IPL 2018: Jasprit Bumrah And Mitchell McClenaghan Rise to the Occasion Against CSK

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 29, 2018, 10:51 AM IST
Mumbai Indians bowler Jasprit Bumrah (Image: Twitter)

When the likes of a Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni strike form, especially in the IPL, it is almost impossible to stop them from propelling Chennai Super Kings to huge total or in case they are chasing, making light work of the task on hand.

On Saturday evening though, Mumbai Indians’ pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell McClenaghan had other ideas as they put the brakes on the CSK duo. McClenaghan not only dismissed Dhoni, but also sent the dangerous Dwayne Bravo back at the earliest opportunity to give his team some much needed respite.

Mumbai’s opening bowlers, Bumrah and McClenaghan were in top form as they restricted CSK with 22 dot balls out of the 48 deliveries bowled between them.

Bumrah may not have got wickets on the day but he bowled 12 of the 22 dot balls. His first three overs were very economical wherein he went at less than five runs an over.

What makes the Bumrah-McClenaghan performance from Saturday even more special is that, while everyone is giving Rohit Sharma the accolades, these two were the pick of the bowlers among both teams and it is the pressure created by them that eventually helped ease the pressure on the Mumbai batsmen with a less daunting target.

In comparison, not only were the rest of the four Mumbai Indians bowlers on the expensive side, but also managed to bowl only one more dot ball combined than their opening bowlers.

First Published: April 29, 2018, 10:32 AM IST

