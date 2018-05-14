IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab's Campaign on Verge of Derailment

The one week break also broke the momentum for Kings Xi Punjab. Before their one-week break, Ravichandran Ashwin's team had registered 10 points from seven games (five wins and two losses), but their form has nosedived since then - having secured just one win while suffering three losses.
They are still not in the danger zone just yet, but another loss will see them competing with a host of other teams for a place in the play-offs as they will reach just 16 points if they lose against RCB.
However, they would be confident of putting up a fighting display against RCB, having already defeated them in their only meeting at the Holkar stadium which came in IPL 2017. In their past two defeats, Punjab lost to Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. In the loss to Rajasthan, the problem was their batting, failing to chase down the 159-run target. Against Kolkata, the Punjab bowlers had a day to forget, conceding 245/6. However, Punjab managed to reach 214/8, falling short by 31 runs.
To win against Bangalore, Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin would know that both their batting and bowling must click at the Holkar Stadium.
Punjab's batting mostly relies on openers Lokesh Rahul and Chris Gayle as the duo have accumulated 537 and 332 runs respectively. The Punjab openers have been a major reason behind their success as the two have handed a perfect start to their side on several occasions in this year's edition.
First Published: May 14, 2018, 12:41 PM IST