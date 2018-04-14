Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018: KKR Add Abhishek Nayar to Their Support Staff

IANS | Updated: April 14, 2018, 8:20 PM IST
IPL 2018: KKR Add Abhishek Nayar to Their Support Staff

Abhishek Nayar. (Getty Images)

Kolkata: Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday roped in Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar to be part of its support staff for the ongoing season.

On a day when U-19 pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti was ruled out for the season with a foot injury and replaced by Karnataka fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, KKR added to their off-field support by bringing in Nayar with head coach Jacques Kallis, assistant coach Simon Katich, bowling coach Heath Streak, Andrew Leipus - the physiotherapist, Adrian Le Roux - the physical trainer and AR Srikanth - Data and Video analyst.

Nayar is close to KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik and helped him during his lean patch some time back.

"I want to play as long as (possible for India). It was hard a lot of times. I had a lot of doubt whether I will ever play for the country again," Karthik had told the media after his tri-series winning unbeaten 8-ball 29 cameo that helped India beat Bangladesh in Sri Lanka.

"That is where I have been lucky to meet Abhishek (Nayar). He is kind of guiding me through the process. I was not sure, where do I need to go and he (Nayar) kind of showed me light at the end of tunnel, things have been touch wood, good and I have been lucky", Karthik had further stated.

Nayar's exact role is yet to be identified, said KKR insiders.

Also Watch

Abhishek NayarIPL 2018Kolkata
First Published: April 14, 2018, 8:20 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking