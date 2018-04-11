Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018 Live Score Cricket, RR vs DD: Samson on the Attack After Rajasthan Lose Short & Stokes

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 11, 2018, 8:23 PM IST

Match 6, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 11 April, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Delhi Daredevils (decided to bowl)

20:24(IST)

Four,SIX and Four: Sanju Samson has issued a stunning fightback after Rajasthan has lost two early wickets. On the first ball that he face, he hits a perfect drive on the off side and then on the next delivery, he pulls Boult for a huge six over mid-wicket. Then on the last ball of the over, Rahane joins the party and flicks the ball for a four. 15 runs came from the Boult over. 

20:20(IST)

OUT: The decision to persist with Boult has worked wonders for Gambhir as he picks up the crucial wicket of Stokes. A super outswinger and Stokes edges the ball straight into the hands of the wicket-keeper. The hosts lose their second wicket bow as Sanju Samson comes out to bat. 

20:18(IST)

Four:  Ben Stokes seems to have decided that attack is the best form of defence and he is taking the attack to the Delhi bowlers. On the third ball of the over, Stokes pulls a Morris delivery over mid-wicket for the first six of the innings. Stunning start for Stokes.

20:15(IST)

Chris Morris has now come into the attack in place of Nadeem as Delhi look to further dent the Rajasthan line-up. One wicket here for Delhi and the pressure will be on Rajasthan who hasn't got off to a good start whatsoever. Rahane and Stokes are trying to build a good partnership here. 

20:13(IST)

Another good over from Boult as he gives away just five runs from it. Yes, there was boundary from it but other than than, there was just one single and other deliveries were dot balls. Gambhir will be happy how his bowlers have bowled thus far in the innings. 

20:11(IST)

Four:  Ben Stokes has come out early and he has made his intentions clear by hitting Boult for a stunning boundary. Stokes came dancing down the track and hit the ball through the covers for a boundary. Good start for the southpaw. 

20:08(IST)

OUT: Short hit the first Nadeem delivery for a boundary, but then on the next ball he is dismissed, courtesy of a stunning peice of fielding by Vijay Shankar. After hitting the ball on the on side, the batsmen went for a double, but Shankar hit the stumps directly and afffected the run out. First blood to Delhi.

20:05(IST)

Excellent first over from Boult to start the proceedings as he gives away just just 6 runs from it and doesn't concede a single boundary. Shahbaz Nadeem comes onto bowl now. He has come into the side in place of Amit Mishra who was taken for runs in the previous game against SRH.

20:01(IST)

Rahane and Short have made their way into the middle and Trent Boult is bowling the first over of the match. Rahane gets off the mark with a double and the onus will be on these two to score some runs early on. 

19:56(IST)

The onus will be on Rajasthan openers Rahane and Short to provide their team with an ideal start. But at this ground, out of four matches Rajasthan has won three matches and therefore enjoy a much better head to head record. With so many batting powerhouses in their ranks, Rajasthan will look to start with a bang in front of their home ground.

19:46(IST)

Dew factor has forced Gambhir to bowl first and Rahane agreed to it during the toss. Even Rajasthan wanted to bowl first due to the dew factor which will make it difficult for bowling in the later stages of the match. 

19:41(IST)

Both team lost their respective opening matches and will look to get back to winning ways in this clash. While Delhi will look to Glenn Maxwell, who returns after missing the first match due to personal reasons. As for Rajasthan, they are playing the same squad as last time and will look at their big money signings to fire.

19:36(IST)

Teams: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin
Delhi Daredevils (Playing XI): Colin Munro, Gautam Gambhir(c), Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant(w), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Nadeem, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami

19:35(IST)

At the TOSS, Gambhir: Looks a good wicket, won't change much. Perhaps dew will come in. That's why we are chasing. Just the start of the tournament, need to get the combination right. We have the full squad now. Maxi is back and we all know how dangerous he can be. Important to get the combinations right and hopefully we can do it. Two changes - Nadeem for Mishra, Maxwell for Christian.
Rahane: We would have bowled as well but as I said, toss isn't in our control. We will look to bat well and put runs on the board. I think the boys have adjusted to the conditions well, especially the overseas ones. They are experienced campaigners. We are unchanged.

 

19:32(IST)

TOSS NEWS: Gautam Gambhir wins the toss and Delhi will bowl first as Gambhir feels that the pitch will remain the same and there could be dew later in the evening. Rahane says toss is not in one's hand and he is happy to bat first. Same team for RR and Nadeem comes in for Mishra for DD. Maxwell comes in for Christian.

19:25(IST)

Banned for life from cricket activities, former Rajasthan Royals co-owner Raj Kundra on Friday said he has filed a petition in the Supreme Court after Delhi Police gave him a clean chit in the Indian Premier League betting scandal. Kundra had filed an application under Right To Information at the Delhi Police who in their reply said there's "no evidence" of betting charges against him. "We have filed an application under RTI to Delhi police seeking whether there's any evidence against me on the alleged betting," Kundra told reporters on the sidelines of an Indian Chambers of Commerce programme. "The answer we got against the RTI is that they have no evidence against me, and I have nothing to do with betting. The RTI is available to all of you. Even you can file an RTI and see it." Kundra and then ICC chief N Srinivasan's son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan were suspended from any type of cricket matches for life after they were found guilty of betting in the T20 tournament. The Supreme Court-appointed committee in its 2015 verdict had also suspended former champions Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals for two years. The two franchises will be back this season after serving two years suspensions and Kundra hoped the ban is overturned and he is back to resume duties at the Rajasthan Royals. "I hope so (the ban is overturned). We have submitted it and I don't know the date of a hearing. It's in the courts. We all have trust in the judicial systems. Fingers crossed. In our review (petition) we have asked please see what the Delhi Police has said and the basis on which I've been banned for life. Please study the new evidence, study them and tell us if I committed any crime. Then I will accept it. If Delhi Police is clearly saying I've done 'nothing wrong, why penalise me', why I'm being victimised."

19:20(IST)

Nepal's cricket sensation Sandeep Lamichhane on Saturday urged the game's administrators to increase the number of teams in the World Cup and give associate nations a better chance of playing on the sport's biggest stage. Lamichhane, 17, and his teammates made history earlier this month when Nepal gained one-day international status at the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe. The 2019 World Cup in England and Wales will have 10 teams -- including the West Indies and Afghanistan, who won their spots in tournament through the qualifiers. Lamichhane -- the first Nepalese player to land an Indian Premier League deal -- believes the International Cricket Council should give more opportunities to up-and-coming teams. "Every player from every country dreams of playing (in) the World Cup," the leg-spinner told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday. "ICC should have increased the number of teams so that every player gets a chance to play (in) the World Cup and grow their cricket to the top level." He has come a long way from competing against players from associate nations to playing with some of cricket's biggest stars in India's cash-rich Twenty20 tournament. The IPL's Delhi Daredevils paid $318,000 to sign him in January. Now Lamichhane, who has been likened to spin legend Shane Warne, is being coached by World Cup-winning former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. "He is a fantastic player from his era to now and it's a precious moment to share a dressing room with him," Lamichhane said of the batting great. The Nepalese teenager also trained at Michael Clarke's cricket academy in Sydney after he was spotted by the former Australian skipper at the Hong Kong T20 Blitz tournament in 2016. The same year, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) was suspended by the ICC because of political interference by the Himalayan nation's government. Lamichhane is hopeful that his IPL stint will be the start of a new era for Nepal's cricketers. "We were nowhere in cricket in the last two years (but) after getting ODI status recently we are getting lots of opportunities," he said. "I think (the IPL) is a great opportunity for me and it will help grow our cricket back home. We want to remain... an ODI nation and we want to play Test cricket as well." Lamichhane added that exposure at the game's highest level will help bridge the gap between players from associate nations and cricket's powerhouses. At Delhi, he will be joined by Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell, New Zealand pacemen Trent Boult and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. "Some of the balls which can't be hit by associate players, (top players) can smash them anywhere," Lamichhane said. The "difference is experience, we don't get to play those big games. We don't get that kind of exposure."

19:14(IST)

The BCCI is all set to monitor workload of top 50 Indian cricketers, starting with the seven-week IPL, and will create a database for their workload and injury management to keep them fresh for big international assignments. It has been learnt that the Indian team management is keen that a big pool of players including the top internationals, fringe players and domestic performers are brought under a robust performance and fitness monitoring system in the coming years. "Yes, the plan is there on the anvil. We want to create a database of 50 players. In those 50 players, 27 are our centrally contracted players (with Mohammed Shami re-inducted) and there will be another 23 players, who will be added to the list. These 23 players will be short-listed during the Indian Premier League," a senior BCCI office-bearer said. "Starting from India's tour of UK (which includes a short tour of Ireland), the national team is going to have enormous amount of workload till 2019 World Cup in England. Those who are performing, will have their workload monitored as well as the various parameters of their fitness levels checked. If they don't attain required levels, they are not likely to be considered for India or India ‘A’ teams. Physio Patrick Farhart will monitor them at the National Cricket Academy (NCA)," the official added. The blue-print is being prepared and the national selection committee headed by MSK Prasad will have a major role in selecting the 23 players. The BCCI earlier had also put plans in place to monitor the workload of fast bowlers during the IPL with a cap on the number of overs that each centrally contracted player would send down at the nets. With big tours of England and Australia coming up in the next nine months and the volume of ODI cricket set to increase, BCCI will need at least 7-8 fit fast bowlers, who could be rotated and kept fresh. Apart from the 27 in the list, it is expected that players such as Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Avesh Khan and Deepak Hooda are likely to be inducted.

19:07(IST)

Having recently taken over the captaincy at Rajasthan Royals from Steve Smith in the wake of the ball-tampering controversy that has rocked Australian cricket, Ajinkya Rahane believes it is important to respect the Aussie batsman’s record. Smith along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were banned by Cricket Australia for their roles in the ball-tampering incident in Cape Town. Smith and Bancroft incidentally were the two players who admitted to this incident after the third day’s play in the third Test against South Africa. “Whatever had to happen has happened. It’s bygone now. It is not for me to comment on the amount of penalty handed to him by the Cricket Australia and the ICC. But his cricketing record should be respected. I respect him as a batsman and player,” Rahane said during a media conference. Along with Smith, his teammate David Warner also lost his captaincy with the IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad in the aftermath of the controversy in South Africa. The absence of both the Australian batsman means there is added responsibility for the other players according to Rahane, more so on him as the captain of the Royals. “Yes we would miss him but we have a replacement Heinrich Klaasen. I feel it is an added responsibility and also a big challenge for me,” said Rahane. Smith, Warner and Bancroft were all sent home from the South Africa series by Cricket Australia after a probe. All three players, on arrival addressed the local media in emotional press conferences and apologised for their actions.

18:59(IST)

It was last year that the BCCI had made it mandatory for its players to clear the yo-yo endurance test. This is a general parameter to rate the fitness of cricketers worldwide. Now with the IPL starting in a few days, some of the franchises are also making its players take the test. According to reports, four out of the eight franchises have already made their players undergo the yo-yo test in the lead-up to the event. Mumbai Indians conducted their yo-yo tests at a ground in the outskirts of Mumbai whereas other franchises who too have made it mandatory for their players to take the test are Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. It is also learnt that Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils and Chennai Super Kings are yet to adopt the endurance test in their training schedules. Mumbai players were given 14.5 seconds to complete each level of the yo-yo test, starting from level 5. At RCB, players had to undergo the test as soon as they were picked in the auction, just to get their lung power tested. The reason for this is, so that the teams can design the training programmes accordingly. “The teams now want their players to match up to the standards adopted by international teams around the world. India now has made the yo-yo test mandatory, so it’s natural to see some of the IPL teams follow suit. It’s good to see where each player stands in terms of their fitness levels how much work the support staff needs to put in behind the scenes with them,” said one member of an IPL team.

18:48(IST)

India batsman Shreyas Iyer feels the great Ricky Ponting's "go for the kill" approach can help Delhi Daredevils immensely in their quest for a maiden IPL trophy. It has been just four days since head coach Ponting joined the Daredevils and the young Indian players seemed to be in awe of the two-time World Cup winning Australia captain. Daredevils is a team that has under-performed consistently and the franchise is banking on Ponting to change the trend. The 43-year-old had earlier coached Mumbai Indians to an IPL title in 2015 and was with the team for two years. Iyer revealed how Ponting fired up the squad with his opening speech. "It has been really good with (Ponting so far). He has been pretty aggressive. He has got that positive frame of mind. When he came in and gave a speech to all of us, it really fired us, we almost had goose bumps," said Iyer, who was one of the three players retained by the team ahead of the auction. The Gautam Gambhir-led squad has a good mix of experience and youth including U-19 stars Prithivi Shaw and Abhishek Sharma. "We have a lot of youngsters in the team and they like freedom. Suddenly he came in and made us feel free," said Iyer. Ponting's speech pretty much focussed on winning the tournament, added Iyer. "He said that 'we are here to win'. His frame of mind was pretty much about winning, not about the process. Normally, everybody comes in and talks a lot about process and but this guy had just one thing in his mind and that was to win," said the Mumbai batsman. Asked whether he brings in the typical Australian aggression with him, Iyer said: "We can say that way. When I say aggression, he gives us freedom as well. He has asked us to play our own game. He has got his own way of preparing every youngster and though it has been just three days, we all know that we will get to learn a lot from him," he said.

18:40(IST)

On January 27, Rahul Tripathi's life changed forever. Despite having a base prize of Rs 20 Lakh, the Pune resident fetched a whopping Rs 3.4 Crores from Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction in Bengaluru. But the 27 year old is determined not to let the recent success get to his head. "I think the money is being taken care of by my dad. I am just happy to play as playing cricket is more important for me now," says Tripathi. Describing the scenes at his house on the auction day, he says: "Yes, my parents were tracking the auction. They were happy that their son has gone to a good team. But they were like: 'Humare bete ka kya hoga, kaunse team me jayega' but eventually, they were very happy the way the auction panned out for me.​" Last year, when Rising Pune Supergiant made the final of the IPL, Tripathi played his part to the perfection, scoring 391 runs at an impressive strike rate of 146. Numbers show hitting comes naturally to Tripathi. He had even slammed six sixes in an over in a domestic tournament, not once but twice! However, Tripathi says he had no "particular strategy" for slogging. "​No particular strategy, I just prepared myself to play according to the ball. Didn't think much like 'I need to do this or that.' I just practised hard and knew what shot I wanted to play. I just concentrated on the ball better and how the ball will come onto the bat. That's it," said Tripathi. Tripathi had humble beginnings. The amount of money received at such a young age can affect any youngsters. But not Tripathi who is more than happy to get an opportunity to showcase his talent on a big stage. "IPL is a great opportunity for youngsters like us to go out and play some of the finest bowlers in international cricket. I just wanted to repeat the way I played last year. So the money wasn't a big factor for me. For me, it was an opportunity to play at such a big stage and get recognised for it," he asserts. Like any other budding cricketer Tripathi too dreams of playing for India someday. But he knows, with the likes of KL Rahul already waiting in the wings, breaking into the current Indian team as an opener is not going to be easy. "Yes, I am going to work hard this time. And definitely if I keep performing well, then who knows I will soon get the opportunity to represent my country," Tripathi added. It was Steve Smith who was his captain when he played his first game in IPL for Pune last year. When asked about the recent ball-tampering incident which has tarnished the image of former Australia captain, Tripathi refuses to opine his views.  "It's an unfortunate incident and that's all I can say about it," he signed-off.

18:36(IST)

Rajasthan Royals mentor Shane Warne has put his weight behind skipper Ajinkya Rahane and said that he fully believe in the capabilities of the star India batsman. "I am happy to be back with the Rajasthan Royals and I am grateful for the great opportunity given to me. It's like coming back to home. The best squad is put together and we have the best captain in Ajinkya Rahane whom I fully trust," he said. "We have few match winners with bat and the ball as well. We have great talent at our disposal and it was wonderful job done at the auction." Skipper Rahane said that it was another opportunity for him to learn from Warne. "We have a great side and I am really excited for the coming season. I am looking to learn some more things from Shane Warne," said Rahane. Talking about the DRS system introduced for the first time in IPL, Rahane said that it would be helpful. "DRS is being introduced for the first time in IPL and it would be helpful. I am excited regarding it but the only thing is that I will have to trust the wicket keeper and the bowler before making an appeal," he said. "I feel Sanju Samson who would be keeping the wickets will have to be more watchful." Meanwhile, Warne also lashed out at opportunists and said that the ball tampering scandal has given a chance to the cricketing world to "slam boot" into Australians. He also felt that every country should take this opportunity to look into their own back yards and decide how they want to play the game. Warne, who has taken over the role of a Mentor for Rajasthan Royals, said he was disappointed and embarrassed by what happened during the third Test between Australia and South Africa in Cape Town. "It is very disappointing but I feel that this given an opportunity to others to slam boot into Australians without any reason," Warner said. "I am not defending what Smith has done and I am also embarrassed as any other Australians with the happenings. Anyone who has been beaten by Australia, who don't like the way the Australians play the game or they don't like any individual in any country have taken the opportunity to take boots into the Australians.” Warne, who had also led Rajasthan Royals to the title in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, said every nation should introspect and decide how they want to play the sport. "I think it is great opportunity for every single country look into its own backyards and think the way they want to play cricket and for what we stand for including the Australians. Otherwise this opportunity would go," said Warne who was the skipper of Rajasthan Royals for four seasons.

18:27(IST)

Delhi Daredevils have been one of the most underachieving IPL sides over the past few years, finishing in the bottom-half of the table in the last three seasons. This year, Daredevils have turned to local city boy Gautam Gambhir, who they let go in 2011 and he joined Kolkata Knight Riders, helping them win two titles under his captaincy. Gautam Gambhir last played for DD in IPL 2010. He has scored 1097 out of his 4132 IPL runs (26.55%) with Delhi. He is one of two skippers to have captained more than 100+ IPL games. Gambhir has led his team 123 times, while Dhoni has led his 143 times. 60%: Gambhir’s win rate as skipper of DD (9 wins in 15 matches): the best by any player to have skippered the franchise 10 or more times. He is also one among 3 captains to win multiple IPL titles. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are the two others to have done the same. He is the 3rd highest run getter against KXIP in the IPL scoring 671 runs in 21 matches against them. He has a strike rate of 125.18 and a balls/boundary rate of 5.96. He has scored 6 half centuries against KXIP. Only Chris Gayle (797 runs) and Suresh Raina (683 runs) have scored more against KXIP in the IPL. Delhi Daredevils head coach Ricky Ponting has exuded optimism and said that he doesn't care about his team's dismal record over 10 editions of IPL as he believes that the "fresh group" of players have it in them to win a maiden title this season.

18:20(IST)

Kings XI Punjab started off their IPL campaign in style as they registered a comfortable 6-wicket win against Delhi Daredevils in Mohali. After being set a target of 167, KL Rahul got Punjab to a blistering start as he smashed fastest fifty in IPL history, in just 14 balls. When Rahul was batting Punjab was cruising at 52/0 in three overs, with the other opener—Mayank Agarwal batting at 2. The right-hander eventually got out at 51 after hitting six fours and four sixes. But after Rahul’s departure, Punjab lost its way somewhat, as they lost one more wicket quickly, and their run-rate dropped drastically. Yuvraj Singh, who came in at no. 3, couldn’t really produce the desired performance as he could only score 12 runs from 22 balls. After Yuvraj’s departure, Karun Nair (50) and David Miller (24) did the damage control and took the team to a safe position. Nair started slowly, but picked up his scoring rate once he got his eye in. The match was finished well by Marcus Stoinis who smacked 22 runs from 15 balls. It was a disappointing show by Delhi bowlers, as they could not control the flow of boundaries in the innings. Mohamed Shami gave away 26 runs from his two overs, while Amit Mishra leaked 46 runs in his 4 overs. Though Dan Christian and Rahul Tewatia bowled well but that didn’t prove enough. Earlier in the day, after choosing to bowl first, Kings XI Punjab did well to restrict Delhi to just 166 runs in their allotted 20 overs. It was due to skipper Gautam Gambhir’s 42-ball 55, that Delhi could post that kind of total. Gambhir’s innings involved five fours and one six, but the team could not continue the momentum he gave them. After his departure, there were quick-fire innings from the bat of Rishabh Pant (28) and Chris Morris (27), but that was never going to be enough, seeing the strong batting line-up of Punjab.  It would be fair to say Delhi could have managed a better total, if not for an unpredictable batting order. Delhi sent in Vijay Shankar before the hard-hitting Pant, and an unknown Rahul Tewatia before all-rounder Chris Morris. One of the problems that came to the fore for Delhi was that they couldn’t string big partnerships in the middle of the innings, and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Their highest partnership of the day came between Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer, who stitched 42 runs together. As far as Punjab’s bowling is concerned, the match marked a dream debut for Afghanistan youngster Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The 17-year-old, who became the youngest cricketer ever to play in the IPL, returned with figures of 2/28 in his four overs. Ravichandran Ashwin, in his first match as skipper did well and bagged one wicket conceding 23 runs only. The lanky spinner bowled some of his leg-spinners too, that were a difficult to pick for the batsmen. He somewhat managed to put brakes on the scoring rate, after pacer Andrew Tye and Axar Patel gave 38 and 35 runs, respectively.

18:18(IST)

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane has lamented the team's failure to build a single partnership of note following their loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Sunisers restricted RR to 125/9 and chased down the target with nine wickets and 25 balls to spare. "We thought on this wicket, 150-160 would have been ideal total because ball was doing the bit and medium pacers got good help. But, we didn't get that one partnership. I think we lost crucial wickets in between. Partnership was the key in between," Rahane said at the post-match press conference late last night. Observing that it is just the beginning of the tournament, he expressed confidence that the team would give its best in the coming matches. Replying to a query, he said the team's overseas players, including Ben Stokes, Jos Butler and D'Arcy Short, are very competent players. "I think foreigners who played, they are really good. D'Arcy Short, he did really well in Big Bash, did well for Australia recently, Joss Butler and Stokes, we all know how dangerous they are and Ben Laughlin is an experienced bowler in T20 cricket," he said. Australia's Steve Smith stepped down as captain in the wake of the ball tampering row, and Rajasthan are now focused on achieving success with the available resources in hand. "Definitely, Steve Smith is a quality player. We are not thinking about him right now. It's all about how we can contribute." He appreciated Sunrisers bowlers Siddharth Kaul and Billy Stanlake for their performance. "He (Kaul) bowled well. I think him, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Stanlake, three of them they bowled really well. I think Siddharth Kaul, he changed his pace really well. He was bowling, hitting the length hard and that was the key aspect" he said.

18:07(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils. Smarting from a crushing defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening fixture, Rajasthan Royals will look to seek home comfort and register a win when they take on Delhi Daredevils, who lost against Kings XI Punjab, in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here on Wednesday. Back at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium after serving a two-year ban, Rajasthan, under spin legend Shane Warne, had nothing going their way against Hyderabad. Royals huffed and puffed to 125/9 after being asked to bat, and then saw Hyderabad canter home with nine wickets in hand. Sanju Samson was the only shining light for the inaugural champions with a watchful 42-ball 49 as star batsman and skipper Ajinkya Rahane fell for 13 and only Rahul Tripathi (17) and Shreyas Gopal (18) managed to reach double figures. The second wicket did stand for 46 runs while the fourth-wicket stand stitched together 29 off just 13 deliveries. Both the partnerships could have shaped the innings well but failed miserably. "Getting a good start in the first six overs, that was the key, and we got that," Rahane had said after the match. "Six overs and we were close to 50 with one wicket down. But we lost crucial wickets in the middle overs. "I always believed that it was a wicket where one big partnership or (if) one set batsman can bat through the innings that really would've helped." Hyderabad bowlers proved to be hot for Rajasthan and what made matters worse was how their bowlers meekly surrended in the face of Shikhar Dhawan's 57-ball 78. Against Delhi, the hosts will need to improve on every count. What would go in their favour is that their opponents also come into the game having not done well against Kings XI Punjab in their opener. Newly appointed captain Gautam Gambhir (55) led from the front but lacked support around him. Delhi's batting is not that strong either with lack of experieneced names effecting the middle order. Lokesh Rahul's 16-ball 55 -- fastest IPL fifty -- made matters worse for them but a cause of worry for Delhi is seamer Mohammed Shami going for a lot of runs as Delhi will want him to deliver alongwith New Zealand pacer Trent Boult. Delhi will start as favourites against Rajasthan but unlike their first match if the likes of in-form D'Arcy Short, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler or Ben Laughlin fire on the morrow, it could well be Rajasthan's field day at home as all the players have reputation of turning the game around.

LATEST UPDATES: Gautam Gambhir wins the toss and Delhi will bowl first as Gambhir feels that the pitch will remain the same and there could be dew later in the evening. Rahane says toss is not in one's hand and he is happy to bat first.
PREVIEW RR vs DD: Rajasthan Royals will need to regroup quickly after a heavy loss when they face Delhi Daredevils in what will be their first IPL home game in five years at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. The live telecast of the match will start at 8 PM on April 11(Wednesday) The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. Both Royals and Daredevils were outplayed in their opening games and will be itching to bounce back. Daredevils were severely hit by K.L. Rahul's fastest fifty against Kings XI Punjab, losing in Mohali by six wickets. Royals, on the other hand, could never cope with the bowling might of Sunrisers Hyderabad and went down by nine wickets in Hyderabad. It was a rather forgettable opening for the hosts who are making a comeback in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane too would like to forget the outing where he failed with the bat, missed a sitter in slips and also gambled with batting only to see a complete rout of his team. The comfort zone of playing at home may give the desired dose of much needed confidence but the cracks exposed against Sunrisers need to be addressed quickly. The batting order in absence of Steve Smith looked brittle, the overseas players including Ben Stokes looked shaky against the spinners and the bowlers lost heart once the batsmen could put only 125 on the board. Barring a 49 by Sanju Samson, none of other the batsmen showed any confidence nor they could build any partnerships. The shrewd cricketing brain and mentor of the side, legendary Shane Warne, will have to lift the morale of the side and he might use the success stories of home ground to motivate his men. The hosts have the resources with experienced overseas players and local talent under a calm and cool Rahane but they need to get their act together. They face Daredevils who are still in shock and feel that despite doing all good, it was just Rahul's lightning fifty which took the match away from them. The skipper Gautam Gambhir looked good and determined during his 55 and Rishabh Pant and Morris too contributed. They also have a good and experienced bowling side with Boult, Md. Shami, Morris and Amit Mishra in the forefront. The biggest factor for the Delhi Daredevils is the presence of Gambhir as skipper. He is eager to prove his prowess and leads the side with aggression. The weather in the Pink City has been cloudy with a little bit of drizzle. “We were hit hard by the RCA ban. Despite financial crunch we maintained the wicket and the outfield. There has not been much cricket on it but we have tried hard to sustain grass on it because it is this ingrown grass which binds the soil of the wicket. It is not the 200 run kind of wicket but 160-170 would be achievable because ball would come nicely on to the bat. The bowlers would also have something for them. They might find good bounce out of this surface,” said veteran curator Taposh Chatterjee.
Playing XI: Delhi Daredevils: Colin Munro, Gautam Gambhir(c), Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant(w), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Nadeem, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(c), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin
