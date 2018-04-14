Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018: Inconsistent Rohit Sharma Looks to Regain Form Against Delhi

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 14, 2018, 12:51 PM IST
(Iplt20.com)

Rohit Sharma has been a key player for Mumbai Indians over the past few years and has played an key role in their success.

However, since 2017, the Mumbai skipper has been having an inconsistent run with the bat. He has scored 359 runs at a strike rate of 119.26 in 18 innings averaging only 22.43.

Let us look at the Manhattan of Rohit Sharma’s innings in IPL since the 2017 season:

Rohit1

He hasn’t scored consecutive 30+ scores in the IPL since the 2017 season. He is without a 30+ score in his last 7 innings. His last 30+ score came against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2017 season.

In the last 7 innings where he hasn’t scored a 30+ score, he has scored only 109 runs averaging 15.57.

In the first two innings of this season, he has just scored 26 runs at a strike rate of 92.85 and averages only 13.00. Sharma has scored only 4 boundaries (2 fours and 2 sixes) in those 2 innings.

Against Delhi, Sharma has scored 670 runs and has eleven 30+ scores in 21 innings. He has a strike rate of 136.73 against DD which is higher than his IPL career strike rate of 130.56.

DD are among Sharma’s favourite scoring opponents. He has scored more only against KKR (710 runs.). Let us look at Sharma’s favourite scoring opponents:

o KKR- 710 runs
o DD- 670 runs
o CSK- 550 runs
o KXIP- 528 runs
o RCB- 519 runs.

So, the game on Saturday provides Rohit the perfect chance to find back his touch and regain form for the Mumbai Indians as they look to bounce back after two defeats in two opening games.

First Published: April 14, 2018, 12:51 PM IST

