Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018: In-form Virat Kohli Gears For Another Run Feast Against Delhi

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 21, 2018, 12:43 PM IST
IPL 2018: In-form Virat Kohli Gears For Another Run Feast Against Delhi

(Image: AFP)

Virat Kohli has always been a force to reckon with no matter what format he plays. Kohli has shown unprecedented consistency in the T20 format, and IPL is no different. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has been in fine nick this season too, having scored two half-centuries already.

Come Saturday, RCB will face Delhi Daredevils at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and Kohli will be looking to get some more runs under his belt, and most importantly get a win for his team.

Stats show that the 29-year-old has been ruthless against Delhi in the past. He is one of the leading run-getters against DD in the IPL with 661 runs. He is 27 runs behind the current leading run-getter Rohit Sharma, who has scored 688 runs. This will be another opportunity for him to improve his record against the opposition.

kohli stat

Among the active IPL teams, he has the best average against DD. Kohli averages 73.44 in 16 innings against them. Not only that, Kohli has 7 half-centuries against DD, the most by any batsman. The next in the list is Ajinkya Rahane with 6 fifties.

Here are some other stats that’s show Kohli’s domination against Delhi:

—Kohli has scored 83 boundaries against DD (65 fours and 18 sixes), most against any active IPL opposition.

—Kohli has a strike rate of 138.28 against DD, which is his 2nd best strike rate in the IPL against active teams.

As far as the match is concerned, currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, both Delhi and Bangalore will be aiming to return to their winning ways. Both the teams have two points each currently.

Also Watch

Delhi DaredevilsiplIPL 2018Royal Challengers Bangalorevirat kohli
First Published: April 21, 2018, 12:34 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking