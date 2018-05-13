Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
KKR, KXIP Register Second Highest Match Total in Indore Run-fest

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 13, 2018, 10:00 AM IST


New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders got their IPL campaign back on track as they trounced Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs in Indore on Saturday. After being put in to bat first, KKR batsmen Sunil Narine gave his team a rousing start and smashed 75 from just 36 balls to take the team to 245/6 in 20 overs. This is KKR’s highest-ever total in the tournament, their previous best being 222/3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008.

It was not just KKR batsmen who stole the show. While chasing the mammoth target, Punjab batsmen gave it their best to cross the finish line but their innings ended at 214 runs. Opener KL Rahul continued his blistering form and smashed 66 runs from just 29 balls. Skipper R Ashwin too shone with the bat and hit 45 runs in just 22 balls.

The run-fest at Indore meant that 459 runs were scored in 40 overs during this match. This is the second-highest match aggregate in IPL history. At top of the table is the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in 2010, where 469 runs were scored.

That’s not it. As many as 32 sixes were hit in the match. Again, it is the second most sixes hit in an IPL match. 33 sixes were hit during this year’s match between CSK and RCB, which the former won.

This win now takes KKR to fourth spot in the points table with six wins from 12 games. But they face some stiff competition from Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, who are tied at 10 points from 11 games.

IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE

TeamMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
SRH11930018+0.400
CSK12740016+0.383
KXIP11650012-0.056
KKR12660010-0.189
MI11560010+0.529
RR11560010-0.484
RCB1147008-0.261
DD1239006-0.478

First Published: May 13, 2018, 9:56 AM IST

