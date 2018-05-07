Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018, KXIP vs RR, Match 38 Highlights: Rahul Powers Punjab to Win Over Rajasthan

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 7, 2018, 8:03 AM IST

Match 38, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 06 May, 2018

Toss won by Kings XI Punjab (decided to bowl)

Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:28(IST)

That's it then, KL Rahul scores the winning runs and rightly so, timing one through the covers and it races away to the boundary. Kings XI Punjab chase the target comfortably in the end and win this one by 6 wickets.

23:27(IST)

SIX! Wow, that's just class from KL Rahul. Hits one straight down the ground, almost straight into the commentary box. That's the final blow there, just 4 runs more required now

Aakash Chopra, Cricket Pundit 23:25(IST)

Technical competence along with the maturity to finish the game...almost singlehandedly. K L Rahul is a special talent who’s coming to his own this year. #KXIPvRR #IPL

23:24(IST)

That's the one big over which was required by Kings XI Punjab, 15 runs coming off that one and now just 12 runs required for Kings XI off 12 balls. Really in drivers seat here

23:23(IST)

SIX! Unadkat again goes short, that's just poor at his pace, KL Rahul deposits it in the crowd with some authority, the next one is cut for a boundary. Rahul has single-handedly changed the game. Kings XI need just 13 more to win

23:18(IST)

50! Sensational shot from KL Rahul to bring up his half-century here, plays over third man and uses Archer's speed. Also a gamechanging over as 16 runs are conceded from that one. Kings XI Punjab are 126/4 after 17 overs.

23:15(IST)

Ben Stokes starts the proceedings after the startegic timeout here and he concedes just 8 runs from that over. A run of every ball, you have to say KL Rahul is the key wicket here. Kings XI Punjab are 112/4 after 16 overs.

23:10(IST)

Time for the strategic timeout here, Kings XI Punjab require 51 off 30 balls now..we are in for a nail biter!

23:04(IST)

Almost a big wicket for Rajasthan Royals here, Sanju Samson takes a great catch diving forward. KL Rahul mishits one and Samson takes a smart catch diving forward, the soft signal is not out and you have to say rightly so, the ball seems to have hit the turf. KXIP are 101/4

22:58(IST)

Stoinis connects one perfectly off the middle of the bat and it goes all the way into the crowd, that six allows Punjab to pick up 8 runs from that over and Kings XI Punjab are 95/4 after 14 overs.

22:51(IST)

WICKET! Gowtham now picks up a wicket, Royals have been more than just staying alive in this game here. Axar Patel looks to cover the deep mid-wicket boundary but D'arcy Short takes a well judged catch in the deep. KXIP are 87/4.

22:47(IST)

Unadkat doing a great job today and showing his worth, at this stage Royals were 89/3, so just ahead of the equation. But they sort of collapsed at this stage, will need something similar if they are to win. KXIP are 83/3 after 12 overs

22:42(IST)

WICKET! Now then, Rajasthan Royals strike, Anureet Singh with a short ball and Karun Nair just chops it on, from a thick inside edge and onto the stumps, Nair had gotten a start there but departs for 31 now.KXIP are 79/3

22:38(IST)

SIX! Shreyas Gopal was bowling a quiet over there, conceding just 4 singles but then Karun Nair lofts one over the cover fielder and it goes for a six, wasn't hit cleanly but had just enough. KXIP 68/2 after 10 overs

22:33(IST)

FOUR! KL Rahul is playing an absolute gem of an innings here, he knows that the Kings XI middle-order isnt in the best of forms, so he is taking responsibility on himself here, cuts one away to the boundary. Kings XI are 58/2 after 9 overs

22:26(IST)

Strategic time out then now, 8 overs gone and Kings XI Punjab are 50/2 here. Shreyas Gopal concedes 8 runs from that over with KL Rahul making full use of a loose delivery, a short one which the in-form batter dispatches with authority.

22:23(IST)

This over is good one for Kings XI Punjab, Karun Nair with a stunning straight shot which goes for a boundary. 8 runs are picked from that over and Kings XI Punjab are 42/2 after 7 overs

22:19(IST)

Ben Stokes picks up his second wicket of IPL 2018, this wicket of his is coming after 5 IPL innings:

His spell this season:

0/21 v  SRH

1/32 v RCB

0/25 v KKR

0/39 v CSK

0/31 v MI

0/20 v SRH

0/28 v DD

1/6 v Kings XI

22:19(IST)

Excellent first over from Unadkat, on the money right from ball 1. He concedes just 1 run from this over, Kings XI Punjab are 34/2 after 6 overs here. The required run rate also increases to 9 here, we might well have a game on with us!

22:12(IST)

WICKET! Another wicket! Ben Stokes strikes, Mayank Agarwal looks to pull one but holes out to deep square leg here, finding Rahul Tripathi with perfection. Stokes has a wry smile on his face now and Kings XI are 29/2.

22:10(IST)

This is C Gayle’s first single digit score in this year’s IPL.

His innings in this year:

63 v CSK

104* v SRH

62* v KKR

23 v SRH

50 v MI

8 v RR

Kings XI Punjab:23/1                 

22:09(IST)

Excellent over then from Jofra Archer, he picks up a wicket and concedes just 8 runs in that over. Kings XI Punjab are 27/1 after 4 overs

22:04(IST)

WICKET! Jofra Archer strikes! Removes Chris Gayle, its a short ball and Gayle looks to whack it through the offside but hits it straight to Samson, that's a good catch though by Samson as the ball was hit real hard. KXIP are 23/1

22:03(IST)

Productive over here for Kings XI Punjab, 13 runs coming off the second over from Gowtham. KL Rahul getting three boundaries in that over, showing his full range of shots. KXIP are 19/0 after 3 overs.

21:59(IST)

Jofra Archer really upping the pace here. Bowling short balls at Gayle who is surprised by the pace, manages to hit one boundary in the over though and Kings XI Punjab are 6/0 after 2 overs.

21:55(IST)

Excellent first over from Gowtham, Royals going in with an attacking field as well with a short leg and a slip. Just one run from the first over and Kings XI Punjab are 1.0 after 1 over

21:38(IST)

WICKET of the last ball here, and that sums up Rajasthan Royals innings here, they are all out for 152 here in 20 overs. You have to say they are well below par here. Shreyas Gopal is run out of the last ball here, departing for 24 off 16 balls.

21:34(IST)

11 runs from the 19th over here, absolutely crucial for Rajasthan Royals going forward here. They are 148/8 after 19 overs here, if they can finish well and manage somewhere around 160, we could well have a game on here

21:31(IST)

FOUR and FOUR! Royals redeeming themselves late in the innings here, a couple of back to back boundaries from Shreyas Gopal as Royals approach 150 here, they are 146/8 here after 18.4 overs

21:25(IST)

WICKET! Yet another soft dismissal here, Rahul Tripathi's horror run in the IPL continues. Just chips one in the air there and Ravi Ashwin takes a good catch in the circle. Rajasthan are 129/8 after 17 overs here

LOAD MORE

IPL 2018, KXIP vs RR, Match 38 Highlights: Rahul Powers Punjab to Win Over Rajasthan

(BCCI)

KXIP vs RR Preview: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will aim to bounce back to their winning ways when they take on bottom-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Sunday. While Punjab are placed fourth with five wins and three defeats and 10 points, the Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan languishes at the bottom of the league points-table with just three wins from eight games. With just six points in their kitty, Rajasthan are in a must-win situation with the league just about past the midway point. Although both teams have suffered two straight defeats each, Punjab have a better chance to book a play-off berth. Punjab's batting mostly relies on opener Chris Gayle, who has accumulated 302 runs from just five games, averaging 100.66. Even in their last encounter against Mumbai Indians on Friday, when most of the Punjab batters failed to go big, the self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' slammed a 40-ball 50, laced with six boundaries and couple of sixes.The live telecast of the IPL 2018 today’s match 37 between KIPX and RR will start at 8 PM on May 6th (Sunday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow MI and KKR live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com.

ALSO SEE: IPL Points Table

In-form opener Lokesh Rahul, who faultered in the game against Mumbai, has been in good form, amassing 292 runs from eight games. The Punjab openers have been a major reason behind their success as the duo have handed a perfect start to their side on several occassions in this year's edition. Karun Nair has also been impressive after 209 runs from seven innings but veteran Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch and Mayank Agarwal are yet to make their presence felt in the middle-order. The trio's poor form could be a cause of concern for the team management and this is high time for them to come out with their best. In the bowling department, skipper Ravichandran Ashwin, along with medium-pacer Mohit Sharma add depth to the line-up.

Also, pacers Barinder Sran and Andrew Tye, and Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman shoulder the bulk of the responsibility. While Australian Tye has 10 wickets from eight games with an economy of 7.90, pacer Ankit Rajpoot and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have seven and nine wickets each. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have experienced a topsy-turvy campaign so far. With the IPL entering its business end, skipper Rahane will expect his team to get their act together and aim for consistency. In their previous match, Rajasthan fell short against Delhi Daredevils by just four runs in a rain-affected tie. Rahane and Samson have been their best batsmen this season but inconsistent run of Ben Stokes and Jos Butler has affected their performance this season. Among the bowlers, young seamer Jofra Archer have done well to claim seven wickets from just three matches while this IPL's costliest buy Jaydev Unadkat have also been amongst the wickets.

Squads: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w), D Arcy Short, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Anureet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Marcus Stoinis, Manoj Tiwary, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Axar Patel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye
Ajinkya RahaneBen Stokeschris gaylecricketiplIPL 2018IPL 2018 Liveipl 2018 live scoresipl 2018 live updatesipl liveJofra ArcherKings Xi Punjab vs Rajasthan RoyalsKings Xi Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals live scoresKings Xi Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals live updateskl rahulkxip vs rrkxip vs rr live scoreskxip vs rr live updateslive cricketLive Cricket ScoreLive Cricket Scoreslive scoreR Ashwinscore

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
FULL Ranking