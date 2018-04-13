Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018 Live Score Cricket, RCB vs KXIP: Umesh Removes Mayank, Finch & Yuvraj in One Over

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 13, 2018, 8:22 PM IST

Match 8, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 13 April, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

20:23(IST)

OUT: Umesh Yadav is breathing fire at the moment and he has now removes Yuvraj Singh to make it three wickets in just one over. This time, Umesh came from around the wicket to the southpaw and the ball hit his pads crashed into the stumps. Umesh has turned the match on its head in just one over. KXIP: 36/3 in 4 overs.

20:20(IST)

OUT: Umesh Yadav is on fire at the moment as he gets rid of Aaron Finch on the next delivery and he is on a hat-trick. Finch opeted to use the DRS after the on field umpire gave him out LBW. DRS showed that the ball was hitting the stumps and umpire's call is retained. Stunning stuff from the India pacer. 

20:18(IST)

Out: Umesh Yadav has finally managed to break this opening stand as he gets rid of Mayank Agarwal. Mayank went for the slog hit but the ball takes an outside edge and Qunton de Kock takes a brilliant diving catch to remove the openers. KXIP lose their first wicket. 

20:15(IST)

Four: Bowling change straight away and Kulwant Khejroliya comes onto bowl in place of Chris Woakes who went for 16 runs in the first over. However, there is not much change in fortunes as he bowls onto the body of Agarwal and he guides the ball behind the stumps on the leg side for a boundary. Seven runs came from the third over of the innings. 

20:08(IST)

Four and Four: Umesh Yadav comes onto the attack and Mayank Agarwal takes a leaf out of Rahul's book and slams a boundary on the first delivery that he faces. And then two balls later, Mayank hits the perfect straight drive for a boundary. The two KXIP openers are only dealing in boundaries at the moment. 

20:06(IST)

Four: KL Rahul has made is intentions clear early on as he slams 14 runs off the first Chris Woakes over. The last ball of the over, Rahul flicks it past the square leg fielder for his first four of the innings. Excellent start for the star KXIP opener. 

20:04(IST)

SIX: This time, Woakes bowls onto the pads of Rahul and the right hander simply flicks the ball and it goes for a huge six over mid wicket. Stunning start to the match for Rahul once again, who slammed the fastest IPL fifty in the last match. 

20:03(IST)

SIX: Chris Woakes is bowling the first over of the day and he has started well as he has bowled couple of dot ball to KL Rahul. However, a short and wide third delivery from Woakes is dispatched over the covers for a huge six. Great way to open your account. 

19:58(IST)

Skipper Virat Kohli is leading his side out in the middle now and they have former a huddle and the captain is issuing a rallying cry to spur them on. This is Bangalore's first home game of the season and they will look to start off with a bang in this clash. KL Rahul and Mayank Aggarwal are making their way into the middle to open the innings for Punjab. 

19:46(IST)

Cricketnext’s IPL expert Aakash Chopra: “Kings have been brave. Three spinners. 6 bowling options. Will Finch open? Or bat in the middle order?”

19:44(IST)

Playing XIs - Bangalore: Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

19:42(IST)
19:38(IST)

Bangalore have retained the same squad that played in the first match while Punjab have made one change, Finch comes in place of Miller. Ashwin says during the toss about this change: "Finch is one of the best batsman in the world and he deserves to get a chance in the side."

19:36(IST)

Toss: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and skipper Virat Kohli has opted to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab. The crowd went berserk once they knew that Kohli has won the toss and the RCB captain jokingly said: "The crowd seems to feel that the game is won at the toss itself."

19:30(IST)

The toss is up next and it will once again have a huge bearing on which side will go onto win this contest. So far, the chasing teams have won all the matches in IPL 2018. Will that trend be broken today or not? We have to wait and watch.

19:23(IST)

Miller said the pitch looks pretty good and expects a good game. "The wickets are really good. I saw it at the practice session. Hopefully, it plays pretty well. The drainage looks nice. The field is in great condition. So, there should be a good game," he said. Miller said he does not know whether Chris Gayle is playing tomorrow or not, but the team needs to gets to right combination as quickly as possible. On the first game victory against Delhi, Miller said, "It was an outstanding performance. It seems to be a really good and balanced side going by the auction picks we did. Some good locals guys have been picked. We hope to keep the momentum going."

19:17(IST)

Asked whether he sees any change in his role in the middle order, Miller said the players have been told to play exciting cricket, but would be flexible as per situation arising in the match. "No. Not at all. We have been told pretty early that we have to play exciting cricket and play freely. If you need ten runs in an over, you need to hit boundaries. It all depends on what situation we are in, and obviously we will try to flexible in it," he said. Asked having three Karnataka players boost morale of the team, Miller said they help other players by giving tips and advice on various facets including pitch behaviour. K L Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair are the three Karnataka players in KXIP.

19:12(IST)

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab all-rounder David Miller today said it would be too early to talk about Ravichandran Ashwin's captaincy as the side has played just one match so far in the IPL. "He (Ashwin) is very calculated and thinks about the game well. He is a pretty relaxed guy and lets the players do what they want to do, which is the most important thing. I may not be in a position to say whether Ashwin has made any difference as bowling captain. It is too early and we have played just a game. So far, he has gone about his job pretty well by getting fielders in right places."

19:02(IST)

On Virat Kohli batting number three, Vettori said the team needs to be flexible and dynamic throughout the season. But they want Brendon McCullum and Quinton De Kock at the top and AB de Villiers in the middle, as they are perfectly cut out for the task. "The reason we wanted Brendon and Quinton at the top is because they are so dynamic in the Power Play and then AB can take over in the middle stages. At this stage, that is the plan but it can all change," he said. Vettori said the loss of Kohli and AB de Villiers in two balls and bowling poorly at Narine cost the team the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. "Losing AB and Virat in two balls, we didn't launch after that. And I don't think we bowled particularly well to Narine. We went away from our plans a little bit," he said.

18:56(IST)

On the spin duo Yuzuvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, both did not bowl well to Narine which was the only disappointment. "Once again, it was the way we bowled to Narine we were disappointed with. Washington didn't bowl as well to him and Chahal as well." Vettori said last season his team was not used to the wicket here and hence adaptability was the criteria for purchasing players at the auction. "We need guys who could perform in any conditions, not a 200 or 220-run Chinnaswamy wicket. We have got a group of guys who are really adaptable. Obviously after the game we will be able to judge and analyse it and see where we stand with the wicket," he said.

18:51(IST)

On sixth bowling option, Vettori said the team look at it more as an opportunity for five bowlers to do their job, rather than wait for someone to fail and another come into the scene. "I didn't say we didn't bowl well, I said we didn't bowl well to Narine. Everything else fitted, I was happy with our performance there. There are five bowlers there who are all proven apart from Kulwant who is new into the team and we backed him because of his performances leading into it and obviously his previous T20 performance," he added.

18:46(IST)

Gayle did not play KXIP's last match against Delhi Daredevils. Hopefully, the team can also tackle K L Rahul who is in fantastic form and knows the conditions here pretty well, Vettori said. "KL is obviously in fantastic form in the first game and he knows these conditions. He missed all last year for us, it was sad not to see him perform (play at all) but he has gone away to KXIP and started exceptionally well. Hopefully we can tackle him well," he said.

18:38(IST)

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Daniel Vettori said his team was pretty well equipped to handle Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle's explosive batting because they were aware of his strengths. "We probably won't anticipate playing against Chris tomorrow. But if he does, if any team knows how good he is that is RCB and what he has done for the team for a number of years. We are fully aware of his strengths and how we can handle him," Vettori said of Gayle who played for RCB earlier.

18:30(IST)

This could be the likely XIs for both the teams:

18:27(IST)

Karun Nair, who scored a 33-ball fifty, also would be keen to continue his good work. Yuvraj Singh, who looked a pale shadow of his old self in the last match, scoring just 12 off 22 balls, would be keen to regain his touch. For Punjab, David Miller and Marcus Stoinis scored unbeaten 24 and 23 against Delhi, and would like to continue their roles of steering the team to victory in the death overs. Chris Gayle could open the innings as he knows the conditions well here, the venue where he smashed an incredible 175 in 2013. Aaron Finch, who was unavailable for the last match, also may get a chance.

18:24(IST)

Punjab, meanwhile, are coming into the match with their tails up, having started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets. KL Rahul, who made history by scoring the fastest-ever IPL fifty in that match, will seek to repeat his show. Rahul, who will be playing at his home ground of Bengaluru, had smashed six boundaries and four sixes in his 16-ball-51.

18:17(IST)

Bangalore's Bowling Conundrum: Assisted by India's 2011 World Cup winning duo of Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra as batting and bowling coaches, Kohli could also think of letting Corey Anderson have bowl, given the small size of the Chinnaswamy stadium. Umesh Yadav and Woakes shared five wickets between them on Sunday, and would like to continue their form. Much was expected from the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, but they couldn't weave their magic, claiming just one wicket for 77 runs in 56 balls. In-form New Zealand pacer Tim Southee may also get a chance to swing his arms, considering his reputation as one of the best new-ball bowlers in international cricket today.

18:13(IST)

Bangalore's Last Match: RCB finished second best in a cliffhanger to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday after Sunil Narine snatched victory with a 17-ball 50. But RCB will expect some fireworks from Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers, who blasted a 27-ball 43 and 23-ball 44, respectively, in the first game. McCullum's confidence will be high as he completed 9,000 T20 runs in the match. Skipper Virat Kohli, surprisingly, played second fiddle, scoring just 31 off 33, and he would like to have a better outing against KXIP. Other batsmen like Quinton de Kock and Sarfaraz Khan, and all-rounder Chris Woakes, who did not get many runs under their belts, would also be keen to contribute.

18:09(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2018 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab. RCB lost their first match of the season and will look to make amends in this clash against KXIP.

Catch all the live action of the IPL 2018 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab through our live blog.

Preview:

