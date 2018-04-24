IPL 2018: Hyderabad's Billy Stanlake Ruled Out of the Tournament

Stanlake suffered a broken finger during the match against Chennai Super Kings and he won't take part in Hyderabad's campaign any further, it was revealed ahead of SRH's sixth match of the season again Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
The franchise also confirmed that Stanlake has already flown back to his country for further treatment after being advised by the doctors.
Stanlake was in sublime form before picking up the injury and he was one of the leading wicket-takers for Hyderabad. In the five matches that he played, the Aussie pacer scalped seven wickets, with an economy rate of just over eight.
Also Watch
-
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
First Published: April 24, 2018, 7:51 PM IST