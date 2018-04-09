IPL 2018: Kedar Jadhav Ruled Out of Tournament Due to Hamstring Injury

Jadhav was batting well but he was forced to retire hurt in the 13th over of the run chase.
"Big loss for us, very key player for us in the middle order," CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey said ahead of his side's second game of the season.
Jadhav hit the winning runs after he came out to bat after the fall of the ninth wicket and ensured that Bravo's innings didn't go in vain.
Chennai Super Kings will next take on the Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.
First Published: April 9, 2018, 5:58 PM IST