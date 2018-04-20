Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

Hit in Australia, D'Arcy Short Yet to Make a Mark in IPL

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 20, 2018, 11:36 AM IST
Hit in Australia, D'Arcy Short Yet to Make a Mark in IPL

(BCCI Image)

New Delhi: Lesser-known Australian players have always found a way to get into the IPL teams, and this year is no different. D’Arcy Short, a southpaw opener who played for Hobart Hurricanes in this year’s Big Bash League, was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping 4 Cr.

He had earned a name for being a big-hitter in the BBL, and scored 572 runs in 11 innings. He averaged a massive 57.20 and scored his runs at a strike-rate of 148.57. Such has been his performance in 2018, that he is the highest run-getter in T20s this year by a substantial margin. He is 108 runs ahead of the 2nd placed Babar Azam who has scored 676 runs.

stat

But he has been nowhere close to his best for Rajasthan. In the four innings he has played for his franchise, he has only managed 65 runs. In fact, Rajasthan could find themselves in a spot of bother if D'Arcy doesn't shine with the bat. Come RR's match against Chennai Super Kings in Pune, Short would like to improve upon his record.

Short has played most of his T20s in Australia. He has played only 6 matches outside Australia. His two 50+ scores outside Australia have come in New Zealand in the Trans-Tasman series earlier in the year. This just shows that he is yet to prove his mettle in games outside Australia.

short

With two wins and two defeats, Rajasthan are placed fifth with four points, while the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai also have an equal number of points after two wins from three matches and are at the fourth position.

Rajasthan started their IPL 2018 campaign on a poor note, hammered by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 9 wickets. They however, gained momentum and registered two back-to-back wins against Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Also Watch

chennai super kingsD'Arcy ShortMS DhoniRajasthan Royals
First Published: April 20, 2018, 11:33 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking