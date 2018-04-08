Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 9, 2018, 12:02 AM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score, Indian Premier League, 2018 Match 3, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 08 April, 2018

Toss won by Kolkata Knight Riders (decided to bowl)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets

Man of the Match: Sunil Narine

Highlights

23:41(IST)

Vinay Kumar finishes the game with a boundary off Khejroliya as Shah Rukh erupts in the stands and skipper Dinesh Karthik is super pleased as he remains unbeaten on 35 off 29 balls as Kolkata take the points home. Virat Kohli and boys will need to look into certain areas in the bowling line-up if they wish to be strong contenders in this IPL.

23:33(IST)

WICKET!! Woakes finally gets Russell, but is it too late in the day? AB de Villiers once again takes a good running catch, but has Russell already done the damage? Karthik ends the over with a boundary as KKR now need 9 from 12 balls.

23:29(IST)

15 runs from the Umesh Yadav over here in what was the 17th over of the innings and that could be the deciding factor as RCB needed their best bowler to get the better of Andre Russell, but Umesh failed as the West Indian got stuck into the pacer. The score reads 162/5

23:25(IST)

CricketNext’s expert Aakash Chopra:  Both teams are lacking little bit of depth in batting. When you look at KKR, you know you are relying heavily on Nitish Rana. Can’t really fathom why you would restrain Andre Russell as well. He didn’t send him to bat ahead, in fact Rinku came into bat before him. That’s surprising. RCB’s tactic to go with five bowlers, that’s also questionable. How often does it happen in a T20 game that none of the bowlers have a bad day. But with this team you cannot afford it.

23:18(IST)

WICKET!! Woakes gets the better of Rinku Singh after the latter started the over by hitting a boundary. A DRS was needed to send back the left-hander to the dug-out. The umpires took quite some time to give that out as Russell now joins skipper Dinesh Karthik in the middle as KKR manage six from the over. Now 30 more needed off the last 4 overs as the score reads 147/5

23:11(IST)

WICKET! Washington Sundar finally gets the breakthrough as Rana has to walk back after missing a wild sweep. Rana goes for 34, but 10 runs from the over once again means that Kolkata are very much in the hunt to win this one as they still have DK at the crease. The score reads 141/4

23:03(IST)

This over from Chahal could be the deciding factor for Kolkata as KKR gets the first four in 15 balls (over 13.2) and Karthik made that two in two as Kolkata scored 12 from this one and are right back in the balance and RCB skipper Kohli will not be too impressed. The score reads 131/3

22:59(IST)

7 runs from the Khejroliya over here as he bowls a couple of wides down the leg side to spoil what could have otherwise been a good over. The dew starting to get the better of the bowlers and fielders here at the Eden Gardens and the score reads 119/3 after 13 overs

22:49(IST)

9 runs from the Washington Sundar over again as DK gets another boundary. The best part about the DK-Rana partnership is that the two have not just hit the boundaries, but have also rotated the strike well to keep Kolkata in the game despite losing wickets. The score reads 107/3 after 11 overs

22:44(IST)

6 runs from the Umesh over here as 10 overs are complete and Kolkata Knight Riders' score reads 98/3 with Rana and DK in the middle. The KKR skipper needs to hold one end up if Kolkata are to chase down RCB's total here at the Eden Gardens.

22:40(IST)

7 runs from the Khejroliya over here as the Kolkata batsmen are now looking to pick the singles and keep the scoring rate moving here as they cannot afford to lose another wicket here. The score reads 92/3 after 9 overs. DK and Rana will need to bat for a while and stitch a partnership here.

22:34(IST)

WICKET!!! Umesh Yadav has done it again as this time he gets the important wicket of Robin Uthappa. Umesh is hitting the deck hard and that was a poor pull from the KKR batsman as he top-edged it for McCullum to pick an easy catch. Just 4 runs from the over as Umesh looks to be on a mission here and the score reads 85/3

22:29(IST)

Khejroliya comes into the attack with a lot of expectations from him, but he gives away 13 runs from his first over as Nitish Rana gets stuck into him and first hits a huge six and then hits a boundary. The score reads 81/2 after 7 overs as RCB still hold the edge here.

22:20(IST)

The star with the ball Nitish Rana comes to bat. But Umesh welcomes him with a perfect bouncer. He is bowling well here. Both the batsmen now need to target specific bowlers to hit. And Umesh hits Rana on the head with an accurate short-ball. A very good, pacy over comes to end. Just three runs coming from it. KKR 68/2 after six overs.

22:17(IST)

OUT: And now Kohli moves to Umesh Yadav. And Narine perishes. Narine tries to play a shot towards covers, but the ball nips back into his stumps. That's the end of a wonderful innings. KKR 65/2 after 5.2 overs.  

22:14(IST)

MISS: That could be a costly miss by RCB. Narine skied the ball towards the mid-on boundary. Fielder Mandeep Singh makes a mess of it, as he crosses the boundary. The umpire signals it as a six. And Narine gets to his 50 from just 17 balls. That is great batting by him. KKR 65/1 in 5 overs.

22:11(IST)

And now it's Sundar's turn to face the music. Narine welcomes him with a four and a six. This is carnage. Sundar doesn't know where to bowl the southpaw batsman. Can Narine score more off him?

22:09(IST)

Narine has just spoiled Woakes' figures. This is not looking pretty for RCB at the moment. Narine closes the over with another towering six over mid-wicket. They need leggie Chahal to get them few wickets. 20 runs coming from the over. It's 46/1 after 4 overs.

22:06(IST)

SIX, FOUR, FOUR:  And Narine has made his intentions clear once again. He hits Woakes for a maximum on the second ball of the fourth over. He follows it up with a four through covers. On the next ball, he beats the fielder at covers again for a four. 

22:03(IST)

SIX: Sundar starts with tight lines and doesn't give any room for the batsmen to freeze arms. He has an economy of 6.62 in T20s. And he continues to stop the run flow. Narine, who smashed Chahal in the first over, just picks a single off Sundar. On the last ball of the over though, Sundar concedes a six. RCB 26/1 after three overs.

22:00(IST)

KKR mainstay Robin Uthappa has made way to the crease, The experienced batsman needs to stay at the wicket, and string a partnership if KKR wants to win here. Washington Sundar comes into the attack.

21:58(IST)

WICKET: And that's out. Chris Lynn who is coming after a shoulder injury, falls early in the innings. He skies a Chris Woakes ball, and de Villiers completes a running catch. This is good stuff by RCB. It's 16/1 after 1.5 overs.

 

 

21:55(IST)

It's a great start for KKR as Sunil Narine smashes Yuzvendra Chahal for a six and a four in the first over itself. The ploy of getting Narine to open the batting seems to be working well for KKR already. It's 12/0 after 1 over. 

21:35(IST)

Mandeep Singh finishes with a flourish as skipper Virat Kohli loves how the batsman finished the innings, hitting 37 off 18 balls. Even though he was dismissed by Vinay Kumar, the strikes in the last over could actually decide how the match ends. Kolkata Knight Riders will need 177 to win this one as Vinay Kumar finishes by taking the wicket of Woakes off the last ball.

21:29(IST)

6 runs from the Mitchell Johnson over here as the Kolkata bowlers have come back really well in the death overs here and the RCB dug-out doesn't look like it is to happy with the way the innings has panned out after the way they started at the top. The score reads 160/5 after 19 overs

21:26(IST)

WICKET! Brilliant bowling here from Mitchell Johnson as he sends back Sarfaraz Khan for just 6 as skipper Kohli does not like the fact that the youngsters wasted quite a few deliveries at the closing stages. The score reads 154/5 in the 19th over here.

21:23(IST)

12 runs from the Narine over here as Royal Challengers Bangalore's score reads 154/4 after 18 overs with Mandeep Singh and Sarfraz in the middle. The RCB batsmen will look to finish well and the Kolkata bowlers will look to give away as less runs as possible in the last 2 overs

21:21(IST)

Just 5 runs off the 17th over from Mitchell Johnson and that is good stuff from the Kolkata boys as they have come back strongly after the dismissals of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. The score reads 142/4 after 17 overs and that is good stuff for sure.

21:21(IST)

21:13(IST)

5 runs from the Andre Russell over here as Kolkata are right back in the game. 4 more overs to go after this and it will be interesting to see how Mandeep and Sarfraz go about this after the strategic break. They cannot take any longer to take the attack to the Kolkata bowlers. The score reads 137/4

21:08(IST)

BACK to BACK WICKETS!!!! Part-time spinner Nitish Rana gets the all-important wickets of AB de Villiers first and then Virat Kohli off successive balls as the crowd at the Eden Gardens erupts. Rana is pumped up here and that was a masterstroke from skipper Karthik here. The score reads 132/4 after 15 overs.

Dinesh Karthik (BCCI Photo)

LATEST UPDATES: Skipper Dinesh Karthik takes Kolkata home as they chase down 177 with 4 wickets in the bag. Dinesh Karthik had won the toss and decided to have a bowl as he felt that chasing is the way to go forward on this wicket. Kohli too agreed.
PREVIEW KKR vs RCB: A new-look Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), sans their most successful captain Gautam Gambhir, will look to outshine a strong Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by Virat Kohli in the inaugural match of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between KKR and RCB will start at8 PM on April 8(Sunday) The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. Gambhir, who led KKR to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, left the city-based franchise to join his home team Delhi Daredevils, prompting the KKR management to appoint seasoned campaigner Dinesh Karthik as skipper for the 11th edition. Karthik, riding high after an unbeaten eight-ball 29 where he clobbered a last-ball six to singlehandedly guide India to a four-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the final of the Nidahas Trophy T20I Tri-series in Sri Lanka, will have his task cut out. "I'm aware of the expectations. Whether there would be pressure, 'yes'. As a captain, you're expected to at least go to the playoffs, that's the least anybody can expect," Karthik had said in his first interaction with journalists as KKR captain. It will be a litmus test first up for Karthik and his charges against RCB who once again look very strong on paper. Kohli and Co. finished at the bottom of the pile last time and since the start of the IPL have come close to laying their hands on the elusive trophy thrice - in 2009, 2011 and 2016. But once again, the Bangalore-based outfit have put together an impressive squad.
Squads: KKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Dinesh Karthik (captain), Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.
RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.


