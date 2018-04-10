Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs KKR: Thala Dhoni Returns to the Chepauk Amidst Cauvery Dispute

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 10, 2018, 6:43 PM IST

Highlights

19:26(IST)

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo termed the incredible 30-ball 68 against Mumbai Indians "my best-ever" innings, which paved the way for Chennai Super Kings' sensational return to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Coming back from a two-year ban, CSK rode on Bravo's blitzkreig to chase down a target of 166 with a wicket and a ball to spare after staring defeat at 118 for eight in the 17th over last night. "(It's my) best-ever (innings). I don't think I have ever played an innings like this in any format. So this is a special one," said Bravo. He pummelled seven sixes and three fours at the Wankhede Stadium, leaving the Mumbai Indians bowlers shocked. "As you can see, when I reached fifty, I didn't even raise my bat. I knew the job wasn't finished, there was still a long way to go. I was in a zone. I was just focusing on trying to get the game done for my team. "I was disappointed that I was out in the last over. But I played the innings that put my team in a position to win, and that is what happened tonight. I am just happy that I was able to contribute with the bat. "It has been a while that I haven't been able to make runs with the bat. This one will always be special to me," the West Indian quipped. He also explained how he handled one of the world's best white ball bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, who was carted for three sixes at the death and praised teammate Kedar Jadhav, who came back to hit the winning runs after retiring hurt. "Bumrah is one of the best bowlers in the world. It was just my day, I'll take that. I just wanted to stay still, keep my eyes on the ball, have a good swing. Here at Wankhede the ball travels every time you miss the length. Just get a good contact and the ball will go. I was just trying my best to bat till the last over. I thought that if I bat deep and till the end, we have a good chance of winning. Those two overs, we needed 15 an over. So at some point, I had to take a chance and it worked off. Anytime you hit a boundary, whether it is a six or a four, automatically the bowler is under pressure." Bravo came out to bat when Super Kings were reeling at 75 for five with the asking rate nearing 12. "(We) can't forget Jadhav, who came back and showed a lot of fight and a lot of guts. To hit that six is a special moment," he said. Asked what skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had to say about the knock, Bravo replied, "Captain Cool said 'well played', nothing special. This is someone who knows my ability. He has shown a lot of faith in me."

19:25(IST)

Hailing Dwayne Bravo for his whirlwind knock of 68 that helped turn around a losing plot in his team's comeback IPL match, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni expressed happiness over the West Indian taking up responsibility and seeing the side through. Chennai, who returned to the IPL after serving a two-year-ban, made a stunning turnaround to defeat defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium by one wicket with one ball to spare after staring defeat in the face at 118 for 8, chiefly due to the all-rounder's blazing 30-ball innings. "CSK v Mumbai is one game everyone wants to watch and we are coming back after two years. Overall, the spectators have been very good. The way Bravo batted it was really good to see him take the responsibility," Dhoni said during the post-match presentation. Chennai made a remarkable rally from the precarious position and finally managed to get over the line as Bravo smashed seven sixes and three fours in his blazing knock as he punished errant Mumbai bowlers Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah to put his side on the doorsteps of a stupendous win. The former India World Cup-winning skipper, however, felt overall his side could have batted better in pursuit of the challenging total of 165 for 4 put up by MI, while expressing concern over some of his injury-prone teammates. "We could have batted better. I would take plenty of positives out of the game. The mix of players we have got will be more horses for courses. We will have to keep our eye on injury-prone players. I feel keeping things simple is important," the 36-year-old wicket-keeper-batsman said.

19:00(IST)

After a thrilling win in the season opener against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, the Chennai Super Kings players, led by skipper MS Dhoni are now headed back to their home at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ahead of their second game of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Chennai Super Kings posted a photo on Twitter which read: “All set after the first win. Heading back to the den! #WhistlePodu.” Chennai Super Kings snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as they edged defending champions Mumbai Indians by just one wicket in the first match of the eleventh season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Saturday. West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was the star of the day while Kedar Jadhav became the hero of the last over as CSK got their campaign off to a thrilling start. Chasing a decent target of 166, Chennai openers Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson gave the team an ideal start as they started to hit boundaries from the word go. Rayudu was the aggressor of the two right-handers, as he was particularly destructive on the off-side. Hardik Pandya was introduced in the fourth of the innings and he did the trick by getting rid of Watson for 16 to break the opening partnership. Suresh Raina became Hardik's second scalp of the day as he gave away a simple catch to Krunal at mid-on for 4. Debutant Mayank Markande was introduced into the attack by Rohit and the decision to do so worked wonders for the Blue Brigade as the wrist-spinner simply tore the CSK line-up. First, he trapped Rayudu plumb in front of the wicket for 22 and then, he got the prized wicket of MS Dhoni for 5. Reeling at 51/4, Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja started the rebuilding job and tried to put on a good partnership for the fifth wicket. However, the 24-run stand was ended by Mustafizur Rahman who scalped his first wicket by getting rid of Jadeja as Chennai lost half their side at this point. Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh and Mark Wood all followed suit in quick successions as Mumbai looked like finishing the match early. However, Bravo had other ideas as he completely changed the complexion of the match single-handedly. Bravo first took the attack to McClenaghan and slammed two sixes and one boundary in the 18th over of the innings. Bumrah was the next bowler to be taken apart by Bravo as he hit three massive sixes in the penultimate over and also complete his fifty in stunning style. However, on the last ball off the over, Bumrah got the wicket of Bravo and Chennai needed 7 runs off the last Mustafizur over. Jadhav — who had to head back into the hut after sustaining a hamstring injury earlier in the innings — returned to bat in the last over. Jadhav slammed one six and one four on the fourth and the fifth balls respectively as Chennai completed a thrilling one-wicket win the IPL XI opener. Earlier, after put to bat first, Mumbai posted a fighting total of 165/4 in their designated 20 overs, courtesy of a late blitz from the Pandya brothers.

18:55(IST)

Fans wait to enter the stadium ahead of the crucial game between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders

18:40(IST)

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis is not yet ready to play the IPL as he has a slight side strain and a small fracture in a finger and is expected to be ready for the game in Mohali (on April 15 vs Kings XI Punjab), Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey said on Monday. "I believe Faf is not in full training at the moment. He is recovering from a slight side strain. And he also has a small fracture in his one of his fingers. He is going to be ramping up his training in the next seven days. He is hopeful to be available for selection in the next game against Mohali, the CSK batting coach said. Another player, all-rounder Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out of the IPL, after sustaining a hamstring pull, a grade two tear, in the tournament opener against MI, which Chennai Super Kings won by one wicket. Hussey was addressing a pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday's game against Kolkata Knight Riders here. Asked why Ambati Rayudu was chosen to open in the MI game ahead of Murali Vijay, a regular opener, Hussey said Vijay had suffered a knock during the early part of the training, was recovering and would be available for selection. "From what I understand, M Vijay got a bit of a knock in his ribs. He has been quite sore actually and is slowly working his way back to full fitness. There are always 50-50 calls that can go either way. And sometimes the gut feel of the captain and coach. Rayudu is playing really well. He has obviously played for India and done very well as well. But M Vijay is batting nicely as well. So, it is a nice headache I guess for the coach and captain to have. Vijay... Yeah he is fine, he is ready to go. He is certainly available to be picked," Hussey said.

18:27(IST)

Protesters have threatened to stop the upcoming game between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk Stadium.

18:26(IST)

IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla has sought intervention of the Centre for smooth conduct of Chennai Super Kings matches amidst demands that the Twenty20 League be suspended in city till Cauvery water dispute is sorted. Over 100 protesters have been detained at Anna Salai — the road that leads to the stadium. Chennai Super Kings have left the team hotel for their game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Shukla met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, requesting him to ensure security arrangements for uninterrupted hosting of the matches. Various political parties and outfits have demanded that the IPL matches be not held at a time when the state is witnessing widespread agitations on the vexed issue. Hours before the CSK-KKR tie, some pro-Tamil activists tried to stage a demonstration outside the MA Chidambaram stadium here against holding of the IPL fixtures in Tamil Nadu. The activists of T Velumurugan-led Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) tried to picket the stadium, but were immediately removed by the police. The slogan-shouting activists demanded that IPL matches be not held here. "I met the Union Home Secretary (Rajiv Gauba) requesting him to ensure that IPL matches in Chennai are conducted smoothly. The Home Secretary spoke to DGP (Tamil Nadu) and asked him to ensure that there are no security issues for the fans," Congress leader and senior BCCI official Shukla said. On February 16, the Supreme Court raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin. The court had granted six weeks to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its 465-page judgement on the decades-old Cauvery dispute, modifying the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award of 2007. The court had also made it clear that it would not be extending the time for this on any ground. The six-week period ended on March 29. The Chidambaram stadium has turned into a virtual fortress with 4,000 policemen including commandos and members of the Rapid Action Force deployed for security ahead of today's IPL tie involving Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Velmurugan had threatened to hold protests outside the game venue on match day. "If the match is held despite our plea, we will coordinate with all democratic forces to stop it by organising a massive picketing protest. Many leaders and organisations will participate," he had said, adding, "Cricketers knowing Tamil, please understand our sentiments."

18:19(IST)

Protesters outside the Chepauk Stadium ahead of the game between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders

18:15(IST)

The police on Tuesday took into custody members of various organisations protesting against the holding of Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here. The protesters from various political parties were raising slogans against the Centre for not constituting the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) as mandated by the Supreme Court. Members of the SDPI held protests on the arterial Anna Salai which threw traffic out of gear. The protesters shouted slogans in favour of the CMB. Meanwhile, spectators are also trickling to the stadium while the match is expected to start 8 p.m. Earlier some protesters flew black balloons against the match. Police also took into custody some protesters who tried to lay seige of the cricket stadium. Movie Director Bharathirajaa and others said they would also protest on the main roads. Meanwhile, the IPL organisers have decided to allow spectators to carry mobile phones into the stadium.

18:12(IST)

Chennai Super Kings are all set to sign English all-rounder David Willey to replace the injured middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav. Willey is the second Yorkshire player to sign up for an IPL side after Liam Plunkett joined the Delhi Daredevils. Martyn Moxon, Yorkshire’s Director of Cricket said: “We find ourselves in an impossible situation with these late replacement requests. At the moment, we are potentially looking at a situation where if we deny a player an opportunity, we will be left with someone who is not completely focused on playing for Yorkshire. This would be counter-productive. There are now 12 English players in this year’s IPL, so the issue goes further than just here at Emerald Headingley. I will be chairing a meeting with other directors of cricket tomorrow at Edgbaston to discuss the future of the game. With the number of domestic T20 contracts available worldwide, it is important that we future-proof the County Championship. I will be calling for the introduction of a cut-off date, after which players will not be allowed to go to the IPL. Hopefully this can gain national approval and be supported by the ECB.” Willey will give CSK an attacking option with both the bat and the ball. He can bowl at the death and is also a useful hitter off the ball. He has opened the innings for Perth Scorches in the Big Bash League but bats at no.7 for England.

18:10(IST)

18:07(IST)

18:06(IST)

Walking down the Queen’s Necklace next to the Arabian Sea, it was impossible to miss the hordes of fans in Mumbai Indians’ blue. Nearly half a decade after he retired, fewer and fewer of the shirts referenced Sachin Tendulkar’s once-ubiquitous No. 10. There was another difference too. Sizeable groups of fans wore Chennai yellow, and the flags waved with all the pent-up energy created by two years in the wilderness. Between them, the two sides had won the Indian Premier League (IPL) in five of its ten seasons, and Mumbai fans, who had to wait until 2013 for their first title, missed no opportunity to remind the visitors that they had now won it a record three times. Given how long some of Chennai’s players have been around, you’d have been forgiven if you half-expected them to take the field with Samurai topknots and Bushido blades. After the auction last January, when Chennai bought ten players over the age of 30, even their own fans dubbed them the Senior Kings. On Saturday, in the opening game of the IPL 2018, all those thousands of miles in the legs showed as well. Of the seven bowlers that MS Dhoni turned to, Imran Tahir was 38, Harbhajan Singh 37, Shane Watson 36 and Dwayne Bravo 34. Watson and Bravo bowled steady slow-medium pace, and Mark Wood’s inability to find the right length – he went for 49 in four overs – illustrated just why Dhoni has always been more comfortable with bowlers on the slow side of the spectrum. Chennai have Lungi Ngidi in their ranks as well, but he and Wood could struggle for game time especially if the pitches at Chepauk are low and slow. Another kind of slowness, however, would have bothered Dhoni, who was instrumental in India phasing out some legendary, but unathletic, names when he assumed the ODI captaincy a decade ago. Chennai were poor in the field. Bravo overran a ball on the boundary, Ravindra Jadeja saw a catch burst through his hands, and Suresh Raina watched a booming drive from Krunal Pandya streak past him. 

17:53(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK will look to take confidence from their thrilling one-wicket victory against defending champions Mumbai Indians when they take on KKR in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Tuesday. Chennai, back in the IPL after serving a two-year ban, rode on West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's incredible 68 off 30 to turn the tables on Mumbai in dramatic fashion as they played the season's opening fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7. Needing 7 off the last over, an injured Kedar Kadhav (24 not out) unable to run due to hamstring problem played three dot balls before playing lap shot over fine leg off Mustafizur Rahman followed by a cover drive to end the match on a winning note. Chasing a tricky target of 166, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK were down in the dumps, but Bravo's pyrotechnics turned it in favour of the two-time champions. At the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, CSK would want to iron out their flaws that led to the slump from which Bravo rescued them against a side who beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets in their opening game at home on Sunday. CSK's batting flopped completely against Mumbai the other day as openers Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu failed along with IPL's highest run-getter Suresh Raina and ageing skipper Dhoni. If it hadn't been for Bravo's salvo and Jadhav holding fort at the other end, CSK would have succumbed to a heavy defeat. In the bowling front, the likes of Mark Wood, Watson, Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar kept things tight but failed to pick up regular wickets. Against KKR, who rode on Nitish Rana's all-round effort and Sunil Narine's heroics with the bat, CSK would have to improve on all fronts to put up a show. KKR recovered from early jitters in their game against Kohli's RCB to chase down a challenging 177 target riding Narine's 19-ball 50 as he opened the batting again with deadpan swagger. Rana contributed with bat and ball, first picking up key wickets of on-song AB de villiers and in the very next ball removing captain Virat Kohli, and then playing a vital 25-ball 34 coming in at No.4 to help the hosts register the win. Besides the pair, new-look KKR under skipper Dinesh Karthik, who was unbeaten on 35 against RCB, would want to improve their famed bowling attack that copped stick on Sunday at the Eden Gardens. Veteran paceman R.Vinay Kumar was especially poor leaking 14 runs in the first over and 16 in the final though picking up two wickets. None of the other bowlers of the ilk of chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson and even Narine could bowl well though the West Indian mystery spinner was economical. KKR would also look to Aussie dashing opener Chris Lynn to deliver the goods after he failed in the first game. RCB missed a trick on Sunday by bowling the same lengths to Narine who kept punishing the likes of Washington Sundar and Chris Woakes by hitting similar shots. CSK would want to take a cue from that and get his wicket early as the men in purple don't bat that deep.

IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs KKR: Thala Dhoni Returns to the Chepauk Amidst Cauvery Dispute

MS Dhoni with his fans (Image: Twitter)

PREVIEW CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings will aim to dominate Kolkata Knight Riders in the presence of die-hard fans when they play their first IPL home game in two years here on Tuesday. Back with a bang with a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings will look to improve further. For the legion of CSK fans, it will be a homecoming like no other as the 'Men in Yellow' will play at MA Chidambaram Stadium for the first time since May 2015. Their loyal supporters also turned up in huge numbers to watch them train. Away from the field, there has been opposition by political groups to conduct IPL games in the city as they demand formation of Cauvery Management Board and threaten to disrupt proceedings. CSK CEO K S Viswanathan, however, said the team's home matches will go on as per schedule. The city police has been informed about the schedule and will handle the situation accordingly, he added. Pitted against defending champions MI, CSK looked down and out before Dwayne Bravo's heroics helped the team pull off a stunning heist. Barring Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu, the rest of the batting failed to get going and skipper MS Dhoni will hope for a quick turnaround. Back in their den, the CSK players will aim to get going in front of an adoring crowd. The home favourite Dhoni will be expected to lead from the front while Suresh Raina would love to shake off the failure in the MI game. Jadhav suffered a hamstring pull during the opening game and looks likely to miss the KKR match. "Kedar will have scans at a hospital here to determine the extent of the injury. We will update on his status later today," Viswanathan said. Murali Vijay didn't play the opening match and could slot in at the top, with Rayudu probably moving down the order. Also, in case CSK prefers to accommodate South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, there is a possibility of Shardul Thakur getting a call in place of England pacer Mark Wood. Bravo was the star performer with the ball, delivering at the death after an expensive opening over while Shane Watson took two wickets. The spin trio of Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir - bowled just five overs between themselves at the Wankhede but will be expected to play a bigger role at Chepauk, which is known to be spin-friendly. The visiting Kolkata side started with a win against the strong RCB as Sunil Narine, blasted a quickfire 50. The batting sports a formidable look with in-form Dinesh Karthik leading a mix of experience and youth. Australian Chris Lynn, when in the mood, can make any ground look small and the KKR think-tank will be praying he plays a big role given his trysts with injury. The bowling department will miss Australian pacer Mitchell Starc but his replacement Tom Curran will be happy to get opportunities to showcase his talent. KKR spinners Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla would find the surface at Chepauk more to their liking. All said and done, the Kolkata side led by a Chennai cricketer (Karthik) would be up against the might of the lions in their den, no easy task as many teams have found out in the past.
Teams: Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.
