IPL 2018 Live Score Cricket, RR vs DD: Rajasthan Royals Return to Fortress

India batsman Shreyas Iyer feels the great Ricky Ponting's "go for the kill" approach can help Delhi Daredevils immensely in their quest for a maiden IPL trophy. It has been just four days since head coach Ponting joined the Daredevils and the young Indian players seemed to be in awe of the two-time World Cup winning Australia captain. Daredevils is a team that has under-performed consistently and the franchise is banking on Ponting to change the trend. The 43-year-old had earlier coached Mumbai Indians to an IPL title in 2015 and was with the team for two years. Iyer revealed how Ponting fired up the squad with his opening speech. "It has been really good with (Ponting so far). He has been pretty aggressive. He has got that positive frame of mind. When he came in and gave a speech to all of us, it really fired us, we almost had goose bumps," said Iyer, who was one of the three players retained by the team ahead of the auction. The Gautam Gambhir-led squad has a good mix of experience and youth including U-19 stars Prithivi Shaw and Abhishek Sharma. "We have a lot of youngsters in the team and they like freedom. Suddenly he came in and made us feel free," said Iyer. Ponting's speech pretty much focussed on winning the tournament, added Iyer. "He said that 'we are here to win'. His frame of mind was pretty much about winning, not about the process. Normally, everybody comes in and talks a lot about process and but this guy had just one thing in his mind and that was to win," said the Mumbai batsman. Asked whether he brings in the typical Australian aggression with him, Iyer said: "We can say that way. When I say aggression, he gives us freedom as well. He has asked us to play our own game. He has got his own way of preparing every youngster and though it has been just three days, we all know that we will get to learn a lot from him," he said.
Teams: Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sandeep Lamichhane, Manjot Kalra, Glenn Maxwell, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Shahbaz Nadeem, Naman Ojha, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Jason Roy, Vijay Shankar, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Daniel Christian, Sayan Ghosh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann.
