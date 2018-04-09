IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Highlights - Sunil Narine Steals the Show at Eden

23:25(IST)

CricketNext’s expert Aakash Chopra: Both teams are lacking little bit of depth in batting. When you look at KKR, you know you are relying heavily on Nitish Rana. Can’t really fathom why you would restrain Andre Russell as well. He didn’t send him to bat ahead, in fact Rinku came into bat before him. That’s surprising. RCB’s tactic to go with five bowlers, that’s also questionable. How often does it happen in a T20 game that none of the bowlers have a bad day. But with this team you cannot afford it.