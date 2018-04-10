IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs KKR: Thala Dhoni Returns to the Chepauk Amidst Cauvery Dispute

19:00(IST)

After a thrilling win in the season opener against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, the Chennai Super Kings players, led by skipper MS Dhoni are now headed back to their home at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ahead of their second game of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Chennai Super Kings posted a photo on Twitter which read: “All set after the first win. Heading back to the den! #WhistlePodu.” Chennai Super Kings snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as they edged defending champions Mumbai Indians by just one wicket in the first match of the eleventh season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Saturday. West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was the star of the day while Kedar Jadhav became the hero of the last over as CSK got their campaign off to a thrilling start. Chasing a decent target of 166, Chennai openers Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson gave the team an ideal start as they started to hit boundaries from the word go. Rayudu was the aggressor of the two right-handers, as he was particularly destructive on the off-side. Hardik Pandya was introduced in the fourth of the innings and he did the trick by getting rid of Watson for 16 to break the opening partnership. Suresh Raina became Hardik's second scalp of the day as he gave away a simple catch to Krunal at mid-on for 4. Debutant Mayank Markande was introduced into the attack by Rohit and the decision to do so worked wonders for the Blue Brigade as the wrist-spinner simply tore the CSK line-up. First, he trapped Rayudu plumb in front of the wicket for 22 and then, he got the prized wicket of MS Dhoni for 5. Reeling at 51/4, Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja started the rebuilding job and tried to put on a good partnership for the fifth wicket. However, the 24-run stand was ended by Mustafizur Rahman who scalped his first wicket by getting rid of Jadeja as Chennai lost half their side at this point. Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh and Mark Wood all followed suit in quick successions as Mumbai looked like finishing the match early. However, Bravo had other ideas as he completely changed the complexion of the match single-handedly. Bravo first took the attack to McClenaghan and slammed two sixes and one boundary in the 18th over of the innings. Bumrah was the next bowler to be taken apart by Bravo as he hit three massive sixes in the penultimate over and also complete his fifty in stunning style. However, on the last ball off the over, Bumrah got the wicket of Bravo and Chennai needed 7 runs off the last Mustafizur over. Jadhav — who had to head back into the hut after sustaining a hamstring injury earlier in the innings — returned to bat in the last over. Jadhav slammed one six and one four on the fourth and the fifth balls respectively as Chennai completed a thrilling one-wicket win the IPL XI opener. Earlier, after put to bat first, Mumbai posted a fighting total of 165/4 in their designated 20 overs, courtesy of a late blitz from the Pandya brothers.