Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 4, 2018, 10:05 AM IST
I Can See a Lot of Years of India Blues in Shubman Gill: Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders scripted a comfortable 6-wicket victory against a formidable Chennai Super Kings, at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. The star of with the bat for KKR was youngster Shubman Gill who blasted 57 runs from just 36 balls. This was Gill’s maiden IPL fifty too.

What made the innings so special was the fact that Gill bailed his team out of trouble, when they were 40/2. KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik, who scored 45 from just 18 balls, was all praise for the youngster. After the match, Karthik went on to predict that Gill would represent India in the years to come.

Karthik said,” Credit to the franchisee, they picked a lot of under-19 players. They are really skilled players. That boy is special. I don’t want to hype it up and put extra pressure on him. I can see a lot of years of India Blues in him.”

He also explained his decision to use spinners in the powerplay and death overs. “I picked it up early, that spinners would get assistance on this wicket. Our bowlers are so confident. They wanted to bowl. You need to be pushing boundaries. He (Narine) is a thorough all-rounder. He provides impetus at the top and also bowled the pressure overs. He’s a great player to have in the team.”

Sunil Narine, who was awarded as the Man of the match said, “I’ll stick to my bowling (when asked if he was a batting all-rounder or bowling all-rounder). That made me the cricketer I am today. It’s nice to come out with a win.”

First Published: May 4, 2018, 9:43 AM IST

