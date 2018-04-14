IPL 2018: Kamlesh Nagarkoti's Season Ends Due to Foot Injury

Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 14, 2018, 1:37 PM IST
Kamlesh Nagarkoti . (Twitter/KKR)

In a major blow to Kolkata Knight Riders, young fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti has been ruled out of the IPL due to a foot injury.

According to Cricbuzz, Nagarkoti had injured himself before the tournament but KKR felt that he would recover in time. They had called Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna as back-up and he will now replace Nagarkoti.

Prasidh, made his first-class debut for Karnataka in 2015, picking up a five-for against the Bangladesh A. While that remains his only first-class fixture, the right-arm pacer has gone on to feature in 19 List A games, picking up 33 wickets. He was also a part of Karnataka's campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

KKR had invested heavily in young Nagarkoti, who had a fantastic run in the U-19 World Cup where India had emerged as winners. He was picked up by KKR for a whopping Rs 3.2 crore.

The Knight Riders had already received a big blow before the tournament when spearhead Mitchell Starc was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Nagarkoti's absence will only put more pressure on the already thin pace bowling department of the team.

All eyes will now be on Nagarkoti's pace partner in the U-19 World Cup - Shivam Mavi and England pacer Tom Curran to step up to the plate.

First Published: April 14, 2018, 1:31 PM IST

