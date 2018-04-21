I Had Extra Motivation to Perform Well Against Rajasthan: Watson

After the match, Watson stated that he had extra motivation to perform well against his former team. He also added that he was glad, that he could repay the faith team management had shown in him.
“There’s no doubt I had extra motivation tonight (against his former team). It is nice to put in the performance that I did tonight. I’m Grateful for the opportunity I’ve had for CSK. Glad to repay them tonight,” Watson said while speaking at the post-match press conference.
There were a few dropped catches in the match, and to those Watson replied, “It’s just one of those things that happened in the first couple of overs. You don’t mean to drop them, but that’s the way it goes. It went my way tonight, and you got to make the most of it.”
“I’m still working on certain aspects of the game. MS and Fleming know how to set up a really good team dynamic. Fortunate to be a part of CSK and to contribute to the win.
Watson also had a word of praise for Chris Gayle. He said, “Chris Gayle is the greatest T20 batsman in the world. To be able to score so many T20 hundreds is great. That’s the reason he’s called the Universe Boss. He keeps bossing attacks around the world,” he concluded by saying.
First Published: April 21, 2018, 9:39 AM IST