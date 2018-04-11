IPL 2018 Live Score Cricket, RR vs DD: Rajasthan Royals Return to Fortress

Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

18:48(IST)

India batsman Shreyas Iyer feels the great Ricky Ponting's "go for the kill" approach can help Delhi Daredevils immensely in their quest for a maiden IPL trophy. It has been just four days since head coach Ponting joined the Daredevils and the young Indian players seemed to be in awe of the two-time World Cup winning Australia captain. Daredevils is a team that has under-performed consistently and the franchise is banking on Ponting to change the trend. The 43-year-old had earlier coached Mumbai Indians to an IPL title in 2015 and was with the team for two years. Iyer revealed how Ponting fired up the squad with his opening speech. "It has been really good with (Ponting so far). He has been pretty aggressive. He has got that positive frame of mind. When he came in and gave a speech to all of us, it really fired us, we almost had goose bumps," said Iyer, who was one of the three players retained by the team ahead of the auction. The Gautam Gambhir-led squad has a good mix of experience and youth including U-19 stars Prithivi Shaw and Abhishek Sharma. "We have a lot of youngsters in the team and they like freedom. Suddenly he came in and made us feel free," said Iyer. Ponting's speech pretty much focussed on winning the tournament, added Iyer. "He said that 'we are here to win'. His frame of mind was pretty much about winning, not about the process. Normally, everybody comes in and talks a lot about process and but this guy had just one thing in his mind and that was to win," said the Mumbai batsman. Asked whether he brings in the typical Australian aggression with him, Iyer said: "We can say that way. When I say aggression, he gives us freedom as well. He has asked us to play our own game. He has got his own way of preparing every youngster and though it has been just three days, we all know that we will get to learn a lot from him," he said.

18:40(IST)

On January 27, Rahul Tripathi's life changed forever. Despite having a base prize of Rs 20 Lakh, the Pune resident fetched a whopping Rs 3.4 Crores from Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction in Bengaluru. But the 27 year old is determined not to let the recent success get to his head. "I think the money is being taken care of by my dad. I am just happy to play as playing cricket is more important for me now," says Tripathi. Describing the scenes at his house on the auction day, he says: "Yes, my parents were tracking the auction. They were happy that their son has gone to a good team. But they were like: 'Humare bete ka kya hoga, kaunse team me jayega' but eventually, they were very happy the way the auction panned out for me.​" Last year, when Rising Pune Supergiant made the final of the IPL, Tripathi played his part to the perfection, scoring 391 runs at an impressive strike rate of 146. Numbers show hitting comes naturally to Tripathi. He had even slammed six sixes in an over in a domestic tournament, not once but twice! However, Tripathi says he had no "particular strategy" for slogging. "​No particular strategy, I just prepared myself to play according to the ball. Didn't think much like 'I need to do this or that.' I just practised hard and knew what shot I wanted to play. I just concentrated on the ball better and how the ball will come onto the bat. That's it," said Tripathi. Tripathi had humble beginnings. The amount of money received at such a young age can affect any youngsters. But not Tripathi who is more than happy to get an opportunity to showcase his talent on a big stage. "IPL is a great opportunity for youngsters like us to go out and play some of the finest bowlers in international cricket. I just wanted to repeat the way I played last year. So the money wasn't a big factor for me. For me, it was an opportunity to play at such a big stage and get recognised for it," he asserts. Like any other budding cricketer Tripathi too dreams of playing for India someday. But he knows, with the likes of KL Rahul already waiting in the wings, breaking into the current Indian team as an opener is not going to be easy. "Yes, I am going to work hard this time. And definitely if I keep performing well, then who knows I will soon get the opportunity to represent my country," Tripathi added. It was Steve Smith who was his captain when he played his first game in IPL for Pune last year. When asked about the recent ball-tampering incident which has tarnished the image of former Australia captain, Tripathi refuses to opine his views.  "It's an unfortunate incident and that's all I can say about it," he signed-off.

18:36(IST)

Rajasthan Royals mentor Shane Warne has put his weight behind skipper Ajinkya Rahane and said that he fully believe in the capabilities of the star India batsman. "I am happy to be back with the Rajasthan Royals and I am grateful for the great opportunity given to me. It's like coming back to home. The best squad is put together and we have the best captain in Ajinkya Rahane whom I fully trust," he said. "We have few match winners with bat and the ball as well. We have great talent at our disposal and it was wonderful job done at the auction." Skipper Rahane said that it was another opportunity for him to learn from Warne. "We have a great side and I am really excited for the coming season. I am looking to learn some more things from Shane Warne," said Rahane. Talking about the DRS system introduced for the first time in IPL, Rahane said that it would be helpful. "DRS is being introduced for the first time in IPL and it would be helpful. I am excited regarding it but the only thing is that I will have to trust the wicket keeper and the bowler before making an appeal," he said. "I feel Sanju Samson who would be keeping the wickets will have to be more watchful." Meanwhile, Warne also lashed out at opportunists and said that the ball tampering scandal has given a chance to the cricketing world to "slam boot" into Australians. He also felt that every country should take this opportunity to look into their own back yards and decide how they want to play the game. Warne, who has taken over the role of a Mentor for Rajasthan Royals, said he was disappointed and embarrassed by what happened during the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town. "It is very disappointing but I feel that this given an opportunity to others to slam boot into Australians without any reason," Warner said. "I am not defending what Smith has done and I am also embarrassed as any other Australians with the happenings. Anyone who has been beaten by Australia, who don't like the way the Australians play the game or they don't like any individual in any country have taken the opportunity to take boots into the Australians.” Warne, who had also led Rajasthan Royals to the title in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, said every nation should introspect and decide how they want to play the sport. "I think it is great opportunity for every single country look into its own backyards and think the way they want to play cricket and for what we stand for including the Australians. Otherwise this opportunity would go," said Warne who was the skipper of Rajasthan Royals for four seasons.

18:27(IST)

Delhi Daredevils have been one of the most underachieving IPL sides over the past few years, finishing in the bottom-half of the table in the last three seasons. This year, Daredevils have turned to local city boy Gautam Gambhir, who they let go in 2011 and he joined Kolkata Knight Riders, helping them win two titles under his captaincy. Gautam Gambhir last played for DD in IPL 2010. He has scored 1097 out of his 4132 IPL runs (26.55%) with Delhi. He is one of two skippers to have captained more than 100+ IPL games. Gambhir has led his team 123 times, while Dhoni has led his 143 times. 60%: Gambhir’s win rate as skipper of DD (9 wins in 15 matches): the best by any player to have skippered the franchise 10 or more times. He is also one among 3 captains to win multiple IPL titles. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are the two others to have done the same. He is the 3rd highest run getter against KXIP in the IPL scoring 671 runs in 21 matches against them. He has a strike rate of 125.18 and a balls/boundary rate of 5.96. He has scored 6 half centuries against KXIP. Only Chris Gayle (797 runs) and Suresh Raina (683 runs) have scored more against KXIP in the IPL. Delhi Daredevils head coach Ricky Ponting has exuded optimism and said that he doesn't care about his team's dismal record over 10 editions of IPL as he believes that the "fresh group" of players have it in them to win a maiden title this season.

18:20(IST)

Kings XI Punjab started off their IPL campaign in style as they registered a comfortable 6-wicket win against Delhi Daredevils in Mohali. After being set a target of 167, KL Rahul got Punjab to a blistering start as he smashed fastest fifty in IPL history, in just 14 balls. When Rahul was batting Punjab was cruising at 52/0 in three overs, with the other opener—Mayank Agarwal batting at 2. The right-hander eventually got out at 51 after hitting six fours and four sixes. But after Rahul’s departure, Punjab lost its way somewhat, as they lost one more wicket quickly, and their run-rate dropped drastically. Yuvraj Singh, who came in at no. 3, couldn’t really produce the desired performance as he could only score 12 runs from 22 balls. After Yuvraj’s departure, Karun Nair (50) and David Miller (24) did the damage control and took the team to a safe position. Nair started slowly, but picked up his scoring rate once he got his eye in. The match was finished well by Marcus Stoinis who smacked 22 runs from 15 balls. It was a disappointing show by Delhi bowlers, as they could not control the flow of boundaries in the innings. Mohamed Shami gave away 26 runs from his two overs, while Amit Mishra leaked 46 runs in his 4 overs. Though Dan Christian and Rahul Tewatia bowled well but that didn’t prove enough. Earlier in the day, after choosing to bowl first, Kings XI Punjab did well to restrict Delhi to just 166 runs in their allotted 20 overs. It was due to skipper Gautam Gambhir’s 42-ball 55, that Delhi could post that kind of total. Gambhir’s innings involved five fours and one six, but the team could not continue the momentum he gave them. After his departure, there were quick-fire innings from the bat of Rishabh Pant (28) and Chris Morris (27), but that was never going to be enough, seeing the strong batting line-up of Punjab.  It would be fair to say Delhi could have managed a better total, if not for an unpredictable batting order. Delhi sent in Vijay Shankar before the hard-hitting Pant, and an unknown Rahul Tewatia before all-rounder Chris Morris. One of the problems that came to the fore for Delhi was that they couldn’t string big partnerships in the middle of the innings, and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Their highest partnership of the day came between Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer, who stitched 42 runs together. As far as Punjab’s bowling is concerned, the match marked a dream debut for Afghanistan youngster Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The 17-year-old, who became the youngest cricketer ever to play in the IPL, returned with figures of 2/28 in his four overs. Ravichandran Ashwin, in his first match as skipper did well and bagged one wicket conceding 23 runs only. The lanky spinner bowled some of his leg-spinners too, that were a difficult to pick for the batsmen. He somewhat managed to put brakes on the scoring rate, after pacer Andrew Tye and Axar Patel gave 38 and 35 runs, respectively.

18:18(IST)

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has lamented the team's failure to build a single partnership of note following their loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Sunisers restricted RR to 125/9 and chased down the target with nine wickets and 25 balls to spare. "We thought on this wicket, 150-160 would have been ideal total because ball was doing the bit and medium pacers got good help. But, we didn't get that one partnership. I think we lost crucial wickets in between. Partnership was the key in between," Rahane said at the post-match press conference late last night. Observing that it is just the beginning of the tournament, he expressed confidence that the team would give its best in the coming matches. Replying to a query, he said the team's overseas players, including Ben Stokes, Jos Butler and D'Arcy Short, are very competent players. "I think foreigners who played, they are really good. D'Arcy Short, he did really well in Big Bash, did well for Australia recently, Joss Butler and Stokes, we all know how dangerous they are and Ben Laughlin is an experienced bowler in T20 cricket," he said. Australia's Steve Smith stepped down as captain in the wake of the ball tampering row, and Rajasthan are now focused on achieving success with the available resources in hand. "Definitely, Steve Smith is a quality player. We are not thinking about him right now. It's all about how we can contribute." He appreciated Sunrisers bowlers Siddharth Kaul and Billy Stanlake for their performance. "He (Kaul) bowled well. I think him, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Stanlake, three of them they bowled really well. I think Siddharth Kaul, he changed his pace really well. He was bowling, hitting the length hard and that was the key aspect" he said.

18:07(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils. Smarting from a crushing defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening fixture, Rajasthan Royals will look to seek home comfort and register a win when they take on Delhi Daredevils, who lost against Kings XI Punjab, in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here on Wednesday. Back at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium after serving a two-year ban, Rajasthan, under spin legend Shane Warne, had nothing going their way against Hyderabad. Royals huffed and puffed to 125/9 after being asked to bat, and then saw Hyderabad canter home with nine wickets in hand. Sanju Samson was the only shining light for the inaugural champions with a watchful 42-ball 49 as star batsman and skipper Ajinkya Rahane fell for 13 and only Rahul Tripathi (17) and Shreyas Gopal (18) managed to reach double figures. The second wicket did stand for 46 runs while the fourth-wicket stand stitched together 29 off just 13 deliveries. Both the partnerships could have shaped the innings well but failed miserably. "Getting a good start in the first six overs, that was the key, and we got that," Rahane had said after the match. "Six overs and we were close to 50 with one wicket down. But we lost crucial wickets in the middle overs. "I always believed that it was a wicket where one big partnership or (if) one set batsman can bat through the innings that really would've helped." Hyderabad bowlers proved to be hot for Rajasthan and what made matters worse was how their bowlers meekly surrended in the face of Shikhar Dhawan's 57-ball 78. Against Delhi, the hosts will need to improve on every count. What would go in their favour is that their opponents also come into the game having not done well against Kings XI Punjab in their opener. Newly appointed captain Gautam Gambhir (55) led from the front but lacked support around him. Delhi's batting is not that strong either with lack of experieneced names effecting the middle order. Lokesh Rahul's 16-ball 55 -- fastest IPL fifty -- made matters worse for them but a cause of worry for Delhi is seamer Mohammed Shami going for a lot of runs as Delhi will want him to deliver alongwith New Zealand pacer Trent Boult. Delhi will start as favourites against Rajasthan but unlike their first match if the likes of in-form D'Arcy Short, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler or Ben Laughlin fire on the morrow, it could well be Rajasthan's field day at home as all the players have reputation of turning the game around.

PREVIEW RR vs DD: Rajasthan Royals will need to regroup quickly after a heavy loss when they face Delhi Daredevils in what will be their first IPL home game in five years at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. The live telecast of the match will start at 8 PM on April 11(Wednesday) The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. Both Royals and Daredevils were outplayed in their opening games and will be itching to bounce back. Daredevils were severely hit by K.L. Rahul's fastest fifty against Kings XI Punjab, losing in Mohali by six wickets. Royals, on the other hand, could never cope with the bowling might of Sunrisers Hyderabad and went down by nine wickets in Hyderabad. It was a rather forgettable opening for the hosts who are making a comeback in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane too would like to forget the outing where he failed with the bat, missed a sitter in slips and also gambled with batting only to see a complete rout of his team. The comfort zone of playing at home may give the desired dose of much needed confidence but the cracks exposed against Sunrisers need to be addressed quickly. The batting order in absence of Steve Smith looked brittle, the overseas players including Ben Stokes looked shaky against the spinners and the bowlers lost heart once the batsmen could put only 125 on the board. Barring a 49 by Sanju Samson, none of other the batsmen showed any confidence nor they could build any partnerships. The shrewd cricketing brain and mentor of the side, legendary Shane Warne, will have to lift the morale of the side and he might use the success stories of home ground to motivate his men. The hosts have the resources with experienced overseas players and local talent under a calm and cool Rahane but they need to get their act together. They face Daredevils who are still in shock and feel that despite doing all good, it was just Rahul's lightning fifty which took the match away from them. The skipper Gautam Gambhir looked good and determined during his 55 and Rishabh Pant and Morris too contributed. They also have a good and experienced bowling side with Boult, Md. Shami, Morris and Amit Mishra in the forefront. The biggest factor for the Delhi Daredevils is the presence of Gambhir as skipper. He is eager to prove his prowess and leads the side with aggression. The weather in the Pink City has been cloudy with a little bit of drizzle. “We were hit hard by the RCA ban. Despite financial crunch we maintained the wicket and the outfield. There has not been much cricket on it but we have tried hard to sustain grass on it because it is this ingrown grass which binds the soil of the wicket. It is not the 200 run kind of wicket but 160-170 would be achievable because ball would come nicely on to the bat. The bowlers would also have something for them. They might find good bounce out of this surface,” said veteran curator Taposh Chatterjee.
Teams: Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sandeep Lamichhane, Manjot Kalra, Glenn Maxwell, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Shahbaz Nadeem, Naman Ojha, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Jason Roy, Vijay Shankar, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Daniel Christian, Sayan Ghosh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann.
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C ), Ankit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, D'Arcy Short, Dushmantha Chameera, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, S Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mahipal Lomror, Jatin Saxena, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Zahir Khan and Rahul Tripathi.
