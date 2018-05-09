IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Highlights: As It Happened & IPL Points Table

OUT and Match Ends: Kuldeep Yadav is the last batsman to be dismissed as Mumbai Indians thumps Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs. This is the biggest margin by which Mumbai have ever beaten a side in the history of the IPL. With this win, Mumbai have jumped to fourth in the IPL table and Kolkata have fallen to fifth on Net Run Rate.
KKR have an onerous task at hand as they need to defy history against Mumbai Indians, who have won 17 of the 21 matches against the hosts across 11 seasons -- the most wins for an IPL team against any opponent. Their 13-run defeat at the Wankhede on May 6 stretched their losing streak to seven matches and 1125 days -- KKR's last win over Mumbai Indians was way back on April 8, 2015.
While KKR are fast running of time, the most successful IPL franchise, MI, are peaking at the right time, a revival that's quite akin to their triumphant campaign in 2015 when the Rohit Sharma-led side won seven of their last eight matches en route the title. Both teams have four matches left in the round-robin league, but KKR have won five matches one more than MI as a loss for any of the two sides may complicate their play-off aspirations.
Playing XIs:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav
Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma(c), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jean-Paul Duminy, Ishan Kishan(w), Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah