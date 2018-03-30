IPL 2018: 'Kya re... Setting aa?' Chennai Super Kings Players Mouth Dialogues From Superstar Rajinikanth's Kaala

Neck deep in preparation for their opening match against Mumbai on April 7, the boys in yellow took some time out to their fair share of promotion.
In their latest ad for Equitas Finance, the CSK paiyyans can be seen mouthing dialogues from superstar Rajinikanth's latest movie Kaala's trailer. What more could fans ask for than to see sports and film combine on screen? That too, when the reel side involves the biggest superstar in this part of the world.
Harbhajan Singh kicks off the ad in Nana Patekar's villainous style to ask, "Kaala. Kaisa Naam hai re? (Kaala. What kind of name is this?)"
The punchline is saved for the captain, the shoulders of whom CSK hinges upon — MS Dhoni. We see the trademark number 7 jersey turn towards the camera and the skipper looks into it to say, "Kya re... setting aa?"
The fans, who have been waiting for the last two years to see their side take the field, will be super pumped next Saturday to cheer on the squad.
First Published: March 30, 2018, 12:11 PM IST