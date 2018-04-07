Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, MI vs CSK in Mumbai: Dhoni & Co Eye Blockbuster Return Against Rohit's Champs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 7, 2018, 4:37 PM IST

18:41(IST)

With Mumbai Indians boasting of a new set of young explosive openers, skipper Rohit Sharma has said he wants to keep his batting position as a surprise ahead of their lung opener against former champions Chennai Super Kings here on April 7. "I would like to keep that as a surprise. Our middle order is very good and we have got good openers in (West Indian) Elvin Lewis and Ishan Kishan. We will see on the seventh where I bat. I would like to keep that as a surprise," said Sharma at Mumbai Indian's pre-season media conference. The Mumbai stalwart has batted down the middle as well as open the innings in previous IPL campaigns. Sharma also echoed chief coach Mahela Jayawardene's views that he doesn't consider the title holders and three-time champions as favourites going into IPL11. "MI has always been a good team, regardless of the players that play in the tournament. What happens outside MI does not affect us. We focus on what we have to do as a team. We have done that in the last 10 years and that's probably the reason that we have had some success in this tournament. "As Mahela said, we don't have to go into the tournament as favourites. We are happy to go into the tournament as equally good when compared to the other teams because we have what we need to win the tournament," he declared. "So far we stand in a good position. The team is ready to take on the first game and have prepared well. We have covered all bases. It is now about going there and doing what we want to do," he added. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions but Sharma said there is no extra pressure. "I would not consider it as a pressure, (but) it is a responsibility. Yes, we are the defending champions and we are proud of it. All we need to do is focus on basics and get the right combination (going)," he said. "We have got players who can win you games, got bowlers who can take wickets, batsmen who can score runs. So all bases are covered. It's just about going and handling that pressure in the middle and to take one game at a time. "For us it is important to focus on one game at a time because that has helped us over the years. Not thinking too far ahead - that has been the forte of Mumbai Indians," said Sharma recalling past campaigns in which the team had started poorly and finished at the top. Sharma endorsed coach Jayawardene's views on Jasprit Bumrah. "I agree with Mahela that he is a quality bowler. He has been doing it for a couple of years now. He understands that he is to come out and make an impact but at the same time he doesn't understand what pressure is because he just comes and does what he likes to do regardless of the situation of the game," he said. "He handled the responsibility well last year, considering that Mali (Lasith Malinga) was not in great form and we had to rotate between Mitchell McClenaghan and Mitchell Johnson. This year there is quality around him, so hopefully there won't be as much pressure on him as it was last year."

18:34(IST)

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah said he's eager to get back into cricket for defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, after a much-needed break. "I was on a break. I bowled a lot of overs in South Africa, had played continuously throughout the year. I was at NCA and not sleeping at home. It was a good break and was necessary. The hunger is back and it is good to be back (playing cricket)," Bumrah said ahead of Mumbai's IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. "I have played against CSK before. It's good to play against India teammates," said Bumrah who has already scalped 47 wickets in 46 matches for MI in three years in IPL. Bumrah is now the senior bowler in MI's pace attack in the absence of Lasith Malinga who has retired as a player, but insisted his team had an-all round bowling unit and was not dependent on any one of them. "We have a very good bowling unit. We have got varieties -- good spinners and fast bowlers," he said. Asked about coach Mahela Jayawardene's comment that he did not know the word pressure, Bumrah said, "I don't think about expectations and just want to focus on the situation and not about outside. A clear mindset and control are very important. Even if you have six varieties, if you are not able to execute on a given day it's no use," said the World No. 1 bowler in the shorter formats of the game. MI's bowling coach Shane Bond was all praise for Bumrah and said he's the same humble and hard-working person he was three years ago. "I watched a little bit of him in South Africa. He is No. 1 in T20s, No. 1 in ODIs and in Test cricket he has been outstanding. He has grown up as a person, he is a senior player now. I met him three years ago for the first time. He is still the same -- humble and wants to work hard. "I think he is a complete bowler. The first thing you talk about him is his yorker. He has also got a good bouncer, moves the ball both way and hits the wicket hard. He has got a very good slower ball and a very good read on the game. The more he plays at the international level he is going to get better and better and is a big asset to Indian cricket," said the former New Zealand fast bowler who used to clock 150 kph in his prime. Bond said Bumrah is someone every team would look out to do the job at the back end of the innings. "He has got the skills to be successful in Test cricket, having watched him a bit in South Africa," added Bond in praise of Bumrah who got 23 wickets across three formats on the visit to South Africa. "We have got a number of bowlers to bowl at different times. That is the strength of our bowling unit," explained Bond in a nutshell about MI's bowling unit.”

18:28(IST)

IPL defending champions Mumbai Indians will have to start from scratch and will not be favourites to win the tournament, according to coach Mahela Jayawaredene. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Jayawardene said that many teams have invested in new players and look stronger. "Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab have all gone in for new players and they look good. We all have to start from scratch and take it one game at a time. I do not see ourselves as favourites but at the same time we are equally good as other teams and will try to do one better than the opposition," said Jayawardene. Captain Rohit Sharma added that the team has all the bases covered and aren't worried about the opposition. "Mumbai have always been a good team, we are not worried about the opposition. We have what it takes to win the tournament and all are bases covered. We will take only one game at a time and not worry about the final," The two heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah - who is likely to be the pace spearhead for the team in Malinga's absence. "Bums (Bumrah) doesn't understand the word pressure, he does the role assigned to him very well. This time he has experienced players to support him with the likes of Fizz, McCleneghan and Cummins. Hardik is also a much improved bowler, so I don't think we have much to worry," said Jayawardene. Rohit also heaped praise on all-rounder Krunal Pandya, saying he will play a key role for the team but there are other promising spinners as well which will help him do the job. "Spinners have always played a crucial role for us. They have given us breakthroughs and changed the momentum of innings. We have some great talent, I just hope they deliver for us as they have for their clubs. Krunal hasn't played much cricket off late but he was looking good in the practice. He knows his role and I am hopeful he can deliver for us," the captain said. The IPL will also see the introduction of DRS and mid-season trading for the first time, and Jayawardene said that these changes are good and that cricket is starting to move the football way. "Mid-season trading is something we will have to keep an eye on, it's a good opportunity and its something new. DRS has been around international cricket for some time,so its certainly good to see it in the IPL, it will reduce the errors and at the same time give a chance to younger players to know how to go about handling it in the future," said Jayawardene.

18:18(IST)

With Indian Premier League set to begin with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, eyes will certainly be on Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma whose form will be key for the home team. Rohit is Mumbai Indians’ leading run-scorer in the IPL with 3037 runs at an average of 33.37 and a strike rate of 130.67. He’s significantly ahead of the next most-prolific batsmen (Rayudu and co.): 1. 3037 – Rohit Sharma 2. 2416 – Ambati Rayudu 3. 2343 – Kieron Pollard 4. 2334 – Sachin Tendulkar 5. 1079 – Lendl Simmons. Against CSK, ‘Hitman’ Rohit has managed to score 535 runs at an average of 28.15 and a strike rate of 124.12. A look at the leading run-scorers against CSK. 1. 706 – Virat Kohli. 2. 535 – Rohit Sharma. 3. 492 – R Uthappa. 4. 480 – Shane Watson. 5. 448 – Shikhar Dhawan. It’s noteworthy that Rohit’s average against CSK is lower than his IPL average (28.15 against CSK versus 32.61 overall) as well as his strike rate (124.12 against CSK versus 130.89 overall). At the Wankhede against CSK, Rohit has been prolific: o He’s scored 274 runs in 6 matches against CSK at this venue at an average of 54.80 and a strike rate of 145.74. o He’s passed 30 four times in 6 innings and gone on to make a fifty thrice. o This includes an 87 in 2011 that’s the second-best score by an MI player against CSK in the IPL (Jayasuriya made 114* at the Wankhede in 2008). The needle clash, expected to be watched by a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, looks set to raise the curtains on the decade-old T20 League in grand style after a formal opening ceremony. MI appear to face an arduous task against the star-studded Chennai side, led by their charismatic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is back at the helm following the team's two-year ban in 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons along with Rajasthan Royals.

18:13(IST)

Chennai Super Kings’ chief coach Stephen Fleming categorically dismissed perception that they have picked a bunch of "spent" players, saying it's the experience which he counts the most. CSK, returning to the IPL after serving a two-year suspension period, have players in their mid-30s such as captain MS Dhoni, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo. I'm not sure when a young player came out and was the top run-scorer. You get some exceptions, like Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) and Washington Sundar. But there's only a handful, whereas experienced players play major parts in the whole tournament, so that's why I value experience," Fleming said on the eve of their match against Mumbai Indians. There's also about the quality of player, like (Dwayne) Bravo is still competing well, (Shane) Watson's competing well, Harbhajan (Singh) has great skill sets and Dhoni is a fine leader. So the players we've picked, I don't think they're spent by any means. It's a year-by year proposition and this year I think they look very good, the New Zealander asserted. Fleming said the chance to renew their rivalry with Mumbai Indians is the best possible start for them as they rejoin the IPL after two years. I think we've prepared well. (It's) just a lot of nerves around, but no more than normal. Players want to get into it and we've had the best part of 12 days leading into the competition. The general feeling is we're just ready to go. It's a great rivalry (CSK and MI) and this is what the competition needs. We couldn't have asked for a better game to start with. A game of this intensity at this ground is always a thrill. So the players are excited about it, he added. The two teams had last met in the final of the 2015 edition which went in favour of MI after which CSK were suspended for two years. CSK, led by India's 2011 World Cup-winning skipper Dhoni has found MI a hard nut to crack at their den here and Fleming acknowledged the huge challenge his star-studded side faced. It's hard to win just as we are also hard to beat in Chennai. And that's an aspect of successful teams. They defend their home patch well. Great challenge for us to start, wouldn't have wanted it any other way, said the former New Zealand skipper. Confirming that South African captain Faf du Plessis won't play tomorrow due to his finger injury, Fleming welcomed the introduction of DRS in IPL. "DRS, if it's used properly is positive. If it can help the game get the bad one right, then it's a good thing, he said.

18:11(IST)

Returning to the fray after serving out a two-year suspension, two-time winners Chennai Super Kings will take on reigning champions Mumbai Indians in the lung-opener of the Indian Premier League here on Saturday. The needle clash, expected to be watched by a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, looks set to raise the curtains on the decade-old T20 League in grand style after a formal opening ceremony. MI, led by Rohit Sharma, appear to face an arduous task against the star-studded Chennai side, led by their charismatic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is back at the helm following the team's two-year ban in 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons along with Rajasthan Royals. The visitors would surely like to begin their campaign with a bang against their arch-rivals in the latter's backyard. To give an extra dimension to the contest will be the sight of veteran offie Harbhajan Singh turning out in CSK yellows against a side which he served with distinction for ten long years. Mumbai will bank on their skipper Sharma, who has kept the number of his batting position under wraps for this game, but his role will be crucial. Rohit has showed that when he gets going then no bowling attack can stop him in the limited over formats and he would hope for a big knock in the first game to boost his and the team's confidence. Apart from him, they have a good batting-line up with the likes of West Indians Elvin Lewis and Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddesh Lad. The role of Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal as all-rounders will also be crucial. But this time Mumbai will miss the services of not only Harbhajan but also pacer Lasith Malinga as a player although the Sri Lankan continues his association with the hosts as their bowling mentor. Mumbai also have one of the finest death bowlers currently in the world in Jasprit Bumrah. Coach Mahela Jayawardane would expect other bowlers like Australian Pat Cummins, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman to deliver and aid Bumrah. Mumbai's spin department is inexperienced with young spinners Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy and Sri Lankan Akila Dananjaya expected to deliver the goods on a track expected to provide spin as well as bounce. On the eve of the game, MI skipper Sharma said that whichever team handles the pressure well, will come out victorious. The CSK and MI share a great bond and a great rivalry over the years. Again not expecting anything, it will be the same again, both the teams will be fighting very hard in that first game and whoever will absorb the pressure will win the game, Sharma said. Chennai, on the other hand, have a more settled team as they have retained their core players like Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. They also have other experienced players in Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, South African Faf Du Plessis, Sam Billings and Shane Watson to share the burden. On the bowling front, Harbhajan, Karn Sharma and Mumbai and India pacer Shardul Thakur are well versed with the conditions at the Wankhede.

16:35(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the opening game of the 11th edition of the IPL between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Defending champions Mumbai Indians and and two-time winners Chennai Super Kings, the most successful teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will begin the 11th edition of the Twenty20 cricket tournament with a mouthwatering clash at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday. Hosts Mumbai, who have laid their hands on the coveted crown thrice (2013, 2015, 2017) will be led by India opener Rohit Sharma who is the most successful captain in the cash-rich T20 league having led Mumbai to a treble of titles. But on Saturday, his wards will be up against a team who will be eager to re-establish their dominance after returning to the tournament following a two-year ban. CSK have a formidable track record in the IPL and have notched up the most number of appearances in the final. Apart from winning the title twice, they have finished runners-up on four occasions. Chennai are led by India's 50-over and T20 World Cup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will himself have a point to prove in his twilight days. The southern outfit has a formidable batting and bowling line up with the likes of Suresh Raina, back in the Chennai Super Kings yellow jersey, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis adding teeth to their batting. In the bowling department, England pacer Mark Wood and South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi will lead the pace battery with veteran offie Harbhajan Singh and celebrated South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir taking care of the spin unit. For Mumbai, apart from Rohit, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, West Indies star Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya have been retained from last year and are all a force to reckon with. The Mumbai pace bowling department is also promising this year with the likes of Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Mustafizur Rahman.

File image of Rohit Sharma (L) and MS Dhoni. (BCCI/ IPL Image)

Teams (From): Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan.
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.
