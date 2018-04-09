IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab's Comfortable Victory Leaves Preity Zinta Smiling

Co-owner Preity Zinta took to Twitter to express her happiness, saying "When @ashwinravi99 leads, @klrahul11 sets a new record, @Mujeeb_Zadran debuts at 17, @karun126 packs a punch & I can’t stop smiling 😃 #ting😘
Kings XI Punjab started off their IPL campaign in style as they registered a comfortable 6-wicket win against Delhi Daredevils in Mohali. After being set a target of 167, KL Rahul got Punjab to a blistering start as he smashed fastest fifty in IPL history, in just 14 balls. When Rahul was batting Punjab was cruising at 52/0 in three overs, with the other opener—Mayank Agarwal batting at 2. The right-hander eventually got out at 51 after hitting six fours and four sixes.
But after Rahul’s departure, Punjab lost its way somewhat, as they lost one more wicket quickly, and their run-rate dropped drastically. Yuvraj Singh, who came in at no. 3, couldn’t really produce the desired performance as he could only score 12 runs from 22 balls.
After Yuvraj’s departure, Karun Nair (50) and David Miller (24) did the damage control and took the team to a safe position. Nair started slowly, but picked up his scoring rate once he got his eye in. The match was finished well by Marcus Stoinis who smacked 22 runs from 15 balls.
First Published: April 9, 2018, 2:58 PM IST