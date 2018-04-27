IPL 2018: Junior Dala to Replace Injured Chris Morris for Delhi Daredevils

South Africa's right-arm fast medium Junior Dala has been called in as replacement for Morris, who played four games aggregating 46 runs and three wickets to show for his efforts.
Delhi Daredevils tweeted saying, "Junior Dala will be joining the #DDSquad as a replacement for the injured Chris Morris."
Junior Dala will be joining the #DDSquad as a replacement for the injured Chris Morris.— Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) April 27, 2018
Ab Dala bhi dhadkega! 😄#DilDilli #Dhadkega pic.twitter.com/gP80cA52uh
Dala came into prominence during the recent series against India, where he played all three T20 Internationals taking seven wickets. He was one of the finds for South Africa in the T20 series which they lost 1-2. Dala will be wearing jersey No 3 for Daredevils.
Also Watch
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
First Published: April 27, 2018, 6:55 PM IST