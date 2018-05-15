Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018, KKR vs RR, Match 49 Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 15, 2018, 11:33 PM IST

Match 49, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 15 May, 2018

Toss won by Kolkata Knight Riders (decided to bowl)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav

Highlights

23:28(IST)

KKR have beaten the Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets with 12 balls to go. KKR will be relieved after it seemed like this would become a tougher task than it was. 

23:27(IST)

It all comes to an end in the 18th over as two singles, two boundaries and one final hoick for a six of the last ball of Jofra Archer's over by Dinesh Karthik wraps things up at the Eden Gardens in style. 

23:24(IST)

Good over in terms of the chase for the KKR as Andre Russell started the over off with a powerfully hit boundary before giving strike to his captain who played the third ball of the over down to third man for a boundary to make it 9 runs of the first three balls. The over eventually costed Unadkat 10 runs and KKR are 129/4 after 17 

23:18(IST)

Magnificent spell from Ben Stokes as he has picked up three crucial wickets in the KKR innings. Rahane will be very pleased with the performance, which included a final over where he conceded only three runs with a set Karthik and the big hitting Andre Russell at the crease. After 16 overs, KKR are 119/4. 

23:10(IST)

WICKET: Once again its Ben Stokes at the front for the Royals. He returns to the attack and slower ball outside the off-stump is misread by Chris Lynn (45) and he is caught at point. Stokes gets his third wicket of the game. 

23:08(IST)

End of Sodhi's spell as he finishes with an economy rate of less than 6 after 4 overs. A crisp boundary is what started the over off and then once again Karthik and Lynn played safe. The Australian though almost got into trouble with a pre-meditated shot but came away with a couple runs after a quick adjustment. Seven runs of the over to KKR which takes them to 116/3 after 15 overs. 

23:04(IST)

FOUR: After Chris Lynn's two boundaries, now Dinesh Karthik joins the party with a crisp reverse sweep to relieve some pressure of the Ish Sodhi over. 

23:03(IST)

Another 10 runs of the over, this time of Jofra Archer's over after Rahane brings him back into the attack. Lynn welcomed him with a crashing boundary at point before he and Karthik knocked it around to pick up another couple of runs. The last ball of the over would have encouraged the bowler as Lynn tried to send him to the Ganges but got a thick edge and that flew over the keeper for a boundary. KKR are 109/3 after 14. 

23:00(IST)

KKR get a big over after quite a while as Karthik and Lynn engineer 10 of that over of the young Anureet Singh. A boundary through the off-side helped that over and one expects the one boundary a over policy to continue for a bit before they go hell for leather in search of the finishing touches. KKR are 99/3 after 13. 

22:57(IST)

STAT ATTACK: This is Chris Lynn's first 30+ score in 4 innings in this season of the IPL. The last was against RCB

22:55(IST)

Jaydev Unadkat bowls his seond over of the innings and like the trend in the recent few overs, this has also been an economical one. He did concede a boundary to Chris Lynn but that's was the batsman's first four in almost 20 balls. Not much damage other than a couple of singles apart from that four. KKRR are 89/3 after 12. 

22:50(IST)

Rahane has noticed that KKR are having a hard time picking the guile of Ish Sodhi who has been training hard with Shane Warne. The Kiwi spinner who has just completed a very economical third over gave away only three singles to the batting duo. KKR after the 11th over are 83/3 and even though they are building a partnership, the Royals are on top and have the momentum going into the business end of this innings. 

22:47(IST)

KKR are looking to build the momentum in the chase slowly as they do not want to be setback by giving away more wickets to the Royals. Dinesh Karthik and Chris Lynn are not taking any risks and are waiting for the bad ball in the over to smash it away for a boundary. The 10th over got them 7 runs and KKR are 80/3.  

22:42(IST)

Another tight over from Ish Sodhi who also gets his first wicket of the match as he dismissed Nitish Rana. That brought the captain Dinesh Karthik to the crease and as expected both he and Lynn are taking a safety first approach. Did not go after the spinner and kept a cool head to take five runs in the over. KKR after 9 overs are 73/3

22:37(IST)

WICKET: Ish Sodhi gets his first wicket of the night as Nitish Rana (21) is trapped LBW. The umpire said not-out first before a review had the decision overturned. KKR lose their third wicket. 

22:35(IST)

Good over for KKR, but Gowtham would have been just happy to not have to bowl to Sunil Narine. Five runs and big six later Gowtham's over is done after he gave away 11 runs to the KKR batsmen. KKR are 68/2 after 8 overs and are slowly rebuilding in their chase of 143. Not the biggest target mind you.

22:33(IST)

SIX: It's taken some time to get the crowd going, but Rana has stepped out to Gowtham and it's over extra-cover with an inside out shot for a biggie. 

22:30(IST)

Ish Sodhi gets his first over in at the Eden Gardens today, once again captain Ajinkya Rahane will be impressed as he bowled an economical over even though Nitish Rana managed to get a boundary of him. Sodhi gave away only six runs in the over and KKR are 57/2 after 7 overs. 

22:26(IST)

Things have slowed down considerably in terms of the chase from the point of view of the KKR with the big hitting Chris Lynn finding it hard to get the ball away. Both Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have been economical in their overs through the power play. Rana and Lynn share four singles and get a wide to from Stokes in his third over to make the 6th over a 5 run over. Ben Stokes who bowled the first maiden for an RR bowler in this season has now bowled 10 dot balls. KKR are 51/2 after 6. 

22:20(IST)

End of the fifth over the innings and Jofra Archer bowls another economical one. Nitish Rana square-cut almost had him caught at point but thankfully for KKR that went to the boundary which helped make it a six run over for the hosts who are suddenly under pressure after the early blows. KKR are 46/2 after 5 overs. 

22:16(IST)

End of the fourth over, and Ben Stokes is doing exactly what his captain Ajinkya Rahane would have wanted, getting him early wickets. Yet another wicket in the over, but it is not a maiden as a boundary and four runs are taken of him. KKR are 40/2 at the end of the over with Nitish Rana and Chris Lynn at the crease. 

22:14(IST)

WICKET: Ben Stokes is on a roll as he uses the short delivery well again and this time the victim is Robin Uthappa (4) and the hook shot is caught by Rahul Tripathi. 

22:11(IST)

End of the third over which was bowled by Jofra Archer. The pacer started well as he kept Robin Uthappa, the new batsman, silent, but once Chris Lynn came on strike he took advantage of the bad balls and made it count for 10 with a maximum and a boundary. The over went for 11 runs and KKR are 32/1 after 3. 

22:05(IST)

End of the second over and unlike the first it is a very different one as Ben Stokes bowls a maiden wicket over. Rarely is that seen in T20 cricket and KKR are 21/1 after 2 overs.

22:02(IST)

WICKET: Ben Stokes gets the first breakthrough for the Royals as he removes the dangerous Sunil Narine (21) who got a leading edge and K Gowtham happily took the catch.

22:00(IST)

End of the first over from K Gowtham and generally one sees batsmen go easy in the first over, but Sunil Narine is not following any of that. After the first ball six, he followed it up with a boundary, a second six and then another boundary before giving the strike to Chris Lynn who saw out the last ball of the over without much ado. KKR are 21/0 after 1 over. 

21:58(IST)

SIX: What a Welcome!!! Sunil Narine is in full flow and he belts Gowtham over mid-wicket for a maximum of the first ball

21:56(IST)

The KKR batsmen are out in the middle and once again Sunil Narine along with Chris Lynn will look to give their side a fast paced start against the Rajasthan Royals who are opening the bowling with K Gowtham. 

21:44(IST)

WICKET!! Prasidh gets his man with the change of pace as Rajasthan Royals are bowled out for 142 at the Eden Gardens as Unadkat goes for 26. That cleaned the pacer all ends up as Kolkata Knight Riders will now feel confident of sealing the game here. Prasidh gets two wickets at the back end of the innings.

21:35(IST)

WICKET!!! Andre Russell has his man as he gets his second wicket as Shubman Gill takes a good catch at deep square leg. Archer goes for 6 as the Rajasthan Royals score reads 135/9 with their back to the wall. This is a comprehensive effort from the Kolkata Knight Riders players.

Preview KKR vs RR: Both Kolkata and Rajasthan are on 12 points from the same number of outings and have two more matches to play before the knockouts stages commence. While KKR are placed fourth owing to slightly better net run rate (-0.189), Rajasthan are fifth (NRR -0.347). The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will start at 8PM on May 15th (Tuesday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow the match live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com.

A victory for either side on the morrow may not rubber-stamp their passage to the playoffs but would surely help in the cause going to the final round of fixtures. KKR take on already-qualified Sunrisers Hyderabad away on May 19 while Rajasthan host Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on the same day. Rajasthan were slow to get off the blocks and almost put themselves out of reckoning before some individual brilliance from England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler catapulted them back into reckoning. Against Mumbai Indians on Sunday night, Buttler racked up his fifth consecutive IPL fifty -- a feat previously managed only by Virender Sehwag -- while his team picked up their third back-to-back win on the spin. Even a week ago, Rajasthan, who won the inaugural IPL in 2008, were on the verge of elimination. But Buttler's unbeaten 94 ensured the Ajinkya Rahane-led side not only win but also improve their net run rate by reaching the target of 169 with two overs to spare.

Matching Buttler's exploits with the bat, West Indian bowling all-rounder Jofra Archer has been in fine form for the Jaipur-based side. In the last game, the 23-year-old removed Suryakumar for 38 and Rohit Sharma for a golden duck in successive deliveries, much like what Andre Russell did for Kolkata against Kings XI Punjab. Rajasthan would, thus, bank heavily on Buttler and Archer to deliver the goods. Australian opener D'Arcy Short has disappointed Rajasthan, mustering just 116 runs in his seven innings this season, at an average of 16.42. Skipper Rahane made a good-looking 37 against Mumbai and joined hands with Buttler in an important 95-run stand for the second wicket, but his form too has been a concern, managing single digit scores in his last three innings before this. Coming to the hosts, Dinesh Karthik and Co. bounced back in style after succumbing to a 102-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians.

They defeated Kings XI Punjab by 31 runs by piling up the season's highest total of 245/6, fourth highest in IPL history. Punjab fought hard riding K.L. Rahul's 66 but in the end it was too tall a mountain to climb. There were many positives for KKR from that game. Karthik continued to lead from the front with a belligerent 23-ball 50 while Sunil Narine smashed a 36-ball 75. There were important contributions from Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa and Andre Russell as well, and end-overs cameos from Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill. Russell was excellent with the ball too and so was M. Prasidh Krishna who grabbed two wickets. In the head-to-head tally, each team has seen the other off seven times in 16 meetings with two tied games.

Orange Cap Holder: After Match 43 (RR vs CSK), Rishabh Pant (DD) is the leading run scorer (orange cap holder) of IPL 2018, having scored 582 runs in 12 innings at an average of 52.90 and a strike rate of 179.62.
Purple Cap Holder: Andrew Tye (KXIP) sits at the top of the wicket-takers chart (purple cap holder), having taken 20 wickets in 11 matches
TEAMS: KKR: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R. Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran. RR: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), D'Arcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror

IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE

TeamMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
SRH12930018+0.400
CSK12840016+0.383
KKR13760014-0.091
RR13670012-0.403
KXIP12660012-0.518
MI12570010+0.405
RCB12570010+0.218
DD1239006-0.478
