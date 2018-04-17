Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018: KKR Celebrate Clinical Win Against Gautam Gambhir's Daredevils

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 17, 2018, 9:15 AM IST
(Image: KKR/Twitter)

When Gautam Gambhir returned to the Eden Gardens as captain of the Delhi Daredevils the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, one expected a tight clash between both the teams. But it wasn’t to be as the hosts, spoilt their former captain’s return to the City of Joy with a comprehensive 71 run win at the Eden Gardens.

For the KKR, who are led by Dinesh Karthik this season after they parted ways with Gambhir, the win was crucial as it marked a return to winning ways are two back to back defeats against the Chennai Super Kings and then the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

No doubt, the Knights were relieved and so was captain Dinesh Karthik. The KKR contingent had clearly been keen on the win, and celebrated in style once they finished of the Daredevils in clinical fashion.

The team posted visuals of their celebrations after the game on social media, where out came the cakes saying ‘Congratulations’ and that was of course followed by smashing the cake on some players.





Earlier in the evening, Andre Russell and Nitish Rana starred with the bat before Kolkata’s spin pair of Kuldeep Yadav-Sunil Narine strangulated the Delhi batsmen as Kolkata Knight Riders registered a comprehensive 71-run victory over the Delhi Daredevils and spoiled Gautam Gambhir’s return to the Eden Gardens.

Chasing 201 to win, Delhi were never really in the game as they lost wickets early in the innings. Jason Roy was stumped for 1, with Piyush Chawla striking in the first over. Shreyas Iyer (4) and Gambhir (8) didn’t last long either.

Rishabh Pant and Glenn Maxwell then got together to put up a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket to give some hope to the Delhi fans but once Pant was dismissed by Kuldeep for 43, Delhi fell like ninepins.

Narine and Kuldeep then just ran through the Delhi batting with none of the other batsmen scoring in double figures.

cnsocialcenterDelhi Daredevilsdinesh karthikGautam GambhirIPL 2018KKRkolkata knight ridersOff The FieldSunil Narine
First Published: April 17, 2018, 9:03 AM IST

