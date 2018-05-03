Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
It is Important to Win All the Matches From Here: Shreyas Iyer

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 3, 2018, 9:28 AM IST
(BCCI Image)

Delhi Daredevils defeated Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs (D/L) to register their third win of the season, at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Wednesday. The star for Delhi was Rishabh Pant who slammed 69 runs from just 29 balls.

After guiding his team to a win, Pant said, “It is going great for me. Win is more important for me. There is no added responsibility for being the retained player. I am using some different tricks to counter the bowlers. We are being positive because we know if we lose one more match we are out of the tournament.”

Even new skipper Shreyas Iyer agreed to the same and stressed on the need of continuing the winning momentum. Iyer said, “It was a very important victory for us. This wicket is very good and even 200 is very less. Bowlers kept their nerve and we came back strong. I dropped the catch but we won the match. The start that Shaw is giving was amazing and Pant’s role in the middle is pivotal. It is important for us to win all the matches from here. Ponting is a positive guy and no one is thinking negative in the dressing room. It is difficult to bowl with the ground being small, it is really tough to control when the batsmen start hitting,” Iyer said.

Rajasthan skipper Ajinkya Rahane expressed his disappointment after losing the match, and mentioned that the bowlers could improve.

“It’s disappointing to lose this game. We batted incredibly well. Jos upfront was magnificent. The wicket was pretty good. We were trying to bowl hard lengths but we did not execute well. It is a learning phase for our bowlers. We are still in the tournament. Upfront he (Buttler) is a very dangerous player and good for us that he is in form. We all believe that we can win all our games and make it to the play-offs. We have always taken one game at a time. It is all in the mind now and we will have to show character.”

First Published: May 3, 2018, 9:26 AM IST

