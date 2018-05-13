KKR, KXIP Register Second Highest Match Total in Indore Run-fest

It was not just KKR batsmen who stole the show. While chasing the mammoth target, Punjab batsmen gave it their best to cross the finish line but their innings ended at 214 runs. Opener KL Rahul continued his blistering form and smashed 66 runs from just 29 balls. Skipper R Ashwin too shone with the bat and hit 45 runs in just 22 balls.
The run-fest at Indore meant that 459 runs were scored in 40 overs during this match. This is the second-highest match aggregate in IPL history. At top of the table is the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in 2010, where 469 runs were scored.
That’s not it. As many as 32 sixes were hit in the match. Again, it is the second most sixes hit in an IPL match. 33 sixes were hit during this year’s match between CSK and RCB, which the former won.
This win now takes KKR to fourth spot in the points table with six wins from 12 games. But they face some stiff competition from Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, who are tied at 10 points from 11 games.
IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|SRH
|11
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|+0.400
|CSK
|12
|7
|4
|0
|0
|16
|+0.383
|KXIP
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|-0.056
|KKR
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.189
|MI
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|+0.529
|RR
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.484
|RCB
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|-0.261
|DD
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.478
First Published: May 13, 2018, 9:56 AM IST