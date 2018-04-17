Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018: KKR Skipper Dinesh Karthik Has High Praise for Wrist Spinners

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 17, 2018, 12:18 PM IST
KKR spinner Sunil Narine celebrates a wicket (Image: BCCI)

The Kolkata Knight Riders returned to winning ways in emphatic style after they beat the Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs at the Eden Gardens on Monday evening. The win which saw big batting contributions from Nitish Rana and Andre Russell, also was down to major contributions made by the hosts spin trio.

The likes of Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav picked up a total of seven wickets while conceding only 66 runs, and not completing their individual quota of overs. Chasing a target of 201, the Daredevils could not put up a fight as they were bundled out for 129 with more than five overs to spare.

Such a commanding performance obviously had the captain Dinesh Karthik happy who had high praise for his spin attack in the post-match presentation.

Karthik said, “The wrist spinners are picked in the IPL for a purpose. They’re doing a good job for us, they’re top quality spinners. Days you don’t win you sleep and wake up with a lot of thoughts. It’s something I’m getting used to. You’ve got to try and separate your batting and captaincy and do the job.”

Karthik also spoke about the Shreyas Iyer wicket, the wicket-keeper captain said, “We do a bit of planning and the most important thing was the catch from Rana. At the end of the way, a win keeps you happy. Feels good. Touch wood. This is the kind of day you make the moves and they work out.”

dinesh karthikIPL 11IPL 2018kolkata knight ridersKuldeep Yadavpiyush chawlaSunil Narine
First Published: April 17, 2018, 12:18 PM IST

