IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils Highlights - As It Happened

19:44(IST)

CricketNext's Aakash Chopra: Plenty to think for the Delhi Daredevils. Their strategies seemed flawed. The absence of Maxwell has completely changed the way they have approached the game. Pant batting lower down the order, Vijay batting ahead of him. Also Tewatia playing ahead of Nadeem. Christian and Morris demoted in the batting order, the DD management has got plenty of things to think about. KXIP on the other hand have hit the ground running. Lots of spinners and I like the way Ashwin has led the team.

