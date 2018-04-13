IPL 2018 Live Score Cricket, RCB vs KXIP: Umesh Removes Mayank, Finch & Yuvraj in One Over

19:02(IST)

On Virat Kohli batting number three, Vettori said the team needs to be flexible and dynamic throughout the season. But they want Brendon McCullum and Quinton De Kock at the top and AB de Villiers in the middle, as they are perfectly cut out for the task. "The reason we wanted Brendon and Quinton at the top is because they are so dynamic in the Power Play and then AB can take over in the middle stages. At this stage, that is the plan but it can all change," he said. Vettori said the loss of Kohli and AB de Villiers in two balls and bowling poorly at Narine cost the team the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. "Losing AB and Virat in two balls, we didn't launch after that. And I don't think we bowled particularly well to Narine. We went away from our plans a little bit," he said.