IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Highlights: KKR Collapse at Eden as Mumbai Register Huge Win

22:43(IST)

SIX and Four: Nitish Rana seems to be fed up with watching wickets fall on the other end as he hits Mayank Markande for a huge six over mid-wicket. First maximum of the innings for Rana. Then on the last ball of the over, Karthik sweeps the ball for a boundary towards mid-wicket. 13 runs came from that over from Markande.