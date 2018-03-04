IPL 2018: KKR Appoint Dinesh Karthik as Captain; Uthappa Named Vice-captain

Revealing the skipper on a TV show on Star Sports, Mysore said the principal reason for selecting Karthik was that they were looking for a long-term change, and someone who could fill Gautam Gambhir's boots.
Mysore said,"The principal we operated on was that we were looking for a long-term change. We were looking at someone who could continue to lead the side like Gautam."
Some of the other senior players like Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa perhaps were the other contenders for the job. The latter was appointed Karthik's deputy.
Dinesh was bagged for a massive Rs 7.4 cr by the franchise in the IPL auctions in January. After being chosen the the skipper, Dinesh said, " KKR has done well consistently in the last ten years. The team has a great legacy. I am really happy and honoured to lead this side."
The new skipper further added, "We have a good blend of youth and experience. We are looking forward to work under coach Jacques Kallis. All the foreign players are really good too. I will try to take the team forward from where Gautam Gambhir left."
KKR, this season boasts of a strong bowling line-up that will be led by Australian pacer Mitchell Starc. Also in their ranks they have new India sensation Kamlesh Nagaroti, who impressed everyone in the U-19 World Cup. If at all, lack of depth in the batting department could be a challenge for the team.
KKR Squad: Dinesh Karthik (C), Robin Uthappa (VC), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi
