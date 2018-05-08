Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
I was Focusing on What to do Each Ball in the Last Over: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 8, 2018, 12:17 PM IST
BCCI

It was yet another stupendous performance by Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers, who managed to defend another low score against Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Monday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. In the end Hyderabad won the match by 5 runs.

With 11 runs needed of the last over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar just gave away 6 runs, and sealed the game for his team. After guiding Hyderabad to a win, Bhuvneshwar told what was going in his mind during the last over. He said, “I wouldn’t say I thought a lot about the pressure. I was really focusing on what to do each ball and it paid off. I always focus on execution of the Yorkers in the nets. What you practice in the nets well comes off on the park.

Asked about SRH’s winning streak, Bhuveshwar said, “It’s all about momentum. Last game we won with our batting and most of our games we have won with our bowling. It’s a great team effort and we hope it continues.”

SRH skipper Kane Williamson, who registered yet another half-century was adjudged man of the match for his efforts. Kane talked about how the bowlers executed the plans well in the death overs.

“We’re playing on some tough surfaces. We were aiming for 150, and we weren’t far away. Our fielding was probably a bit sloppy. Could have operated better. At the same time, good to come away with the win. Some experienced campaigners are stepping-up at the right time. That last over comes to mind. Bhuvi was world-class. They’ve both done it (Bhuvi and Kaul) extremely well for a long time. We are trying to adapt to the surfaces. We’re seeing off-paced deliveries used and then yorkers to break things up. It’s having to adapt and doing it as quickly as we can. It was definitely hard work out there,” Williamson said.

First Published: May 8, 2018, 9:30 AM IST

