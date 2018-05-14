Buttler Equals Sehwag's Record of Most Consecutive IPL 50s

Buttler has been the lone warrior in the team, and has now scored five back-to-back fifties, a record In the IPL. Buttler is the join record-holder with Virender Sehwag, who scored five consecutive fifties for Delhi Daredevils in 2012.
In the last 5 outings, Buttler has scored 67 against Delhi Daredevils, 51 and 82 versus Kings XI Punjab, followed by 95 and 94 against Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
His consistent run at the top of the order has helped RR lessen their batting woes. Buttler’s 95-run second-wicket stand with Rahane, that saw them through till the 13th over, was the highest partnership by a RR pair in IPL 2018.
Not only that, with this performance he managed his 3rd successive man of the match award. With this, he equalled the most Man of the Match awards in IPL 2018 with Sunil Narine & Rashid Khan (3).
With this win Rajasthan have reached fifth spot in the points table, with six wins and as many losses in 12 games.
IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|SRH
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|+0.400
|CSK
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|+0.383
|KKR
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|-0.189
|RR
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|-0.347
|KXIP
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|-0.518
|MI
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|+0.405
|RCB
|12
|5
|7
|0
|0
|10
|+0.218
|DD
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.478
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
First Published: May 14, 2018, 9:34 AM IST