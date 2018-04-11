Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018 Live Score Cricket, RR vs DD: Covers are Back on as Rain Returns

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 11, 2018, 11:00 PM IST

Match 6, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 11 April, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Delhi Daredevils (decided to bowl)

23:23(IST)

UPDATE: There is nothing to tell here as it is still raining here at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. Once we hit the cut-off match that is 12:02, the match will be called off. The clock is moving fast and the rain is also not relenting. 

23:09(IST)

UPDATE: It is still raining in Jaipur and the start of match seems unlikely as things stand. 12:05 is the official cut-time for 5 overs match to take place. If that doesn't happen by then then we are staring at the first no result of the season.

22:52(IST)

UPDATE: The rain has slowed down and it hasn't gone out completely. The official word has it that the ground will be inspected at 11:00 PM IST but things aren't looking good. 

22:47(IST)
22:35(IST)

UPDATE: Just when we were thinking that the match will begin soon, the rain has returned to haunt the fans and players alike. The covers are back on at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium. 

22:29(IST)

UPDATE:  While the ground will be inspected at 10:40 PM IST, just to tell the readers that we have already starting losing over. It was stated that we will start losing overs from 10: 25 PM and it is already 10: 30. 

22:22(IST)
22:21(IST)

UPDATE: The covers are coming off in Jaipur. Once the groundsmen have done their job, Rajasthan will begin from their score 153/5 in 17.5 overs. Once we have an official word, we will let you know about the latets scenario of the match. 

22:13(IST)

UPDATE: Its is still raining cats and dogs in Jaipur and things aren't looking good. Although the drainage system is good here, but it will still take some time for the ground staff to ready the ground. As things stands, we will be losing some overs here. 

22:03(IST)

UPDATE:  Things are still not looking good as it is still raining in Jaipur. Although it has slowed down a bit but it is still drizzling. The ground staff cannot start their work till the time the rain doesn't stop completely. Stay tuned folks for more updates. 

21:53(IST)

Update: We have another half an hour before the overs will start reducing. The official word from the venue says that the rain is still coming down a bit hard and it will take a bit of time to stop. Fingers crossed folks.

21:40(IST)
21:40(IST)

UPDATE: The rain has gotten heavier in the past minutes and it is not looking good at the moment. But still, there is lot of time left before the overs will start reducing. Let's hope it will end soon for the ground staff to work their magic the ready it in time.

21:31(IST)

Just to let the readers know, overs won't be lost before 10:29 PM IST and as things stand, we will have a full match. Let's hope it begins soon as it was a entertaining match to watch before rain gods decided to step in. 

21:26(IST)

RAIN: Bad news for the fans as the match has been interrupted due to rain. Hopefully it is just a passing shower and the play will resume soon. As things stand, Rajasthan are 153/5 in 17.5 overs.

21:24(IST)

OUT: Mohammed Shami has done the trick as he gets rid of Jos Buttler for 29. Shami bowled a yorker and Buttler went for the a sweep shot but missed it completely. The ball crashed into the stumps as RR lose their fifth wicket.

21:21(IST)

SIX: On the first ball of the 18th over, a full delivery from Shami is dispatched for a huge six by Buttler over long off for a huge six. Stunning stuff from the Englishman as he is taking apart the bowling line-up.

21:17(IST)

SIX and SIX: Rahul Tripathi hoinks the ball over the in-field towards the mid-wicket region and just before it went over the ropes, Boult tried to catch it and keep it inside but couldn't keep it in. Then, Buttler hit a six over the bowler's head for the second maximum of the over.  Buttler then made it 18 from the over as he hit a boundary on the second last ball of the Chris Morris over. 

21:12(IST)

Jos Buttler and Rahul Tripathi are not able to score the big ones here but they are taking the singles and doubles to keep the scoreboard ticking. While at the same time, Rahul Tripathi is bowling really well and he hasn't given any loose deliveries thus far. 

21:09(IST)

Cricketnext's IPL expert AAkash Chopra: Rajasthan batting line-up was a bit strange once again. Samson did well last match and he was pushed down the order this time and Stokes was sent up. Rahul Tripathi has once pushed down the order. It is not making a lot of sense but that is how Rajasthan play their cricket. They tend to change quite a few things. 

21:02(IST)

OUT: Shahbaz Nadeem has done the trick once again as he picks his second of the game and gets rid of Ajinkya Rahane for 45. The ball took a leading edge off the bat and Morris took an easy catch on the off side inside the circle. RR lose their fourth. 

20:58(IST)

Four and Four: Ajinkya Rahane takes the attack to Mohammed Shami as he hits back to back boundaries off the the bowling of his India teammate. Firs, he came dancing down the track and hit the ball through the covers for a four. And then, on the next ball, he lobbed the ball high in the air on the lef-side. Boult who came in running and tried to take a diving one-handed catch but the ball touched his fingers and went for a four. With that, RR go past the 100-run mark as well. 

20:53(IST)

Four: Jos Buttler has hit the ground running as he hits a boundary on the second ball that he face. After a taking a double on the first ball, Buttler hit the reverse sweep which went behind the keeper for his first four. Great stuff from the Englishman as 9 runs came from that Tewatia over.

20:52(IST)

Stat Attack: This is the third successive IPL match where Nadeem has struck. It’s also the fourth successive match he’s struck against the Royals in the IPL. Great stuff for the ace spinner.

 

20:50(IST)

OUT: Nadeem has broken the partnership as he castles Samson for 37. Samson went for the sweep shot and the ball took an inside edge and hit the stumps. RR has lost their third wicket as Jos Buttler comes out to bat now with skipper Rahane. 

20:45(IST)

50: Following the time-out, Tewatia comes onto bowl and Samson takes a single to complete the 50-run partnership between the two batsmen. Then, Rahane gets into the act and pulls the ball on the onside for a boundary. Great stuff from the two batsmen as they take 7 runs from this over.

20:41(IST)

Stat Attack: Samson at #4 in the IPL has never managed a 50, prior to today. His his highest is 47* against KXIP at Mohali (2013). He has four 30+ scores in 14 prior innings in the IPL at this position. Will this stat change today? Samson is currently batting on 31 off 16 deliveries.

 

20:38(IST)

SIX and Four: Nadeem comes onto bowl again and this time he drops the ball a bit short. Samson seemed to be ready for it and hoinked it over deep mid-wicket for a huge six. And then, on the next delivery, a cheeky cut and the ball went for a four behind the keeper. 

20:36(IST)

Excellent first over to start the proceedings for Tewatia as he concedes just four runs from it. Gambhir will be  delighted with the way his spinner bowled his first over as the pacers went for quiet some runs early on. Delhi will have to keep the flow of runs in check in order to create some pressure. 

20:34(IST)

Shami concedes seven runs from his first over and Rajsthan will be happy with that as the two batsmen are playing almost next to nil dot ball. Rahul Tewatia comes on to bowl now as Delhi look to break this partnership. 

20:32(IST)

Stat Attack: The last time Rahane played Delhi at Jaipur he scored 63* off 45 balls: A knock he won the man of the match award for. The RR skipper seems to be on a similar path today as well.

The ground staff pulling the covers over the pitch at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. (BCCI Photo)

LATEST UPDATES: No chance of ground inspection as rain returns in Jaipur.
PREVIEW RR vs DD: Rajasthan Royals will need to regroup quickly after a heavy loss when they face Delhi Daredevils in what will be their first IPL home game in five years at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. The live telecast of the match will start at 8 PM on April 11(Wednesday) The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. Both Royals and Daredevils were outplayed in their opening games and will be itching to bounce back. Daredevils were severely hit by K.L. Rahul's fastest fifty against Kings XI Punjab, losing in Mohali by six wickets. Royals, on the other hand, could never cope with the bowling might of Sunrisers Hyderabad and went down by nine wickets in Hyderabad. It was a rather forgettable opening for the hosts who are making a comeback in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane too would like to forget the outing where he failed with the bat, missed a sitter in slips and also gambled with batting only to see a complete rout of his team. The comfort zone of playing at home may give the desired dose of much needed confidence but the cracks exposed against Sunrisers need to be addressed quickly. The batting order in absence of Steve Smith looked brittle, the overseas players including Ben Stokes looked shaky against the spinners and the bowlers lost heart once the batsmen could put only 125 on the board. Barring a 49 by Sanju Samson, none of other the batsmen showed any confidence nor they could build any partnerships. The shrewd cricketing brain and mentor of the side, legendary Shane Warne, will have to lift the morale of the side and he might use the success stories of home ground to motivate his men. The hosts have the resources with experienced overseas players and local talent under a calm and cool Rahane but they need to get their act together. They face Daredevils who are still in shock and feel that despite doing all good, it was just Rahul's lightning fifty which took the match away from them. The skipper Gautam Gambhir looked good and determined during his 55 and Rishabh Pant and Morris too contributed. They also have a good and experienced bowling side with Boult, Md. Shami, Morris and Amit Mishra in the forefront. The biggest factor for the Delhi Daredevils is the presence of Gambhir as skipper. He is eager to prove his prowess and leads the side with aggression. The weather in the Pink City has been cloudy with a little bit of drizzle. “We were hit hard by the RCA ban. Despite financial crunch we maintained the wicket and the outfield. There has not been much cricket on it but we have tried hard to sustain grass on it because it is this ingrown grass which binds the soil of the wicket. It is not the 200 run kind of wicket but 160-170 would be achievable because ball would come nicely on to the bat. The bowlers would also have something for them. They might find good bounce out of this surface,” said veteran curator Taposh Chatterjee.
Playing XI: Delhi Daredevils: Colin Munro, Gautam Gambhir(c), Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant(w), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Nadeem, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(c), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin
