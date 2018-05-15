IPL 2018, KKR vs RR, Match 49 Highlights: As it Happened

22:26(IST)

Things have slowed down considerably in terms of the chase from the point of view of the KKR with the big hitting Chris Lynn finding it hard to get the ball away. Both Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have been economical in their overs through the power play. Rana and Lynn share four singles and get a wide to from Stokes in his third over to make the 6th over a 5 run over. Ben Stokes who bowled the first maiden for an RR bowler in this season has now bowled 10 dot balls. KKR are 51/2 after 6.