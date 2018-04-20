Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights: Ton-up Gayle Guides KXIP to Comfortable Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 20, 2018, 8:11 AM IST

Match 16, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 19 April, 2018

Toss won by Kings XI Punjab (decided to bat)

Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs

Man of the Match: Chris Gayle

23:29(IST)

So, 14 runs off the 19th over. That means 33 are required off the final over. Only a miracle can help SRH here, KXIP all but have the game in their hands.

23:25(IST)

50! Manish Padney completes his half-century in some style here, with a straight six of Mohit Sharma. Still 40 required off 10 balls though.

23:23(IST)

Manish Pandey also approaching his half-century, that might be the only positive for them as Pandey looks to regain form. The match is all but over from as 47 runs are required off final 2 overs.

23:15(IST)

WICKET! Andrew Tye gets another one, this time its Deepak Hooda. Again, its the knuckle ball and he looks to clear the boundary but fails to get it away. SRH are 133/4 as Hooda departs for 5.

23:13(IST)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman ends with an expensive over here, he ends up conceding 12 runs in that one. SRH are 130/3 and still require 64 from 4 overs. The chase is not really going anywhere at the moment.

23:09(IST)

Andrew Tye conceding 9 runs in that over and also picking the important wicket of Kane WIlliamson, Deepak Hooda has joined Manish Pandey in the middle and a real special effort is required now. The run rate has also soared above 15! 76 needed of final 5.

23:06(IST)

WICKET! Andrew Tye gets the breakthrough and it was coming. Kane Williamson trying to up the ante here but not getting one of the middle, he could only manage to sky the ball and Aaron Finch completes a fine catch on the long on boundary. He departs for 54 off 41 balls.

23:02(IST)

50! That's the half-century for captain Kane Williamson off 39 balls but a lot more required now, SRH need someone to start going for the big hits. Though, they picked up 13 runs from this Ashwin over but still require 85 off the final 6 overs.

22:58(IST)

Finally a big over for Sunrisers Hyderabad here, Mohit Sharma concedes 14 runs from that over. Manish Pandey picking up a couple of boundaries which should aid the cause as far as SRH are concerned. They need to continue this now.

22:53(IST)

Again, just a six run over from Mujeeb. KXIP won't mind that at all. Both Pandey and Williamson struggling to make things happen here. SRH are 82/2 after 12 overs.

22:49(IST)

Andrew Tye concedes just 4 runs from that over, the required rate climbs above 13 now. SRH really need to start finding the boundaries here. They are 76/2 after 11 overs.

22:46(IST)

Again a tight appeal against SRH skipper Kane Williamson, umpire turns it down and Ashwin goes for a review. Umpires call to the rescue once again, SRH are 72/2 after 10 overs.

22:40(IST)

Ashwin seems to be the bowler they are really targetting here, again an expensive over as he concedes 11 runs from the over. SRH are 68/2 after 9 overs here.

22:36(IST)

Teen sensation Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes into the attack now for KXIP, he starts well, conceding just 5 runs from the over. SRH batsmen really struggling to get away here, they are 57/2 after 8 overs.

22:32(IST)

Ravi Ashwin comes into the attack and not the best of starts for the KXIP skipper, concedes 11 runs from the over as Williamson picks up a boundary on the offside. SRH are 52/2 after 7 overs.

22:29(IST)

Sran has been absolutely sensational with the new ball for Kings XI Punjab, again concedes just 3 runs from the over and has conceded 9 runs off his 3 overs so far. SRH really need a special effort to chase this one, they are 40/2 after 6 overs.

22:24(IST)

WICKET! Mohit Sharma removes Yusuf Pathan now, ending his miserable stay at the crease. Looking totally out of sorts at the moment. Big blow for SRH as Yusuf departs for 19 off 13 balls. SRH are 37/2 after 5 overs.

22:18(IST)

Andrew Tye comes into the attack and Yusuf Pathan gets his first boundary of the innings, depsite that only 6 runs off the over. SRH are 29/1 after 4 overs here.

22:14(IST)

Yusuf Pathan is living a charmed life here, first it was Ravi Ashwin who dropped a sitter at mid on then Yuvraj at covers drops an even easier chance! Kings XI might live to regret this. SRH are 22/1 after 3 overs.

22:09(IST)

WICKET! Mohit Sharma strikes, after conceding a couple of boundaries. Saha looks to go for a big heave across the line but completely misses the ball. It goes onto clatter the top of off stump. Early blow for KXIP this, SRH 14/1 after 1.5 overs.

22:04(IST)

The chase became that much tougher for Sunrisers Hyderabad here as Shikhar Dhawan has to come off the field after that blow. Captain Kane has joined Saha in the middle now, SRH 2/0 after 1 over.

22:00(IST)

Sran really getting some bounce off the pitch, Shikhar Dhawan is hit on the back elbow there and he immediately calls for a physio, that's not looking good though  SRH are 2/0

21:58(IST)

Saha survives a close one early on here, Sran getting the ball to bounce and Saha is hit on the pads. Loud appeal but its turned down, KXIP go for the review and the height factor is shown as umpire's decision. KXIP keep their review.

21:54(IST)

Wriddhiman Saha and Shikhar Dhawan will start proceedings for SRH..They really need to start well here if they are to have any chance here!

21:40(IST)

So, that's it then. Kings XI Punjab have ended their innings at 193/3 after 20 overs and it has been the Chris Gayle show! He has scored 103 of those runs and has also started running well! SRH will need some chasing to maintain their unbeaten run here.

21:35(IST)

100! Chris Gayle has completed his ton here and they are still 10 balls remaining. That's the first ton of the season and Gayle's sixth IPL ton. His 21st T20 hundred overall! Universe Boss has truly arrived!

Aakash Chopra, Cricket Pundit 21:32(IST)

Rashid or Shakib will have to bowl the 19/20th over. Phew. #KXIPvSRH #IPL

21:30(IST)

WICKET! Important breakthrough as Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets the wicket of Karun Nair, who was starting to look good. He looks to go big but can only find Shikhar Dhawan at the mid-wicket boundary, Karun Nair departs for 31, KXIP are168/3

21:26(IST)

Again, 13 runs coming off that over. Chris Gayle also approaching a ton here! Incredible innings from him so far with 1 boundary and 10 sixes! Karun Nair also starting to join the party.KXIP are 164/2 after 17 overs.

Aakash Chopra, Cricket Pundit 21:21(IST)

11 sixes and only 8 fours in 16 overs. Gayle has hit only one boundary...9 sixes thus far. But strangely has also taken quite a few singles/doubles today... 😉😲 21st Hundred in sight.

LOAD MORE

Andrew Tye of KXIP celebarets the wicket of Murali Vijay of CSK during match twelve of the Indian Premier League 2018. (BCCI)

Catch all the action of the IPL Match 16 between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mohali.

Preview:

Kings XI Punjab's batting will be up against the effective bowling of Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game between two in-form teams here on Thursday. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad will start at 8 PM on April 19th (Thursday). Today’s IPL live match can be seen on the Star Sports network and IPL online free live streaming will be available on hotstar.com and Jio app. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. While Punjab have registered two wins in three matches so far, Hyderabad have won three games in a row, as both the teams registered crucial wins at the beginning of the tournament. The match at the Punjab Cricket Stadium pits a home side that has a lot of batting firepower against a Hyderabad side that is very balanced and their bowling line-up one of the best in the tournament. Punjab's top-order batsmen Lokesh Rahul, Karun Nair -- both from Karnataka -- have delivered in the first three matches. One thing that will please the northern outfit is the return to form of West Indian marauder Chris Gayle, who blasted 63 off 33 deliveries during their four-run win over Chennai Super Kings in their last match. However, Punjab will want another veteran, Yuvraj Singh, and Mayank Aggarwal to also be among the runs as the home batsmen will require to be on top of their game against the Hyderabad bowlers. SRH's strength lies in their bowling which has a lot of variety. They have restricted their opponents in three matches within the 150-run mark. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who bowled 18 dot balls against Mumbai Indians, is a prime example. Besides Rashid, the likes of Billy Stanlake, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shakib Al Hasan, Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul provide a lot of options. Bhuvneshwar did not play against MI due to back pain but came back strongly to pick up three wickets for 26 runs against KKR, which must have relieved the Kane Williamson-led side. Also, one cannot underestimate SRH's batting might. Hyderabad's all three wins have come while chasing. Shikhar Dhawan, with 130 runs so far, has continued his superb form in the limited-overs cricket. With two crucial knocks of 50 and 36, Williamson has sent a message that the pressure of captaincy even in T20 cricket doesn't overpower him. Williamson has been a class act for New Zealand and continues to be so here, ensuring that the side doesn't miss the leadership shown by former captain David Warner. Hyderabad may continue to use wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha as a top-order batsman even if he has not cashed in on the opportunities so far. Apart from him, the likes of Shakib, Manish Pandey are proven performers and will look to showcase their talent again, especially against Punjab bowlers who have proved to be expensive, barring young Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Captain Ravichandran Ashwin will hope fellow bowlers like Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma and Barinder Sran restrict the Hyderabad line-up. The squads: SRH: Kane Williamson (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T. Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal. KXIP: Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Axar Patel, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Zadran, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.
cricket scoreIPL 2018IPL 2018 Liveipl 2018 live cricket scoreIPL 2018 Live ScoreIPL Match LiveKane WilliamsonKings XI punjabKings XI Punjab and Sunrisers HyderabadKings XI Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad LiveKings XI Punjab Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Scorekl rahulKXIP vs SRHKXIP vs SRH LiveKXIP vs SRH Live ScoreLive Cricket Scorelive scoreR Ashwinshikhar dhawansunrisers hyderabad

