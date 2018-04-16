Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018, KXIP vs CSK in Mohali Highlights - Gayle Storm Takes Centrestage

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 16, 2018, 8:13 AM IST

Match 12, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 15 April, 2018

Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bowl)

Kings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by 4 runs

Man of the Match: Chris Gayle

Highlights

23:49(IST)

That is a heartbreak for MSD and CSK. The skipper single-handedly took his side so close to the victory, but falls short of just 4 runs in the end. Dhoni ends with 79 from 44 balls. CSK end on 193/5 in 20 overs.This is the first loss for CSK in this year's IPL.

23:46(IST)

Mohit Sharma comes for the final over of the innings. This is as close as it can get. Dhoni has completely turned it around. Dhoni gets a four through the covers. But Mohit holds his nerve and bowls it wide to Dhoni. That prevents him from freezing his arms. And even on the last ball MSD bludgeons the ball for a bix six. KXIP finally register a win by four runs.  

23:40(IST)

What a turnaround this. Dhoni hasn't finished as yet. The batsman smashes Tye for two sixes and a four in the same over. 19 runs coming from it. CSK need 17 from the last over. It's 181/5. 

23:36(IST)

OUT:  Tye gets Ravindra Jadeja for 19. He skies a ball to cover and skipper R Ashwin catches the ball safely. That brings Dwayne Bravo to the crease. 

23:33(IST)

FIFTY FOR MSD: Mohit Sharma gets a bowl. And Dhoni is lucky as Dagar misses the catch and the ball goes for a four. And Dhoni makes the most of the lifeline given to him. He dispatches Mohit for a towering six over deep mid-wicket. And Dhoni brings up his 18th IPL fifty. A big over coming for CSK, as Jadeja finishes with a six. 19 runs scored in the over. It's 162/4 in 18 overs.

23:26(IST)

Now Tye comes into the attack. He uses the slower ball to good effect. But on the fourth ball of the over Dhoni hits a flat shot towards mid-off boundary. Then Jadeja too takes the aerial route to get a boundary. Finally a good over comes CSK's way. It's 143/4 after 17 overs.

23:19(IST)

It's a surprise that Ravindra Jadeja has come before the in-form Dwayne Bravo. This could hurt CSK bad. Meanwhile, Barinder Sran comes on for another over. No boundaries in the over as Sran gives away only nine runs in the over. CSK need 67 from 24 balls. It's 131/4 after 16 overs.

23:12(IST)

Ashwin continues from the other end. He is dispatched for a big six by Dhoni over square leg. But the spinner comes back strongly to give just nine runs in the over. CSK need 76 from 30 balls. It's 122/4 after 15 overs.

23:07(IST)

OUT: That's a run-out. What a disaster for CSK. Rayudu has to go for a well-made 49. R Ashwin throws brilliantly from extra-cover to see the back of another CSK batsman. It's 113/4.

23:02(IST)

Now CSK have to go for the runs at any cost. They need boundaries in a heap. R Ashwin continues with his leg-spinners, and manages to keep both the batsmen under pressure. Still 50 partnership comes up for Dhoni-Rayudu. The runs have dried up for CSK as they are 107/3 after 13 overs.  

22:56(IST)

Mujeeb has really tightened the screws. Again he gives 7 runs in the over. This is not looking good for Chennai as they need 97 runs from 48 balls. It's 101/3 after 12 overs.

22:52(IST)

Another clean over by Tye. He just gives away nine runs. This is not going to help CSK's chances as they need a couple of 15-run overs now. It's 94/3 after 11 overs. 

22:48(IST)

Mujeeb Ur Rahmanwith yet another excellent over, he concedes just 3 runs from that over. The required run rate goes above 11 here as CSK require 113 of the final 10 overs. CSK are 85/3 after 10

22:42(IST)

Ashwin with an expensive over then, back-to-back big overs for CSK as we break into the strategic time out. Ashwin concedes 13 runs from the over including a loose full toss. CSK 81/3 after 9 overs.

22:38(IST)

Yuvraj Singh comes into bowl for the first time here, not the best of starts though as he concedes a couple of looseners and Dhoni makes the most of it. Chennai pick up 10 runs from the over and are 68/3 after 8 overs.

22:32(IST)

WICKET! Ravichandran Ashwin strikes as soon as he comes into the attack here, it is also the big one of Sam Billings who was the hero in the previous game, he departs for 9 off 8 balls and CSK are 56/3 after 6.4 overs.

22:29(IST)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes into the attack, he has been a revelation in this year's IPL so far. He concedes just 6 runs in the over, CSK are 53/2 after 6 overs.

22:23(IST)

Five overs gone here and CSK are on course when it comes to the run rate but its the wickets column which will worry them. They are 46/2 after 5 overs.

22:20(IST)

WICKET! Andrey Tye gets a wicket immediately as he comes into the attack, he starts with a slower ball and Murali Vijay comes down the track, looking to lift him above the inner ring but can only air that one. Sran completes another good catch. CSK are 39/2 after 4.2 overs.

22:18(IST)

Again, Rayadu forcing things and getting a boundary. KXIP do not have the most potent fast bowling attack at the moment you have to say, surprising to see no spin yet. CSK 39/1 after 4 overs

22:14(IST)

Barinder Sran has been wicketless in the 2 of his last 3 IPL games prior to today.

His last IPL wicket came against RCB at Bangalore in 2016.

22:12(IST)

SIX! Vijay gets underneath a ball from Sran and pulls it hard for a six, incredible shot from the CSK opener. Expensive over this as CSK pick up 11 runs from the over. CSK are 31/1 after 3 overs.

22:06(IST)

WICKET! Mohit Sharma strikes early for KXIP, its the back of a hand slower ball and Watson can only manage to sky that one. Sran takes a comfortable catch at short fine leg. Watson departs for 11. CSK are 17/1

22:01(IST)

9 runs coming off the first over, and despite not being the best of starts, Sran won't be too disappointed as he is certainly getting the ball to move. Only needs to find his radar. CSK are 9/0 after the 1st over.

21:57(IST)

Not the best of starts here from Barinder Sran, a couple of wide balls and CSK are already 5/0 after just 1 ball..

21:53(IST)

Murali Vijay and Shane Watson will start the chase for Chennai Super Kings here..intriguing opening few overs here!

21:49(IST)

Can Chennai Super Kings chase this? They have had different people stand-up for them at different times, they would need a solid start here..

21:41(IST)

Excellent final over from Dwayne Bravo, he picks up a wicket and concedes only 3 runs! Kings XI can't cross 200, and CSK might be happy with this consdering how things were looking at one stage. KXIP end at 197/7 after 20 overs

21:38(IST)

WICKET! Karun Nair departs, he looks to go for the big heave across the offside but can't clear the boundary. Ravindra Jadeja gets underneath that one and completes the catch. KXIP are 195/7 after 19.4 overs.

21:34(IST)

WICKET! Ashwin departs after a well made 14 here, right after hitting a six. It was the effort ball and Ashwin looked to pull it but could only manage a top edge on that one. Dhoni takes a comfortable catch, Ashwin departs for 14 off 11 balls. KXIP are 190/6

BCCI

Chennai Super Kings will look to continue their winning streak when they lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday. It will be the third game for both teams.
After opening their campaign with a stunning win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings pulled off yet another thrilling chase to beat Kolkata Knight Riders. The likes of Dwayne Bravo and Sam Billings are in red-hot form for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team. CSK have enough depth in their batting line-up with the likes of Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Billings and Bravo. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will start at 8 PM on April 15th (Sunday). Today’s IPL live match can be seen on the Star Sports network and IPL online free live streaming will be available on hotstar.com and Jio app. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
The spin trio of Harbhajan Singh, Jadeja and Imran Tahir can be a potent force as they are complemented by Deepak Chahar, Watson and Shardul Thakur. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab are coming into the match after yesterday's loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The KXIP started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets.
Local player KL Rahul, who fashioned the victory with the fastest-ever fifty in IPL, justified why the franchise spent Rs 11 crore for him. Rahul smashed a 30-ball 47 against RCB and had Punjab not lost wickets in quick succession, they could have notched up a bigger total than the 155 they managed while batting first. A cause of concern for KXIP is the form of their top batsman Yuvraj Singh, who has made 12 and 4 in the two games while in the bowling department, Mohit Sharma looked off colour against RCB. Ashwin has been in good form with his bowling and has contributed with the bat as well.
Playing his maiden innings as a captain, Ashwin has also been marshalling his men nicely. In the batting department, there are high expectations from Aaron Finch, who was unavailable for the opening match, but failed with the bat against RCB. Punjab's bowlers are doing a fine job with 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman surprising the batsmen with his unconventional deliveries. He was even rewarded with the prize wicket of RCB skipper Virat Kohli. Apart from Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb, Axar Patel and Andrew Tye add depth to Punjab's bowling attack.

Teams:
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (capt), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), AJ Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle.
