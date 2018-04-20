Hit in Australia, D'Arcy Short Yet to Make a Mark in IPL

He had earned a name for being a big-hitter in the BBL, and scored 572 runs in 11 innings. He averaged a massive 57.20 and scored his runs at a strike-rate of 148.57. Such has been his performance in 2018, that he is the highest run-getter in T20s this year by a substantial margin. He is 108 runs ahead of the 2nd placed Babar Azam who has scored 676 runs.
But he has been nowhere close to his best for Rajasthan. In the four innings he has played for his franchise, he has only managed 65 runs. In fact, Rajasthan could find themselves in a spot of bother if D'Arcy doesn't shine with the bat. Come RR's match against Chennai Super Kings in Pune, Short would like to improve upon his record.
Short has played most of his T20s in Australia. He has played only 6 matches outside Australia. His two 50+ scores outside Australia have come in New Zealand in the Trans-Tasman series earlier in the year. This just shows that he is yet to prove his mettle in games outside Australia.
With two wins and two defeats, Rajasthan are placed fifth with four points, while the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai also have an equal number of points after two wins from three matches and are at the fourth position.
Rajasthan started their IPL 2018 campaign on a poor note, hammered by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 9 wickets. They however, gained momentum and registered two back-to-back wins against Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
First Published: April 20, 2018, 11:33 AM IST