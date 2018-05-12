IPL 2018: KKR Must Be Wary of Death-overs Specialist Andrew Tye in Must-win Clash

KXIP lock horns against KKR at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, knowing a win for them will help them edge closer to the knock-outs, while as for the two-time champions Kolkata, they need a victory to stay alive in the competition.
So far, Punjab's top-order batsmen — especially openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle — have shone the brightest for the team, but Andrew Tye's death-over bowling has been a delight to watch as well.
With 16 wickets to his name, Tye is the joint-highest wicket-taker of IPL 2018. Tye tops the charts with Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya while the likes of Mayank Markande, Umesh Yadav and Mujeeb Ur Rahaman are tied at second spot with 14 wickets to their respective names.
16: Andrew Tye/ Hardik Pandya
14: Mayank Markande/ Umesh Yadav/ Mujeeb Ur Rahman
13: Sunil Narine/ Siddarth Kaul / Rashid Khan/ Trent Boult
Tye is also the joint highest wicket-taker in T20s in 2018. Tye along with Kane Richardson are the only two bowlers who have taken two four-wicket hauls in T20s this calendar year.
But Tye's speciality has been bowling in the death-overs, something which even the most experienced ones have found it difficult to pull-off in the shortest format of the game. 68.75 % of Tye’s wicket have come in the death overs from 16th to 20th over. With 11 of his 16 wickets coming in the overs 16-20, he tops the list of most number of wickets taken in the death-overs in this edition of the IPL.
Therefore, KKR will have to be wary of Tye, who usually comes to party in the latter stages of the innings when batsmen are looking to hit some big shots in order to propel the team's score from being respectable to a big one.
First Published: May 12, 2018, 1:19 PM IST