IPL 2018: Hyderabad's Billy Stanlake Ruled Out of the Tournament

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 24, 2018, 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad have suffered a huge blow as star pacer Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of remainder of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), it was confirmed on Tuesday.

Stanlake suffered a broken finger during the match against Chennai Super Kings and he won't take part in Hyderabad's campaign any further, it was revealed ahead of SRH's sixth match of the season again Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

The franchise also confirmed that Stanlake has already flown back to his country for further treatment after being advised by the doctors.

Stanlake was in sublime form before picking up the injury and he was one of the leading wicket-takers for Hyderabad. In the five matches that he played, the Aussie pacer scalped seven wickets, with an economy rate of just over eight.




First Published: April 24, 2018, 7:51 PM IST

