IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Highlights: As It Happened & IPL Points Table

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 10, 2018, 12:04 AM IST

Match 41, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 09 May, 2018

Toss won by Kolkata Knight Riders (decided to bowl)

Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs

Man of the Match: Ishan Kishan

Live Blog

Highlights

23:32(IST)

OUT and Match Ends: Kuldeep Yadav is the last batsman to be dismissed as Mumbai Indians thumps Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs. This is the biggest margin by which Mumbai have ever beaten a side in the history of the IPL. With this win, Mumbai have jumped to fourth in the IPL table and Kolkata have fallen to fifth on Net Run Rate. 

23:25(IST)

OUT: Krunal Pandya gets his first wicket of the innings as Tom Curran hits the ball in the air and JP Duminy takes a brilliant catch at long-of. Mumbai are now one wicket away for a massive win in this clash. 

23:21(IST)

Four and 100: Markande bowls full and short and Curran hits the ball over covers for a boundary towards extra cover. With that KKR also cross the 100-run mark. However, Mumbai remain firm favourites to win the match as KKR need 108 off 24 deliveries with 2 wickets to go. 

23:17(IST)

McClenaghan bowls a good 15th over as he concedes just one run from it. It is just a formality for MI now to finish the match as KKR simply cannot win the match from this situation. KKR need 116 off 30 with 2 wickets left. 

23:12(IST)

OUT: The frustrating partnership between Curran and Chawla ends as Cutting removes the latter for 11. Chawla tried to hit over the mid wicket region but is caught in the deep by Suryakumar Yadav.  KKR are eight down now. 

23:10(IST)

Four: Cutting bowled on the body of Chawla and the southpaw flicks the ball for a boundary behind the keeper. With that, Kolkata have entered in their 90s and frustrating the MI bowlers. 

23:08(IST)

Tom Curran and Piyush Chawla are taking singles and doubles to keep the scoreboard ticking and all they are doing at the moment is that they are taking the KKR score closer to the MI target keeping NRR in mind. Bumrah bowls a good over as he gives away just five runs from it. 

23:03(IST)

Four: Short delivery from Ben Cutting and Tom Curran gets into position early and pulls the ball for a boundary towards mid wicket. There is hardly any noise from the crowd as they are resigned to the fact that Kolkata will be on the losing side of this clash. KKR need 129 off 48 deliveries. 

22:57(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as this time Jasprit Bumrah comes into the act and gets the wicket of Rinku Singh. Rinku edged the ball straight into the hands of keeper Kishan and KKR have now lost their seventh wicket. 

22:54(IST)

Four: Once again an excellent delivery from Hardik Pandya has he produces an inside edge off the bat of Tom Curran but the ball runs away for a boundary after missing the stumps by a whisker. A welcome boundary for this home side in this impossible chase now. 

22:51(IST)

OUT: After Karthik, Nitish Rana is making a long way back into the hut as he caught in the deep by Ben Cutting who takes a brilliant running catch. With that, KKR have now lost 6 wickets and Pandya has taken 2 wickets. 

22:50(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as this time it is the skipper who has to head back into the hut after getting run-out. The third umpire took a long time to make sure if Hardik hadn't put the bails off with his hands but eventually the decision came in favour of the away side. 

22:43(IST)

SIX and Four: Nitish Rana seems to be fed up with watching wickets fall on the other end as he hits Mayank Markande for a huge six over mid-wicket. First maximum of the innings for Rana. Then on the last ball of the over, Karthik sweeps the ball for a boundary towards mid-wicket. 13 runs came from that over from Markande.

22:40(IST)

OUT: Kolkata batsmen are falling like nine pins in their own backyard as this time it is Russell who has to head back into the hut off the bowling off Hardik Pandya. The star all-rounder picks his first wicket of the day as KKR lose their fourth. 

22:34(IST)

OUT: Robin Uthappa tried to hit Mayank Markande over the deep mid wicket boundary but is caught in the deep by Suryakumar Yadav and with that Kolkata have lost their third wicket now. Andre Russell comes out to bat now for KKR

22:28(IST)

Four and Four: Hardik Pandya comes to bowl now and Nitish Rana greets him by slamming two boundaries in three balls of his bowling. First, the southpaw guided the ball on the leg side for a boundary and then played a deft shot with the ball going between the keeper and the slip fielder. 

22:25(IST)

SIX: Uthappa after getting Lynn run-out, hits a massive six off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. But other than that, it was a tidy over from Bumrah as he gives away just 7 runs from it. Mumbai skipper will be happy with the exploits of his bowlers so far. 

22:20(IST)

OUT: Poor running between the wickets from the two KKR batsmen as both Uthappa and Lynn were ball watching rather than communicating with each other. That has resulted in Lynn getting himself run-out. KKR have now lost both their openers in this massive chase. 

22:14(IST)

SIX and Four: After almost getting dismissed on the last ball, Lynn decides to go big and hits a huge six over mid wicket off the bowling of McClenaghan. Then, he hits a boundary towards square leg on the next ball to put the pressure back on the bowler. 

22:12(IST)

Krunal Pandya bowls an excellent second over as gives away just two singles from it. There were four dots as well in the over. Mumbai bowlers have made an excellent start and have contained the KKR batsmen so far in this big chase. 

22:08(IST)

Four and Four: Lynn gets off the mark by hitting a boundary towards the off side in the first over. Then on the next delivery, he pulls the ball for a boundary towards fine leg. 12 runs and wicket came from the first over from Mcclenaghan.  

22:05(IST)

OUT: After hitting a boundary on the first ball of the over, Narine tries his luck again but this time the ball goes high in the air after taking a leading edge and Krunal takes a good catch at mid-on. Narine departs on just the second ball of the first McClenaghan over. 

22:03(IST)

It seems like Mitchell McClenaghan will be bowling the first over of the chase and Sunil Narine will face the first ball. KKR openers don't have much time to steady themselves as they have to start hitting from the word go. 

21:57(IST)

The onus will be on KKR openers to provide the team with a good start in the chase. Either Chris Lynn or Sunil Narine will have to come up with a big score for KKR to have any chance of winning this clash. 

21:48(IST)

SIX and Innings End: Krunal Pandya hits a six on the last ball of the innings to make it 22 from the last Chawla over. So that means that MI have finished on 210/6 in 20 overs. Kishan was the start of the day with 21-ball 62. A late blitz from Cutting also helped Mumbai's cause and their aim of crossing the 200-run mark.

21:45(IST)

OUT: Ben Cutting almost hit the ball for another six but this time, Andre Russell took an stunning high catch just in front of the deep mid wicket boundar. Cutting departs for 24 off 9 but he made sure that MI cross the 200-run mark before heading back into the hut. 

21:43(IST)

SIX and SIX and Four: Ben Cutting is simply tearing apart Piyush Chawla as he slams back to back sixes off his bowling in the last over of the innings. Then on the third ball he hits a four towards long on to make it 14 off 3. Stunning hitting this from the Australian.

21:41(IST)

SIX: Ben Cutting has come out to bat and straightaway he shows what he can go as he pulls the ball for a six off the bowling of Prasidh. This what the first ball that he faced after coming onto bat and he hits it for a six. 11 runs and a wicket came from the penultimate over of the innings. 

21:37(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as this Rohit Sharma perishes as he become Prasidh's first wicket of the day. Also, this is the young pacer's maiden IPL wicket and what a wicket that is for Prasidh. Hardik and Rohit have departed in quick succession and that is what KKR wanted. 

21:36(IST)

OUT: Tom Curran bowls a full toss on the last ball of the 18th over and Hardik tried to hit the ball out of this world but he is caught out in the deep by Piyush Chawla. This is the wicket KKR wanted to slow down MI hitting spree. 

LOAD MORE

PREVIEW KKR vs MI: Hosts Kolkata Knight Riders run the risk of slipping away when they face resurgent defending champions and 'nemesis' Mumbai Indians in an IPL clash, on Wednesday. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will start at 8 PM on May 9 (Wednesday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow the match live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com.
KKR have an onerous task at hand as they need to defy history against Mumbai Indians, who have won 17 of the 21 matches against the hosts across 11 seasons -- the most wins for an IPL team against any opponent. Their 13-run defeat at the Wankhede on May 6 stretched their losing streak to seven matches and 1125 days -- KKR's last win over Mumbai Indians was way back on April 8, 2015.
While KKR are fast running of time, the most successful IPL franchise, MI, are peaking at the right time, a revival that's quite akin to their triumphant campaign in 2015 when the Rohit Sharma-led side won seven of their last eight matches en route the title. Both teams have four matches left in the round-robin league, but KKR have won five matches one more than MI as a loss for any of the two sides may complicate their play-off aspirations.
Playing XIs:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Tom Curran, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav
Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma(c), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jean-Paul Duminy, Ishan Kishan(w), Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah
