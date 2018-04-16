IPL 2018, KXIP vs CSK in Mohali Highlights - Gayle Storm Takes Centrestage

Mohit Sharma comes for the final over of the innings. This is as close as it can get. Dhoni has completely turned it around. Dhoni gets a four through the covers. But Mohit holds his nerve and bowls it wide to Dhoni. That prevents him from freezing his arms. And even on the last ball MSD bludgeons the ball for a bix six. KXIP finally register a win by four runs.
FIFTY FOR MSD: Mohit Sharma gets a bowl. And Dhoni is lucky as Dagar misses the catch and the ball goes for a four. And Dhoni makes the most of the lifeline given to him. He dispatches Mohit for a towering six over deep mid-wicket. And Dhoni brings up his 18th IPL fifty. A big over coming for CSK, as Jadeja finishes with a six. 19 runs scored in the over. It's 162/4 in 18 overs.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|5154
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3886
|102
|4
|Australia
|4599
|102
|5
|England
|5029
|97
|FULL Ranking