IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Highlights: As It Happened & IPL Points Table

Four and Four: Searles bowls a bit wide and that is what Rahul was waiting for as it gives him the opportunity to free his arms and he cuts the ball past the point fielder to bring up his second four of the innings. And then on the fourth ball of the over, Gayle crashes the ball towards third man for his first four of the innings. Good start to the chase by KXIP openers. Searles concedes 13 runs from his first over.