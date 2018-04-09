Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018 Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils Highlights - KL Rahul Powers KXIP to Winning Start

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 9, 2018, 8:21 AM IST

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils Live Cricket Score, Indian Premier League, 2018 Match 2, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 08 April, 2018

Toss won by Kings XI Punjab (decided to bowl)

Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Lokesh Rahul

Live Blog

Highlights

19:44(IST)

CricketNext's Aakash Chopra: Plenty to think for the Delhi Daredevils. Their strategies seemed flawed. The absence of Maxwell has completely changed the way they have approached the game. Pant batting lower down the order, Vijay batting ahead of him. Also Tewatia playing ahead of Nadeem. Christian and Morris demoted in the batting order, the DD management has got plenty of things to think about. KXIP on the other hand have hit the ground running. Lots of spinners and I like the way Ashwin has led the team.
 

19:25(IST)

Game over! That's it then, Marcus Stoinis seals the deal for Kings XI Punjab and its a comprehensive victory in the end, KXIP win this one by 6 wickets. Daredevils have lost their sixth consecutive opening match! KL Rahul was the difference here between the two teams.

19:20(IST)

18 overs gone and KXIP are 157/4, Miller has really batted smartly today, curbing his natural instinct and picking up singles. KXIP need 10 off the final 2 overs.

19:17(IST)

Stoinis seems to have done some damage to himself her,e he is struck on the side of the knee there and looks to be in pain. KXIP physio comes out,

19:13(IST)

9 runs off that Tewatia over and Kings XI have crossed 150 now, mere formality remains unless Delhi can pull off some sort off a miracle here. 15 runs required off final 3 overs.

19:06(IST)

CricketNext's Aakash Chopra: KL Rahul is absolutely sensational. The thing i really liked about him was the way he played all the cricketing shots. I rate him very highly and I will go a step further and say that he is the second-most skilful Indian batsman after Virat Kohli

19:06(IST)

WICKET! He again looks to go for the maximum, but this time finds the fielder. Daredevils needed this wicket desperately and Dan Christian has delivered for them here. KXIP are 138/4 as we have a strategic timeout.

19:03(IST)

50! Karun Nair completes his half-century in some style, gets one right off the middle and it goes over mid-wicket region for a maximum. Eases a lot of pressure on KXIP as well!

19:01(IST)

Kings XI making full use of the big outfield in Mohali, picking up twos at will by simply timing the ball better. 15 overs gone and Kings XI are 132/3, they require 35 off 30 balls now.

18:58(IST)

Rahul Tewatia with yet another quite over, he has certainly bowled a lot better than experienced Mishra here. Concedes just 5 runs there and 41 are required off 36 balls now.

18:53(IST)

Delhi in desperate need for a wicket now, as the game edges closer to the finish line. Karun Nair playing a great hand for KXIP here,Mishra concedes six runs there and 47 are required off 7 overs now.

18:50(IST)

Rahul Tewatia concedes four off the first ball but then comes back well to concede just six runs in the over. KXIP need 52 off 48 balls here.

18:47(IST)

Amit Mishra comes back into the attack and he concedes 10 runs from the over, giving away a boundary off the first ball. Delhi are not helping themselves here with some ordinary bowling, KXIP in drivers seat here, they are 109.3 after 11 overs.

18:44(IST)

Rahul Tewatia with a superb over for Daredevils, they desperately needed that. He concedes just 2 runs and picks up a wicket. KXIP are 99/3 after 10 overs.

18:40(IST)

WICKET! Tewatia strikes, Yuvraj was not looking in the best of forms and this might well be a blessing in disguise for Kings XI. Yuvraj dismissed for a painful 12 off 22 balls. KXIP are 97/3.

18:35(IST)

FOUR FOUR and FOUR! Karun Nair seems to be on top form here, hits Shami for three consecutive boundaries there and Punjab are fast approaching 100. 9 overs gone and they are 97/2. Just 70 required from 11 overs.

18:33(IST)

Dan Christian comes into the attack for Daredevils and he starts well, conceding just 3 runs off the first over. Kings XI are 83/2 after 8.3 overs.

18:29(IST)

Powerplay comparison:

DD: 45/1 (four 4s / one 6s) balls/boundaries:7.20

Kings XI:73/2(nine 4s/five  6s) balls/boundaries:2.57

18:28(IST)

Yuvraj Singh really seems to be struggling here. He is failing to get any sort of timing here and Kings XI are 80/2 after 7 overs.

18:25(IST)

SIX! Now Karun Nair gets into the thick of things, gets one right off the screws and it goes straight over long off. Brilliant shot this from the former Daredevils player. Kings are 79/2 after 6.2 overs.

18:22(IST)

Kings XI seem to be going for the big or going broke, now Nair and Yuvraj getting a boundary each there as Kings XI cross 70, the only way Delhi can comeback into this one is by getting wickets.

18:17(IST)

WICKET! Trent Boult has got the big wicket there, KL Rahul trying to be a bit too cheeky there, hitting it towards the leg side, but he only manages to get a top edge there. departs for 51 off just 16 balls, Punjab are 64/2.

18:14(IST)

4 overs gone here and Kings XI are still scoring at above 15 rpo, meanwhile KL has also scored the fastest IPL fifty! Kings XI are 63/1 after 4.1 overs.

18:12(IST)

WICKET! Chris Morris strikes for Delhi Daredevils, Mayank Agarwal hit a six first ball but then hits the next one straight to Shami at mid-on. Much needed wicket that for Delhi and KXI are 58/1 after 3.3 overs.

18:09(IST)

50! Half-century here for KL Rahul and what a start this has been for Kings XI Punjab, they have almost reached half way the target and we are just 3 overs into the innings!

18:08(IST)

FOUR SIX SIX FOUR FOUR! Amit Mishra has certainly not gotten off to the best of starts here, 24 runs off the FIVE balls and Kings XI have rushed to 52/0 after 2.3 overs.

18:04(IST)

KL Rahul has certainly started well here, deposits another one into the stands off Mohammed Shami this time. Kings XI certainly seem to be in a hurry at the moment as Rahul gets another boundary. They are 28/0 after 2 overs.

18:00(IST)

Excellent first over for Kings XI Punjab, after that six, Rahul follows it up with a couple of boundaries. Excellent start this for Kings XI Punjab and they are 16/0 after the 1st over.

17:58(IST)

SIX! Top edge from KL Rahul but it goes all the way, that's just bad luck for Boult, that could have gone to the fielder any other day. Kings XI are 8/0 after 0.5 overs.

17:56(IST)

Trent Boult has the new ball for Daredevils, meanwhile KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will start the chase Kings XI Punjab, Daredevils will need some early wickets now.

17:45(IST)

Good start to captaincy for both Ashwin and Gambhir, Ashwin ends with figures of 1/23 whereas Gambhir scores his 36th half-century, scoring 55 off just 42 balls.

LIVE UPDATE: Chris Morris and Christian finish well to give the bowlers a defend-able total. Kings will need 167 to win this one. This after Kings XI Punjab won the toss and Ashwin decided to have a bowl first.
PREVIEW: A new look Kings XI Punjab under Ravichandran Ashwin will take on Delhi Daredevils in their opening encounter of IPL-2018 on Sunday, as both sides look to begin the T20 tournament on a winning note. The live telecast of the IPL 2018, today’s match between KXIP and DD will start at 4 PM on April 8(Sunday) The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. This season, KXIP look a balanced side with Ashwin set for his maiden stint as captain of an IPL team. It has players of the calibre of Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, David Miller, K L Rahul and Aaron Finch not to speak of the likes of Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Axar Patel and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman. Barring a few who have been retained, most of the domestic and some foreign players have joined the team this season. Punjab mentor Virender Sehwag rated the new-look team as the best of all seasons. "We have the best side, if I compare last ten years," Sehwag said, adding that the team is a balanced one with a right mix of Indian and foreign players. Punjab's captain in the previous season, Glenn Maxwell will now turn up for the opposition side and so will Rahul Tewatia and Gurkeerat Mann. Both Sehwag and head coach Brad Hodge heaped praise on Ashwin, even though captaining an IPL side may be the off-spinner's maiden role, and feel that a "smart cricketer" like him will inspire the team. K L Rahul, who was bought for Rs 11 crore by KXIP, is focused to help the team lift its maiden title. KXIP's best finish in the decade-old tournament has been to reach the finals in 2014. Inconsistency in their performance has been a cause of concern for the Punjab outfit and the team will have to overcome this aspect if they want to finish on top this time. There can be a fair amount of spotlight on players like 17-year-old Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and 24-year-old all-rounder from Kashmir, Manzoor Dar, the second cricketer after Parveez Rasool from the Kashmir Valley to make it to the IPL. Delhi Daredevils share similarities with Punjab team, as they too have struggled in the last few seasons. DD's head coach Ricky Ponting has exuded optimism and said that he doesn't care about his team's dismal record over 10 editions of IPL as he believes that the "fresh group" of players have it in them to win a maiden title this season. Delhi reached semi-finals twice in their first three seasons. The Gautam Gambhir-led side has an ideal mix of youth and experience. Gambhir has helped his previous outfit Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to clinch titles on two occasions. Delhi have retained wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and opener Shreyas Iyer. All-rounders Chris Morris and Glenn Maxwell will lend depth to Delhi's bowling and batting department. With the likes of Gambhir, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy and Prithvi Shaw, the side has the ability to go for big totals.

Teams: Delhi Daredevils Team 2018 Player List: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sandeep Lamichhane, Manjot Kalra, Glenn Maxwell, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Shahbaz Nadeem, Naman Ojha, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Jason Roy, Vijay Shankar, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Daniel Christian, Sayan Ghosh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann.
Kings XI Punjab Team 2018 Players List: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Dagar, Aaron Finch, Chris Gayle, Manzoor Dar, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, Lokesh Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Manoj Tiwary, Andrew Tye, Ben Dwarshuis, Ankit Rajpoot, Pardeep Sahu, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Sran, Akshdeep Nath.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking