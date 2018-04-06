IPL 2018: I&B Ministry Grants Permission for Live Uplinking of IPL

The initiative came after the Board of Control for Cricket in Indian (BCCI) had reportedly written to Union Minister Smriti Irani seeking her intervention in getting the nod for live uplinking of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
"Permission for temporary live uplinking o IPL tournament has been granted," a ministry official said.
The BCCI's letter to the minister was reportedly a follow-up of a compliant application that was filed earlier by Star India Pvt Ltd, which holds the broadcast rights of the IPL.
Star India had bought the consolidated rights for the property in September last year for Rs 16,347.50 crore.
Several matches are telecast deferred live but this move will help in broadcast of IPL matches in real time.
Meanwhile, Star TV has agreed to share with Prasar Bharati select matches on a one-hour deferred live basis with 50-50 revenue sharing, the broadcaster said in a tweet.
"This brings #IPL2018 content to Doordarshan for the first time. Thanks to HMIB @smritiirani and Secy @MIB_India for the initiative and support," Prasar Bharati CEO S S Vempati tweeted.
Irani also took to twitter to congratulate Vempati for the development.
Also Watch
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
First Published: April 6, 2018, 8:42 AM IST