IPL 2018: Rahul's Heroics in Vain as Rajasthan Edge Punjab to Stay Alive in the Competition

KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat. (BCCI Image)

IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR SRH 10 8 2 0 0 16 +0.448 CSK 10 7 3 0 0 14 +0.421 KXIP 9 6 3 0 0 12 +0.198 KKR 10 5 5 0 0 10 +0.145 MI 10 4 6 0 0 8 +0.070 RCB 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.361 DD 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.411 RR 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.726

First Published: May 9, 2018, 12:09 AM IST