IPL 2018, KKR vs DD Highlights - Narine and Kuldeep Spin a Web Around Gambhir's Daredevils

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 17, 2018, 8:38 AM IST

Match 13, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 16 April, 2018

Toss won by Delhi Daredevils (decided to bowl)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs

Man of the Match: Nitish Rana

Highlights

23:21(IST)

WIN FOR KKR: And Kuldeep picks the last wicket for his team now. That was and easy caught and bowled for Yadav. Boult goes for a duck as Delhi innings folds at 129.

23:17(IST)

OUT: Sunil Narine comes for another over. Shami does the right thing and tries to go for the big shot. The batsman completely mistimes the ball and gets caught by Andre Russell. Delhi 128/9 after 14 overs. 

23:15(IST)

And Delhi have lost all hopes here. Kuldeep Yadav comes up with another great over and just gives away seven runs in the over. On the last ball of the over Shami goes for a big shot, but edges the ball through third man for a four. It's 125/8 after 13 overs.

23:11(IST)

WICKET! Delhi falling like nine pins now, Narine gets another wicket, Vijay Shankar is caught plumb in front of the stumps. He goes for a review, but the ball is clearly hitting the stumps. DD are 117/8 after 12 overs

23:07(IST)

WICKET! Narine picks his 100th IPL wicket! Its that of the dangerous Morris, who was the last man standing as far as Delhi were concerned. This might turn out to be an embarrassing loss for Delhi now, they are 116/7 after 11.3 overs.

23:04(IST)

WICKET! Glenn Maxwell was starting to look good, had hit a couple of huge sixes to Kuldeep but then gets a half-tracker which he hits straight to Uthappa in the cow corner. DD are 113/6 after 10.5 overs and that you have to say is the game for KKR!

23:00(IST)

Halfway into the Delhi innings here, and though they are almost halfway towards the target, they have also lost half their side! So you have to say KKR on top at the moment, six overs will be bowled by Kuldeep and Narine at the end. DD are 99/5 after 10 overs

22:56(IST)

WICKET! Tewatia departs now, Curran gets the wicket. The left-hander looking to hit it over the inner ring but he could only find Russell in the cover region. He departs for 1 and Delhi have lost half their side, they are 97/5.

22:54(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav gets the wicket of Rishabh Pant in that over, and concedes 9 runs. Good over considering the situation. Tewatia has surprisingly joined Maxwell in the middle. DD are 90/4 after 9 overs.

22:50(IST)

WICKET! Kuldeep Yadav strikes as soon as he comes into the attack, unlucky though for Pant as he got right from the middle but it found the fielder. Pant departs for 43, that's a big wicket. DD are 86/4.

22:47(IST)

Expensive over from Tom Curran,as he concedes 12 runs from that over. Maxwell also clearing the boundary with ease after a four by Pant. The 50-partnership is also up between these two. DD are 81/3 after 8 overs.

22:44(IST)

FOUR! Tom Curran comes into the attack and is treated with utter disdain by Pant, as he gets one away to the boundary. Poor bowling though by pitching right up and in Pant's arc.

22:40(IST)

Rishabh Pant looking in fine nick here for Delhi, hits Chawla for a six and a four in the first two balls. Another good over for Delhi as they pick up 13 runs from it. DD are 69/3 after 7 overs as we break for a a strategic timeout

22:38(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 

First fifty comparison:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 50 runs in 5.5 overs (35 balls)

Delhi Daredevils: 50 runs in 5.3 overs(33 balls)

22:35(IST)

Narine comes into the attack and he concedes 11 runs off his first over, Rishabh Pant hitting him for a couple of boundaries by planting that foot across the line and going for the big heave. DD are 56/3 after 6 overs.

22:31(IST)

Shivam Mavi really troubling the Delhi batters with his pace here, he concedes only 7 runs in that over including a boundary from Maxwell. Delhi move onto 45/3 after 5 overs.

22:26(IST)

And now Andre Russell gears up for another over. Just on the second ball of the over Pant dispatches him for a boundary through mid-off. He follows it up with another boundary in the backward point region. Glenn Maxwell, the new man in hits another boundary to end a good over for DD. 14 runs come from the over. It's 38/3 after 4 overs.

22:20(IST)

WICKET! Shivam Mavi gets the wicket, three overs and three wickets for KKR. He gets the big wicket of Gambhir, not the greatest of homecoming for the former KKR captain. Delhi in all sorts of trouble here, they are 24/3 after 3 overs.

22:18(IST)

FOUR! Rishabh Pant gets one past the inner ring and it goes for a four. Shivam Mavi though is clocking up the miles here, clicking 145kph at times. Delhi are 23/2 after 2.4 over

22:13(IST)

Delhi get 11 runs from the over but its the wickets column that will worry them, two big wickets lost. Rishabh Pant has joined Gambhir out in the middle and will be looking to build a partnership here.

22:09(IST)

WICKET! Russell strikes now, Shreyas Iyer departs after a boundary. The ball pitches and deviates, Shreyas Iyer not in control and can only edge that to slip. KKR rejoice. Delhi in trouble here, they are 13/2

22:03(IST)

WICKET! Hero of the previous game Jason Roy departs early, the ball is bowled down the leg side and he comes down the wicket. Misses the ball and Karthik completes a smart stumping. Delhi 4/1 after 0.5 overs.

21:58(IST)

So, Gautam Gambhir and Jason Roy are out in the middle for the Daredevils, they will surely need something special to chase this target!

21:46(IST)

OUT: And that's the third wicket in one over for Tewatia. He finishes with the wicket of Tom Curran. All in all Kolkata set a good first innings score of 200/9 in their 20 overs. Just one run coming from the final over of the innings.

21:44(IST)

OUT: And Piyush Chawla's three-ball struggle against Tewatia comes to an end. Chawla skies the ball and keeper Rishabh Pant completes an easy catch. It's 200/8.

21:42(IST)

OUT: Tewatia strikes in the last over of the innings. Shubman Gill gives a simple catch to Morris. KKR 200/7 in 19.2 overs. 

21:41(IST)

Another exciting over comes to an end as Kolkata add 11 runs to their score, apart from losing Nitish Rana. Morris finishes his spell. It's 199/6 in 19 overs.

21:38(IST)

OUT: After dispatching Morris for another four through backward point, Rana perishes for 59 from 35 balls. He skies the ball and Gautam Gambhir takes a simple catch. It's 193/6 from 18.3 overs.

21:33(IST)

Boult delivers a decent over here as he gets the danger-man Andre Russell. But the new man in, Shubman Gill dispatches him for a boundary on the first ball he faces. Rana follows that up with a four through third-man. KKR 188/5 after 18 overs.

21:30(IST)

OUT: And danger-man Andre Russell departs after Trent Boult hits the timber with a slower one. Russell completely misjudges the pace of the ball here. He makes a brilliant 41 from just 12 balls. It's 178/5 in 17.2 overs.

Sunil Narine. (BCCI Image)

LATEST UPDATES: Delhi Daredevils skipper Gautam Gambhir has won the toss and decides to bowl first and says that the wicket looks good. DK says Tom Curran has come in for Mitchell Johnson.
PREVIEW KKR vs DD: Skipper Dinesh Karthik will face a big test when a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with a resurgent Delhi Daredevils, led by double title winning former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir, in a much-anticipated IPL clash on Monday. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils will start at 8 PM on April 16th (Monday). Today’s IPL live match can be seen on the Star Sports network and IPL online free live streaming will be available on hotstar.com and Jio app. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
After back-to-back defeats, Karthik-led KKR will be desperate for a revival, while Delhi will hope to continue their momentum after snapping a two-match losing streak in style against Mumbai Indians. Kolkata had made a winning start to their campaign against Royals Challenger Bangalore but successive defeats to Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next two matches have put them in a spot of bother. Delhi, on the other hand, lost to Kings XI Punjab in their opener and then went down against Rajasthan Royals in a rain-hit match. But the Gambhir-led side bounced back in style against Mumbai with Jason Roy smashing an unbeaten 91 in his debut match for DD. DD's Kolkata leg fixture means their Team India speedster Mohammed Shami is all set to return to his home town for the first time after his wife had accused him of infidelity and domestic abuse last month a controversy that had hogged the headlines. In the latest development, Jahan has filed a case at Alipore court on April 10 and Shami has been summoned within 15 days. Shami has turned out in all the three matches for DD and a team official said there's no question of his availability. On the field, it will be Gambhir who will have the upper hand despite DD's poor 8-12 head-to-head record against KKR. Gambhir, who was associated with KKR since 2011, has better knowledge of the conditions and he will be keen to make a point against his former franchise, who did not retain him this year. Included in the DD side at the expense of Colin Munro, Roy showed his prowess with a sizzling display as the Englishmen smashed his career best T20 score to pull off a tricky last ball victory. Gambhir can heave a sigh of relief after their batting combination clicked following some experimentation in the first two matches. He too would like to score some runs against his former franchise. As DD look to climb up the table, KKR will be keen to arrest their slide and they will have to do a lot of soul-searching first and foremost would be to get their batting organised. Bringing in-form Sunil Narine down the order did not help their cause and he might be back at his opening slot. KKR also need to back the Under-19 World Cup winning duo of Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi. The youngster duo didn't get enough time in the middle to prove themselves as Gill, primarily a No 3 batsman, came only at No 7, while Mavi's raw pace and energy were left untested as he was not introduced during the Powerplay. Karthik would also hope that his deputy Robin Uthappa, who is a KKR veteran, shoulders more responsibility with the bat as his scores of 13, 29 and 3 have been a big letdown. Asked to open, Uthappa looked clueless particularly against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and it remains to be seen whether he would open again with DD boasting pace duo of Trent Boult and Shami up front. It's also high time that Karthik backs his skill and makes an impact before questions are raised about his captaincy as he would be under immense pressure in one of the biggest tests of his career.
Squads: Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c and WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.
Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (c), Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.
