IPL 2018: Kedar Jadhav Ruled Out of Tournament Due to Hamstring Injury

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 9, 2018, 6:03 PM IST
Kedar Jadhav. (BCCI)

In a big blow to Chennai Super Kings, batsman Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out of the tournament after it was revealed that he had suffered a grade-2 tear in his hamstring.

Jadhav was batting well but he was forced to retire hurt in the 13th over of the run chase.

"Big loss for us, very key player for us in the middle order," CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey said ahead of his side's second game of the season.

Jadhav hit the winning runs after he came out to bat after the fall of the ninth wicket and ensured that Bravo's innings didn't go in vain.

Chennai Super Kings will next take on the Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.

More to follow

chennai super kingsIPL 2018Kedar Jadhav
First Published: April 9, 2018, 5:58 PM IST

