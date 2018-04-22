Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, Highlights: Gayle, Rahul Sink KKR

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 22, 2018, 8:14 AM IST

Match 18, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 21 April, 2018

Toss won by Kings XI Punjab (decided to bowl)

Kings XI Punjab beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets (D/L method)

Man of the Match: Lokesh Rahul

Live Blog

Highlights

21:02(IST)

Match Ends: Chris Gayle hits a massive six as Punjab finish things off in style. KXIP win their fourth match of the season by beating KKR by 9 wickets (D/L)

20:55(IST)

20:28(IST)

Three runs came from that Shivam Mavi over as Gayle gave him the due respect as he bowled a good line and length. KXIP now need just five runs to win from 12 deliveries. 

20:22(IST)

OUT: Kings XI Punjab have finally lost their first wicket of the day as Rahul hits a shot too many and this time he caught at the mid wicket boundary by Tom Curran. Narine picks his first wicket of the day but its a bit too late. KXIP need 8 runs off 18 deliveries now.

20:20(IST)

SIX and 50: This time, KL Rahul slams a huge six off the bowling of Narine to register his fifty. Rahul has slammed his fifty off just 24 deliveries. He then celebrates his fifty by slamming back to back boundaries to take KXIP even closer to the target. 

20:16(IST)

SIX and 50: Piyush Chawla comes onto the attack and Chris Gayle welcomes him with a huge six. With that Chris Gayle has now completed his well deserved fifty and his rich scoring form continues in IPL 2018. 

20:10(IST)

Revised Score: So the revised score for KXIP is that they need 125 runs in 13 deliveries to win. And they have already score 96 runs so that means that they need just 29 off 28 deliveries to win the contest. 

20:02(IST) Latest!
19:51(IST)

Update: While the covers have been taken off from the field completely, there is still no update as to when will the match start or how many overs will be docked. 

19:42(IST)

Update: All the covers have been removed from the ground entirely and the crowd is buzzing with the sight. They expect this chase to begin soon. Let's see what is the revised target. Stay tuned people.

19:23(IST)

Update: Finally some good news folks as the rain has stopped at the Eden Gardens and the play could resume soon now. The groundstaff are working hard at the moment to make the pitch ready in time for the match. Let's see what DLS give us now. 

19:21(IST)

Update: Nothing to update from the venue as it is still raining heavily at the Eden Gardens. Doesn't look like it is stopping anytime soon. We will keep you updated as and when we keep getting it from the stadium. 

19:10(IST)

Update: The latest update from the venue is that showers have converted in heavy rain and this could be the end of the match. The cut-off time is 8:10 PM which is still one hour away but it is looking very unlikely at the moment. 

19:01(IST)
18:59(IST)

Update: Its is still raining at the Eden Gardens and it doesn't seem like the match will be starting anytime soon. As things stand, if the match is washed out from here on, KXIP will clinch the match easily because they are way ahead in the DLS. 

18:46(IST)

DUCKWORTH AND LEWIS: As things stand, KXIP are well ahead of the DLS as they need only 66 to win off 8.2 overs and they have scored 96 off the said overs. Also, they haven't lost any wicket and that has helped their cause in bringing down the required score. 

18:43(IST)

SIX and Rain: Chris Gayle hits a huge six straight down the ground off the bowling of Piyush Chawla and with that rain has also come down heavily and the play has been stopped. The entire ground has been covered now as we wait for the rain to pass. 

18:35(IST)

Four and SIX: This is simply outrageous stuff from these two as both Rahul and Gayle are dealing only in boundaries. Rahul now takes the attack to Kuldeep Yadav as he hits the ball in between long on and deep mid-wicket boundary. Gayle then hits the ball over the long on boundary for another huge six. KXIP are doing it easily and in style. KXIP: 86/0 in 7 overs. 

18:30(IST)

Four and Four: KL Rahul is now taking the attack to Piyush Chawla as hits back to back boundaries off his bowling. Short delivery from the spinner and Rahul pulled the ball for a boundary towards fine leg. Them, he played the standing paddle sweep and got another four. KXIP have now score 73 runs without the loss of a single wicket in just 6 overs. 

18:26(IST)

Four: Sunil Narine had bowled a good over uptil then but Gayle ruins it by hitting a boundary on the last ball. Gayle hits the ball towards fine leg for his fifth boundary off the innings. Five runs came from the first over from Narine. 

18:22(IST)

Stat Attack: This is Kings XI’s Fourth fifty plus opening stand in this 5 IPL matches. 96 v CSK, KL Rahul and C Gayle, 58 v DD, KL Rahul and M Agarwal, 57 v KKR, KL Rahul and C Gayle, 53 v SRH, KL Rahul and C Gayle. KKR:57/0

18:21(IST)

Injury: Andre Russell is now making his way off the field because off an injury. The last the ball that he bowled he fell down and it seems that either his knee or his hamstring is hurt. Nitish Rana will bowl the one ball that is left in the over. 

18:20(IST)

SIX Four and SIX: Chris Gayle is not being left behind as he hits his first six off the innings. Full delivery and Gayle sends the ball over the long on boundary for a huge six. Then he cut the ball past the point fielder for a boundary. Gayle then once again clears his leg away and cuts the ball over the thrid man fielder for a huge six. Gayle is taking apart is countryman Russell at the moment.  

18:15(IST)

SIX: Short delivery from Mavi and Rahul gets into position early and pulls the ball for a huge six over mid wicket boundary. First six of the innings for KXIP and thye have now scored 39/0 in three overs. Lot of thinking to do for KKR skipper Robin Uthappa. 

18:13(IST)

Four and Four: Mavi bowled a bit short and Gayle cleared his front leg and hit the ball on the up for a boundary on the off-side. Then, the ball takes a thick inside edge and goes towards the mid wicket boundary and that shows the powerr of Gayle. Third four of the innings for Gayle already and KXIP are scoring at a brisk pace. 

18:09(IST)

Four: Chris Gayle now gets into the act and opens the face of the bat and the ball goes past the point fielder for a boundary. Only two overs have been bowled and KXIP have hit 5 boundaries so far. If these two gets going, then KKR are in for a fight in this match. 

18:07(IST)

Four and Four: After hitting back to back boundaries off the bowling of Mavi, Rahul now does the same to Russel. First, he threads the gap on the off side for a boundary and then cuts the ball past the keeper for the second four of the over. Rahul has already slammed four fours in the innings. 

18:05(IST)

STAT ATTACK: The target of more 190 runs has been chased down only twice in this year’s IPL. CSK chased down a target of 203 by KKR at Chennai. DD chased a target of 195 by MI at Mumbai. So, this is not going to be an easy task for KXIP.

18:02(IST)

Four and Four: KL Rahul has started the proceedings on a bright note as he gets back to back boundaries off the first two deliveries from Shivam Mavi. The first one was lucky as the ball took an inside edge and went for a four behind the keeper. But the second four was simply stunning as Rahul pierced the field on the off side for a boundary towards the cover. 

17:58(IST)

KXIP will have to chase 192 now and it won't be an easy task. The players are coming out in the middle and KXIP openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle will look to give the team an ideal start in the match. Both players have been in good form and will look to take the attack to the bowlers. 

Preview:

Table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will both be high on confidence after registering morale-boosting victories in their respective previous games, when they clash in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday. While KKR got the better of Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Jaipur, Punjab rode Chris Gayle's blazing hundred to stymie Sunrisers Hyderabad's three-game unbeaten streak and coast to a 15-run victory at home. KKR had Nitish Rana -- who fired with bat and ball once again -- and their wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla to thank for the second triumph in a row. Rana took two crucial wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and D'Arcy Short when both were looking good for a big score. With the bat, KKR's most consistent player so far remained unbeaten on 35 to see them cross the line with ease. Needless to say, Rana's form augurs well for Dinesh Karthik's men who also have Robin Uthappa among runs along with the captain himself. Rana, who bagged the Man-of-the-Match award for the second game in a row, now has 162 runs in five matches at 40.50, and four wickets.

Backing up their batsmen, Kuldeep and Piyush kept it really tight the other day after they were handed the new ball. The pair returned combined figures of 2/41 in eight overs which is excellent in T20 cricket. KKR's worry would be the form of dashing Australian opener Chris Lynn who lasted just two balls against Rajasthan and departed cheaply without troubling the scorers. Lynn has struggled against spin and was seen playing with a horizontal bat in only the second ball of his innings to K. Gowtham who castled him. The likes of Punjab captain R. Ashwin and 17-year old Afghanistan offie Mujeeb Ur Rahman would be licking their lips when they bowl to him and it remains to be see how the Queenslander tackles them. The other opener, Sunil Narine, has come good with his brisk cameos, but has shown susceptibility to shot-pitched deliveries, something Punjab would be aware of. Coming to Gayle, the burly West Indian smoked 11 sixes en route his unbeaten 63-ball 104 to help his side post a challenging 193/3. Hyderabad were never in the chase and lost comprehensively in the end. This was Gayle's second consecutive match-winning innings after his 33-ball 63 against Chennai Super Kings. Gayle's innings was typical of him but in the manner in which he saw off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's first spell and later unleashed a brutal assault on Rashid Khan's legspin, underlined the reservoir of experience that came into play during the knock.

Besides Gayle, Punjab bat deep with the likes of big-hitting Aaron Finch, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and ageing Yuvraj Singh in their ranks. Their bowling lacks experience, especially in the pace department. Mohit Sharma went for a lot of runs against Hyderabad and will have to get his act together against KKR. Having played one match less than KKR, Punjab have so far just lost once in four outings and are placed third. The two teams have met 21 times before and KKR have a superior 14-7 head to head record. Teams: KKR: Dinesh Karthik (c and WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran. KXIP: R Ashwin (Captain), Axar Patel, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Zadran, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

