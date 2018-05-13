Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Highlights: KKR Emerge Winners in Indore Run-fest

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 13, 2018, 8:10 AM IST

Match 44, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 12 May, 2018

Toss won by Kings XI Punjab (decided to bowl)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs

Man of the Match: Sunil Narine

Highlights

19:44(IST)

Match Ends: So that's it folks, Kolkata Knight Riders have bounced back after their heavy defeat in their last game and they have beaten Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs. KXIP did their best to get closer to the target but it the end it wasnt enough as KKR won the match rather comfortably. 

19:41(IST)

OUT: Prasidh picks his second wicket of the over as he gets rid of R Ashwin for 45. Ashwin tried to slog hit the ball but the ball crashed into his leg and he was adjudged LBW. KXIP have now lost their eight wicket of the night. 

19:38(IST)

OUT: Andrew Tye hits a Prasidh delivery straight into the hands of keeper Karthik and Punjab have now lost their seventh wicket. More importantly it is a dot ball and Kolkata are now on the verge of a big win. 

19:36(IST)

Kings XI Punjab now need 38 runs off the final six deliveries and even Punjab bowl all regular deliveries then they are not going to lose this clash. Let' see what happens in the final over of the match. 

19:33(IST)

SIX: Ashwin slams another six off Russell as this time he slams the ball over long-on. He is now batting on 41 and this is R Ashwin’s highest score in IPL. His previous best was 33 v RCB at Bengaluru,2018. Great display of batting from the KXIP skipper.

19:32(IST)

SIX: R Ashwin is not going down without a fight as he hits another six off the bowling off Andre Russell. The KXIP skipper hits the ball straight down the ground to bring up his second six of the innings. KXIP are doing very well to improve their run rate. 

19:26(IST)

Four and Four: R Ashwin is trying his best to get KXIP's score to 225 for NRR to not go in negative. He now slams couple of boundaries off the bowling of Narine to help KXIP get closer to the 200-run mark. 

19:23(IST)

Cricketnext’s IPL expert Aakash Chopra: 29 sixes and only 27 fours thus far...Kolkata Knight Riders ahead in this six-hitting fest. Kings XI Punjab doing its best to ensure that NRR doesn’t take a serious beating. Need to get to 225 to avoid going negative.

19:21(IST)

SIX and SIX: Andrew Tye and R Ashwin both slam one six each in the final over of Searles. On the first ball of the over, Tye slams the ball over the long on fielder. And them, Ashwin hits the last ball of the over over the mid-off fielder. Punjab are not going down without a fight. 

19:19(IST)

What remaining Punjab batsmen need to do here is to get closer to the KKR target in order to improve their run-rate as in the end, it will play a huge role in which team goes into the play-offs. 

19:17(IST)

OUT: Searles picks his maiden wicket of his IPL career as he removes Finch for 34. Finch hits the paddle sweep but the ball goes into the hands of Kuldeep Yadav at short fine. Punjab have now lost their sixth wicket and KKR edge closer to win. 

19:12(IST)

Four: Skipper Ashwin now gets into the act and he shows how to do it on this track as he waits for the ball to come to him and then cuts past the point fielder for his first boundary of the innings. With that 150 also up for KXIP in 15 overs. 

19:09(IST)

SIX and SIX: Aaron Finch is now taking the attack to Kuldeep Yadav as as he hits back to back sixes off the bowling of the Chinaman. 15 runs came from the over from Kuldeep as Punjab now need 105 runs off 36 deliveries. 

19:05(IST)

OUT: Kings XI Punjab have now lost half their side as Kuldeep gets the wicket of Axar Patel. The southpaw hits the ball straight into the hands of Searles and long off. KKR are now in firm control of this match. 

18:57(IST)

Stat Attack: Last 21 balls KXIP have 35 runs and have lost 4 wickets. KXIP: 58/0 after 5.3 overs and when they were at 93/4 in 9 overs. They lost the plot completely in these overs are now staring down the barrell in the match as far as a positive result is concerned. 

18:55(IST)

Four: Searles bowls wide and Axar Patel opens up his arms and hits the ball through the covers for his first four of the innings. With that, 100 comes up for KXIP but as things stand, they are way behind the match as they still need 145 runs to win in 10 overs. 

18:50(IST)

OUT: This was the wicket the KKR so desperately wanted and KXIP so dearly didn't want. KL Rahul in trying to sweep the ball gets out in the most unfortunate fashion as the ball takes an edge off his bat, crashes into the pads and goes onto hit the stumps. Rahul departs for 66 as KXIP lose their fourth. 

18:48(IST)

SIX and SIX: KL Rahul is now taking the attack to Sunil Narine as he slams two sixes off three deliveries. First he hits the ball over the long on ropes and the next over he pulled it over the square leg fielder. 

18:45(IST)

OUT: While Rahul is showing his class on one end, wickets continue to fall on the other as this time Karun Nair hits the ball into the hands of the long-on fielder Prasidh. With that, Russell picks his third of the way and Punjab also lose their third of the innings. 

18:43(IST)

SIX and 50:  We are slowly running out of superlatives for this guy as Rahul cuts the ball over the third man fielder to slam his fifth six of the innings. And with that, he completes his half-century off just 22 deliveries and this is his third fifty on the trot. In total, this is his 9th in IPL and 5th of the season. 

18:39(IST)

SIX: KL Rahul has been simply class apart in this tournament as some of the shots that he have played this term has been unbelievable. This shot was also one of those as he showed the full face of the bat and hit ball hit the sight screen in no time. 11 runs came from that Searles over as Rahul is doing the rebuilding job in some style.

18:36(IST)

Karun Nair has now joined KL Rahul in the middle and these are the two in-fom batsmen for KXIP. Rahul has been batting really well in this innings as well and the onus is now on Karun Nair to give him a good support from the other end. 

18:31(IST)

OUT and OUT: This was the wicket that KKR were hoping for as Gayle edges a Russell delivery into the hands of the wicket-keeper Karthik. Then on the next ball, Mayank Agarwal hits the ball into the hands of the deep mid wicket fielder to make it two in two. 

18:24(IST)

SIX: Prasidh returns to the attack and KL Rahul greets him with a huge six over the third man fielder. With that, Punjab also cross the 50-run mark and are going full throttle in the chase. Let's see for how long these two can continue this. Third six of the innings for Rahul!

18:20(IST)

Dropped: Although it was a half-chance but if you want to win a match at this level you have to take these. Russell produced an outside edge of the bat off Gayle but DK couldn't keep hold of the ball as it was too high. Gayle survives. 

18:18(IST)

Four: Andre Russell would have ended up in the hospital and we aren't even kidding. Gayle hits the ball straight at Russell and the bowler and umpire both had to duck in order to save themselves. The ball was superbly timed and it went like a rocket for a four. 

18:12(IST)

Four and Four: Searles bowls a bit wide and that is what Rahul was waiting for as it gives him the opportunity to free his arms and he cuts the ball past the point fielder to bring up his second four of the innings. And then on the fourth ball of the over, Gayle crashes the ball towards third man for his first four of the innings. Good start to the chase by KXIP openers. Searles concedes 13 runs from his first over.

18:09(IST)

Good first over from Prasidh according to the match situation as he concedes just 8 runs from the over and that too after getting hit for a boundary on the first ball of the over. Javon Searles comes into the attack to bowl his first ball of the campaign. 

18:05(IST)

Four: Prasidh has now been introduced into the attack and Rahul welcomes him with a boundary towards third man. If Punjab are to get closer to the KKR target, they need these two batsmen to put up a good partnership early on in the innings. 

18:02(IST)

SIX and SIX: KL Rahul starts on a positive note and slams back to back sixes off the bowling of Sunil Narine to make a statement early in the match. Rahul bludgeons two huge sixes to get the Punjab chase up and running in the match. 15 runs came from the first over from Narine.

Preview:

Both the sides are coming off a defeat and will be desperate to return to winning ways as the cash-rich league reaches its business end. While Punjab are placed third with 12 points in their kitty, Kolkata are fifth in the league table with 10 points. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders will start at 4PM on May 12th (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow the match live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com. Kolkata was hammered by Mumbai in their last encounter as the Rohit Sharma-led side registered a thumping 102-run victory over them. Punjab too, suffered a narrow 15-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in their last outing. Punjab's batting mostly relies on openers Chris Gayle and Lokesh Rahul as the duo have accumulated 471 and 311 runs respectively. In the match against Rajasthan, when all of the Punjab batters failed to fire, Rahul rose to the occasion smashing an unbeaten 95 off 70 balls. The Punjab openers have been a major reason behind their success as the duo have handed a perfect start to their side on several occasions in this year's edition. Karun Nair has also been impressive scoring 243 runs from nine innings but veteran Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle-order. The trio's poor form will be a major cause of concern for the team management and it is high time for them to come out with their best. In the bowling department, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and medium-pacer Mohit Sharma add depth to the line-up.

Also, pacers Barinder Sran and Andrew Tye, and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman shoulder the bulk of the responsibility. While Australian Tye has 16 wickets from eight games with an economy of 7.77, pacer Ankit Rajpoot and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have eight and 14 wickets each. On the other hand, Kolkata will need to put behind their humiliating loss to Mumbai and come together as a unit if they want to seal a play-off berth. Kolkata, who now have little room for error, were handed their biggest defeat in the league's history by Rohit Sharma's men. For the men-in-purple, openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine have failed to perform consistently. Skipper Dinesh Karthik has been the only consistent batsman with the willow, amassing 321 runs from 11 matches. Vice captain Robin Uthappa will have to come up with an extraordinary show to help his side inch forward along with the misfiring middle order. Kolkata, whose bowling unit mostly relies on the spinners, leaked plenty of runs against Mumbai Indians except Narine. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been decent with eight wickets from 11 games but he needs to dish out something special against Punjab. Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who was too expensive against Mumbai conceding 44 runs, has however, been among the wickets. Overall, Punjab has a slightly better chance in Saturday's game as the side has made good comebacks in the past.
Playing XIs: Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Sran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Kolkata Knight Riders : Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Javon Searles, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav

Orange Cap Holder: After Match 43 (RR vs CSK), Rishabh Pant (DD) is the leading run scorer (orange cap holder) of IPL 2018, having scored 521 runs in 11 innings at an average of 52.10 and a strike rate of 179.65.
Purple Cap Holder: Andrew Tye (KXIP) sits at the top of the wicket-takers chart (purple cap holder), having taken 20 wickets in 11 matches
IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE

TeamMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
SRH11930018+0.400
CSK12740016+0.383
KXIP11650012-0.056
KKR12660010-0.189
MI11560010+0.529
RR11560010-0.484
RCB1147008-0.261
DD1239006-0.478
