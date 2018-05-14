Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Buttler Equals Sehwag's Record of Most Consecutive IPL 50s

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 14, 2018, 6:56 PM IST
There seems to be no end to the domination of Jos Buttler in this year’s Indian Premier League. So much so, that he has single-handedly kept Rajasthan Royals in contention for a playoff berth. On Sunday, the Briton scored a blistering 94 runs from just 53 balls against Mumbai Indians and guided his team to chase a target of 169 runs with ease.

Buttler has been the lone warrior in the team, and has now scored five back-to-back fifties, a record In the IPL. Buttler is the join record-holder with Virender Sehwag, who scored five consecutive fifties for Delhi Daredevils in 2012.

In the last 5 outings, Buttler has scored 67 against Delhi Daredevils, 51 and 82 versus Kings XI Punjab, followed by 95 and 94 against Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

His consistent run at the top of the order has helped RR lessen their batting woes. Buttler’s 95-run second-wicket stand with Rahane, that saw them through till the 13th over, was the highest partnership by a RR pair in IPL 2018.

Not only that, with this performance he managed his 3rd successive man of the match award. With this, he equalled the most Man of the Match awards in IPL 2018 with Sunil Narine & Rashid Khan (3).

With this win Rajasthan have reached fifth spot in the points table, with six wins and as many losses in 12 games.




IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE

TeamMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
SRH12930018+0.400
CSK12840016+0.383
KKR12660012-0.189
RR12660012-0.347
KXIP12660012-0.518
MI12570010+0.405
RCB12570010+0.218
DD1239006-0.478

