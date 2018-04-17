IPL 2018: KKR Skipper Dinesh Karthik Has High Praise for Wrist Spinners

The likes of Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav picked up a total of seven wickets while conceding only 66 runs, and not completing their individual quota of overs. Chasing a target of 201, the Daredevils could not put up a fight as they were bundled out for 129 with more than five overs to spare.
Such a commanding performance obviously had the captain Dinesh Karthik happy who had high praise for his spin attack in the post-match presentation.
Karthik said, “The wrist spinners are picked in the IPL for a purpose. They’re doing a good job for us, they’re top quality spinners. Days you don’t win you sleep and wake up with a lot of thoughts. It’s something I’m getting used to. You’ve got to try and separate your batting and captaincy and do the job.”
Karthik also spoke about the Shreyas Iyer wicket, the wicket-keeper captain said, “We do a bit of planning and the most important thing was the catch from Rana. At the end of the way, a win keeps you happy. Feels good. Touch wood. This is the kind of day you make the moves and they work out.”
First Published: April 17, 2018, 12:18 PM IST