IPL 2018: Junior Dala to Replace Injured Chris Morris for Delhi Daredevils

PTI | Updated: April 27, 2018, 6:56 PM IST
Junior Dala. (AFP)

There seems to be no end to Delhi Daredevils' misery after star all-rounder Chris Morris pulled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League owing to a back injury.

South Africa's right-arm fast medium Junior Dala has been called in as replacement for Morris, who played four games aggregating 46 runs and three wickets to show for his efforts.

Delhi Daredevils tweeted saying, "Junior Dala will be joining the #DDSquad as a replacement for the injured Chris Morris."





Dala came into prominence during the recent series against India, where he played all three T20 Internationals taking seven wickets. He was one of the finds for South Africa in the T20 series which they lost 1-2. Dala will be wearing jersey No 3 for Daredevils.

First Published: April 27, 2018, 6:55 PM IST

