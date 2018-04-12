Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018 Live Score Cricket, SRH vs MI: Stanlake Removes Rohit Early

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 12, 2018, 8:09 PM IST

Match 7, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 12 April, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

20:11(IST)

SIX: Stanlake once again pitches the ball short and Evin Lewis pulls the ball on the onside for a huge six. One of the biggest sixes that you will see in the Indian Premier League this season. The match has gotten off to an exciting start. 

20:10(IST)

OUT: After scoring a six and four, Rohit perishes off the bowling off Stanlake. Rohit hits the ball straight into the hands of Shakib who was fielding on the onside. Mumbai lose their first wicket. 

20:06(IST)

SIX: Billy Stanlake drops the ball short and Rohit Sharma gets onto the backfoot and pulls the ball the square leg boundary for the first six of the innings. The drop catch seems to have spurred Rohit on and he will look to build on it now.

20:05(IST)

Dropped: If you want to win a match against Mumbai Indians, then you cannot afford to drop the catch of Rohit Sharma but that is what Deepak Hooda has done. Rohit top-edged a Sandeep delivery and Hooda went for the running catch but grassed it right at the end. One run coming from the first over. 

20:02(IST)

Sandeep Sharma starts off with couple of beautiful deliveries outside the off stump of Rohit Sharma. The first ball in particular was exceptional as the ball missed the edge of the bat by just a whisker. 

19:59(IST)

The umpires and players are making their way into the middle. The SRH players are currently in a huddle and skipper Williamson is issuing a rallying cry to spur them on. Looks like Sandeep Sharma will be bowling the first over of the innings. Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis to open the innings for Mumbai.

19:57(IST)

The onus will be Mumbai openers to provide their team with a good start. After losing their first match, Mumbai need to fire in this clash and win the match in order to not fall behind the other teams in the table. While as for SRH, they will look to build on their win in their first match.

19:52(IST)

Huge blow for both the teams before the start of the contest as Mumbai's Hardik and Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar both are missing the clash. Sandeep Sharma makes his debut for SRH while Pradeep Sangwan comes in for Hardik. Let's see whose loss will be bigger.

19:44(IST)

With Mumbai Indians boasting of a new set of young explosive openers, skipper Rohit Sharma has said he wants to keep his batting position as a surprise. "I would like to keep that as a surprise. Our middle order is very good and we have got good openers in (West Indian) Elvin Lewis and Ishan Kishan. We will see on the seventh where I bat. I would like to keep that as a surprise," said Sharma. The Mumbai stalwart has batted down the middle as well as open the innings in previous IPL campaigns. Sharma also echoed chief coach Mahela Jayawardene's views that he doesn't consider the title holders and three-time champions as favourites going into IPL11. "MI has always been a good team, regardless of the players that play in the tournament. What happens outside MI does not affect us. We focus on what we have to do as a team. We have done that in the last 10 years and that's probably the reason that we have had some success in this tournament. As Mahela said, we don't have to go into the tournament as favourites. We are happy to go into the tournament as equally good when compared to the other teams because we have what we need to win the tournament," he declared.

19:40(IST)

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah said he's eager to get back into cricket for defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, after a much-needed break. "I was on a break. I bowled a lot of overs in South Africa, had played continuously throughout the year. I was at NCA and not sleeping at home. It was a good break and was necessary. The hunger is back and it is good to be back (playing cricket)," Bumrah said. "I have played against CSK before. It's good to play against India teammates," said Bumrah who has already scalped 47 wickets in 46 matches for MI in three years in IPL. Bumrah is now the senior bowler in MI's pace attack in the absence of Lasith Malinga who has retired as a player, but insisted his team had an-all round bowling unit and was not dependent on any one of them. "We have a very good bowling unit. We have got varieties -- good spinners and fast bowlers," he said. Asked about coach Mahela Jayawardene's comment that he did not know the word pressure, Bumrah said, "I don't think about expectations and just want to focus on the situation and not about outside. A clear mindset and control are very important. Even if you have six varieties, if you are not able to execute on a given day it's no use," said the World No. 1 bowler in the shorter formats of the game.

19:37(IST)

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Pradeep Sangwan, Mustafizur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah

19:36(IST)

At the TOSS, Kane Williamson: Going to bowl. Good surface for bowling so we need to bowl well first up.
Rohit Sharma: We've left out Mitch McCleneghan, and we've included Ben Cutting instead. We were outclassed by Barvo the other day, but we aren't disheartened by that. It's important to get a West Indies as soon as you can, because momentum is important. We know the threat that SRH possess.

19:32(IST)

TOSS NEWS: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson wins the toss and decides to bowl as he feels it is a good wicket to bowl on. Mumbai Indians have left out Hardik Pandya as he is still not a 100%. Rohit says the team is looking to get a win as soon as possible.

19:24(IST)

Banned Australian opener David Warner's ouster from Sunrisers Hyderabad had "very little" impact on the team, said head coach Tom Moody, who believes they have a well balanced squad with enough depth to replace the former captain. Sunrisers Hyderabad had to replace their regular skipper Warner with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson after BCCI barred the former Australian vice-captain from IPL 11, following the one-year ban imposed by Cricket Australia for his role in the ball tampering scandal in South Africa. Very little, to be honest with you," Moody told reporters when asked about the impact of change in captaincy in a short notice on the team. "We have a very well balanced squad where we have a number of different people that can fill different roles within the team. We are replacing a good captain in David Warner, who was vice captain of the Australian team, with another international captain (Kane Williamson), he said. Moody said the team managed to get the depth and balance it wanted during the IPL players' auction. The success we had in the auction, we managed to get the depth and balance that we wanted. Therefore, losing an impact player like David Warner, we have managed to fill, we can still get the balance we want, still have the impact that we want in the top six. "We are pretty comfortable and to be honest with you, there is nothing we can do about what happened with David Warner. We have moved on from there,” he said. Moody hailed Williamson for his leadership qualities as captain of the New Zealand team. “We are delighted to have Kane step in as captain this year. We have all seen what he is capable of doing with his leadership with New Zealand,” he said. "Williamson is strategically very sound and played an important role in Sunrisers Hyderabad over the last few years."

19:19(IST)

It was supposed to be the biggest day of his life but it ended in heartbreak as 26-year-old fast bowler MD Nidheesh suffered a knee injury which cut short his trial with the Mumbai Indians. "I had given up hopes of playing in the IPL, but then I got a call from Tinu Sir who told me that Mumbai Indians had inquired about me. I just asked him if I stand any chance of getting picked," said Nidheesh, while talking to Mumbai Indians TV. He was eventually picked on base price of Rs. 20 lakh by Mumbai Indians in the auction and he couldn't hold his excitement. "I was informed by a media person and I didn't know how to express it. I was really excited and thankful to god and my parents," Nidheesh said, recollecting the moment. He has been making big strides for Kerala in the domestic circuit, impressing everyone with his pace and ability to swing the ball - much like state's other star cricketer S.Sreesanth. "He has a nice clean action and a deadly out-swinger. He can consistently clock above 145-kph and that makes him a valuable asset for any team," says his long-time coach NA Sunil, during a telephonic conversation with Cricketnext. Sunil has been with the bowler for the past 8 years. "What stands out for me is his hardwork and dedication. If he sets himself a goal, then he goes all out to achieve it. He was desperate to seal a spot in the IPL and I am really happy that the Mumbai Indians showed faith in him. Sreesanth and Yohannan have spoken highly about him so he certainly has the talent to make it big," Sunil adds. Former India pacer Tinu Yohannan, who is also the Kerala bowling coach has played a key role in Nideesh's development and also helped him deal with the injury. "He had a fantastic Ranji Trophy season and was disappointed when he got injured. He missed important tournaments (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) but we made him go through the rehab, he was called for the Kerala camp (Vijay Hazare Trophy) to Chennai and there he showed a lot of improvement," says Yohannan. He feels his maturity and clarity of thought will hold him in good deed going ahead. "He has a good head on his shoulders and executes the plans well. He needs someone to show faith in him and he can deliver. If he can maintain the consistency he showed in Ranji Trophy, then he will surely be in contention for the national call-up," Yohannan adds. Though this might be his first stint with an IPL team, Nidheesh was earlier a net bowler for Kochi Tuskers Kerala. There, he had rattled the likes of VVS Laxman, Kedar Jadhav and Brendon McCullum. In Mumbai Indians, Nidheesh will be sharing the dressing room with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman and Mitchell McClenaghan while working under the watchful eyes of former New Zealand great Shane Bond. Yohannan backs his ward to come back stronger from the experience. "I think he might play a couple of games but even if he doesn't he will learn a lot from the experience of sharing the dressing room with such big names. He will return as a much better bowler for sure," says Yohannan. A lot of people in Kerala will be watching to see if Nidheesh can indeed live up to the expectations and carry on the state's legacy of producing high quality fast bowlers.

19:07(IST)

Mumbai Indians' talent scouts seem to have found a gem in rookie leg spinner Mayank Markande, who impressed one and all in the IPL opener against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. Markande scalped 3 for 23 and his prize wicket of rival skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was caught plumb in front going back to a googly, was one of the highlights of the game before Dwayne Bravo pulled the rug from under MI's feet with his 30-ball 68 blitz. MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene was among many who were bowled over by the talent exhibited by the debutant 20-year-old from Bathinda in Punjab who had taken 15 wickets in 10 limited over games in the Vijay Hazare (50-over) and Syed Mushtaq Ali (20-over) tournaments of BCCI coming into the IPL. "I thought he bowled brilliantly, we backed him when we saw him first at our camp. We knew that he was special. He came for two trial games for us, both him and (Rahul) Chahar," Jayawardene said. "We backed our youngsters. We knew that this is the year we had to do that. The stadium was packed against CSK and he bowled well, I am pleased for him," he said. His accuracy was the one thing that was singled out by former Sri Lanka skipper Jayawardene. "I think it is the accuracy. He is quite accurate and probably a bit different to a normal leg-spinner as well. The way he delivers the ball, the control he has with his variations," he said. "And he is very confident for a guy who has not played much T20 cricket. His attitude is great and we want to back those guys, give them an opportunity and see what happens," gushed Jayawardene about MI's new find.”

18:56(IST)

Kapil Dev, Imran Khan, Arjuna Ranatunga, and Allan Border—all these greats have been pioneers of cricket in their respective countries and changed the way the game was played forever. Apart from the impact they had on the field, where they won numerous matches for their nations, they inspired millions around the world to pick up cricket. Afghanistan is relatively new in international cricket but that has not prevented them for making a mark for themselves globally already. Once a war-torn nation, the country is now making giant strides to achieving greatness in the sport. Seeing the history of cricket in Afghanistan, they don’t have a modern-day great as yet, but certainly a pioneer in his own right—Mohammad Nabi. The former Afghanistan captain, who is their most-capped player too (98 ODIs and 60 T20s), might not be as great as the above names, but his contribution could well be termed as immense. For a major part of Afghanistan’s struggle, when the team was just trying to establish itself, Nabi captained them in 28 ODIs and won 13 of those matches. But Nabi’s biggest contribution was playing in foreign leagues that helped him get invaluable experience, which eventually helped youngsters back home. Right from Australia, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies he has plied his trade across the globe, and now is gearing up to appear in his second Indian Premier League. Bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1 crore, Nabi hopes to gain some more experience, and continue to evolve as a cricketer. “I am very happy that SRH picked me for the second time in a row, and this just shows that they have the confidence in me, that I can do well. Tom Moody, coach of SRH has been following my game closely during the Big Bash League and ICC World Cup Qualifiers as well. That's why the management exactly knows how I'm playing, that will help me and the team during the tournament. It's a great feeling to be playing all over the world. I signed for Leicestershire, then I played in Australia and India, and I'm here back again. It's my dream to be a part of all these prestigious leagues. They also give me a lot of experience. There are a lot of international players who play in these leagues, and there's a lot to learn from them. That experience helps me as I pass on this to the youngsters back home. After playing in all these leagues, my confidence is also very high,” Nabi told CricketNext in an exclusive chat.

18:49(IST)

Big hitting Yusuf Pathan has promised brother Irfan Pathan that he will try his best to break KL Rahul's record of the fastest IPL 50. The elder Pathan also congratulated Irfan on his new role in the commentary box. Irfan Pathan had tweeted saying. KL Rahul 👏👏 outstanding innings. Fastest 50 in the ipl @iamyusufpathan bro let’s try for 13 balls now? Yusuf Pathan will turn out for Sunrisers Hyderabad and will play against his former team Rajasthan Royals on Monday. He had earlier smashed a 15-ball 50 against Sunrisers Hyderabad while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. But his record was broken by KL Rahul. Kings XI Punjab started off their IPL campaign in style as they registered a comfortable 6-wicket win against Delhi Daredevils in Mohali. After being set a target of 167, KL Rahul got Punjab to a blistering start as he smashed fastest fifty in IPL history, in just 14 balls. When Rahul was batting Punjab was cruising at 52/0 in three overs, with the other opener—Mayank Agarwal batting at 2. The right-hander eventually got out at 51 after hitting six fours and four sixes.

18:45(IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a monumental task ahead of them as skipper David Warner's absence has left a big void in the team. Warner has been one of the stand out performers for SRH in the last couple of seasons and his absence will be a huge blow for them. Warner is the highest overseas run-scorer in the IPL with 4014 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad had the most established opening pair in the IPL-Warner & Dhawan. Together, they accounted for 42 of the 62 50-plus scores managed by SRH. The Aussie has single-handedly managed 43.55% of SRH’s 50-plus scores in the IPL (27 out of 62). He was the leading run-scorer for SRH in each IPL edition from 2014 to 2017: 528 in 2014: Next was Dhawan with 377. 562 in 2015: Next was Dhawan with 353. Warner also won the Purple Cap. 848 in 2016: Next was Dhawan with 501. 641 in 2017: Next was Dhawan with 479. Warner also won the Purple Cap. Warner has also scored the only century for SRH in IPL. He scored 126 against KKR at Hyderabad in 2017. The top-six individual scores by an SRH batsman have been by Warner (and all are 90-plus). In his absence, all eyes will be on Kane Williamson, who will be leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the first time. He’ll be the fifth foreign-born skipper after Warner, Sangakkara, Cameron White & Darren Sammy. While Williamson hasn’t captained in the IPL, he has captained NZ in 33 matches. Out of the 33, he has won 17 matches. Williamson’s 17 T20I victories are the most by any Kiwi skipper (McCullum & Vettori are next with 13 apiece) and his win rate is the best (min. 5 matches in charge) – 51.52%. He has scored 894 runs for NZ in T20Is as a captain, the most by a Kiwi captain. Sunrisers head coach Tom Moody has recently said here that the change in captaincy in a short notice had little impact on the team. Though Williamson is not new to captaincy, he would be expected to quickly deliver the goods in the leadership role.

18:40(IST)

Hardik Pandya had twisted his ankle during Mumbai Indians opening game against Chennai Super Kings and skipper Rohit Sharma said the Baroda all-rounder looks fine and hoped he would be in good shape when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. The freak injury had happened off the final delivery of the Mumbai Indians innings bowled by Dwayne Bravo. Pandya wanted to go for a second run but twisted his ankle. "He's looking good for now. He twisted his ankle but he came (back on the field) and bowled four overs. We still have three days (for the next match, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 12). I think he will be fine," Sharma told reporters. The MI captain was speaking after launching 'AlphaBounce Beyond', a running footwear by adidas, in presence of his teammate Kieron Pollard. MI were defeated by CSK by a wicket and a ball to spare in a thriller courtesy a whirlwind 30-ball 68 by West Indian Dwayne Bravo and some late hitting by Kedar Jadhav. Sharma said his side was in the game till the 17th over, adding it is difficult to contain batsmen when they are set at the Wankhede stadium. "Everyone saw what happened. There were certain things that we did not do right in the pressure situation. That's all. We were in the game till the 17th over. In the last three overs the game drifted away from us. You cannot do much about it. At Wankhede it is always difficult to contain batsmen once they are set. With the dew and all those factors it is very hard for the bowlers, but that is not an excuse. I am just trying to say what exactly happened on that day and in that particular over," the skipper said. He also backed India and MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah who had an off-day in office against Chennai. "Bumrah is one of the highest rated Indian death bowlers. Anyone can have a bad day. Yes, of course (he will make a strong comeback). He is a very strong character. Games like this teaches you more as an individual and he has played enough now to understand how he needs to comeback from those situations. He also knows that there is a lot of pressure on him. He wants to take it up as a challenge. Games like this will happen but again, he will still be our best bowler," the 30-year-old right-handed batsman said. Debutant Mayank Markande had impressed with his figures of 3-23 including the prize scalp of Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sharma praised the leg-spinner. "He has got great control of whatever he does, so, I think going forward he will be a great weapon for us. You never know, he has got great skills and potentially he is good. It's just about going out there and doing what he is doing. For us, me and Mahela (Jayawardene), as captain and coach, we just have to be supporting this guy. He has got everything that he needs to be successful at the highest level," Sharma signed off.

18:32(IST)

Kieron Pollard, who has become the first player to play 400 Twenty20 matches, on Monday said he celebrated the milestone by wearing the Mumbai Indians jersey with that number in the IPL lung opener on Saturday. Pollard has so far played 414 T20 games, in which he has scored 8,048 runs, with highest being 89 not out and has also taken 251 wickets. Pollard's fellow-West Indian all rounder Dwayne Bravo also donned the Chennai Super Kings jersey with no 400 on it in the IPL lung-opener to celebrate his own landmark of 400 wickets in T20 games. "It is just something that Bravo and I came up with. He is the first bowler in T20 cricket to take 400 wickets, and I am the only player so far to play 400 matches. At the young age of 30, being able to play 400 matches, I think that in itself is a milestone in a format (in which) none of us thought how much we would end up playing when we started our career in cricket. That was the reason (to wear those jerseys)," Pollard said. Pollard was speaking after launching 'AlphaBounce Beyond', a running footwear by adidas, in presence of MI skipper Rohit Sharma. "As he (Bravo) has said, in the next couple of games we are going back to our original numbers - that is 47 and 55," he said. The Trinidadian also said the feeling in the MI dressing room was one of confidence in spite if the one-wicket defeat in the league opener. "I think the feeling is of confidence. There are a lot of young and exciting guys in that dressing room. I think that is what excites us the most as senior players who have been around for a while - the enthusiasm of the younger guys, that push to go ahead and compete with them. "As you can see, in the first game the young guys really pushed us although we did not get over the line. Watching them perform, such as the young Ishan (Kishan), Mayank (Markande) and the Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) as well, it shows that we have the enthusiasm. It is just a matter of building from there and hopefully change the momentum in the next game," 30-year-old West Indian said. He expressed hope that the defending champions would bounce back in the next game. "I am sure, it was just the first game. These things happen in cricket. You try to get the best combinations first-up and as Rohit said we tend to start slow. In T20 cricket, in a new team, new faces, guys have to get accustomed to each other. "Hopefully we will bounce back and you will see me bowl and bat along with lot many other things," he signed off.

18:26(IST)

For those who had doubts as to how Sunrisers Hyderabad would perform in the absence of David Warner, Kane Williamson’s men thumped Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets in match 4 of IPL to make a telling statement. After being set a below-par target of 126, the Hyderabad batsmen made short work of their opposition and finished the game with 25 balls to spare. But with Warner out, opener Shikhar Dhawan took it upon himself to lead from the front with an unbeaten 77 as skipper Kane Williamson, who wasn’t a regular in the playing XI until last year, played perfect second fiddle. Playing their first home game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Dhawan and Williamson did not allow the Rajasthan bowlers to dominate and smashed them all over the park. After losing the first wicket, opener Wriddhiman Saha for 5 runs, the duo just piled on the misery on the Royals who at one point looked clueless as Dhawan dealt only in boundaries. But most importantly, Dhawan was given a lifeline right at the top when as he was dropped at first slip by Ajinkya Rahane off Dhawal Kulkarni. The opener was yet to open his account at that stage. From there on he did not put a foot wrong and scored a swashbuckling 77 in just 57 balls. His innings included 13 fours and one six. This was also his 29th fifty in the IPL. Williamson, on the other hand finished the match unbeaten on 36. Rajasthan bowlers had a torrid outing as they just did not get their length right on a good Uppal track. Except for Kulkarni, who gave away 18 runs in 2.5 overs, every other bowler leaked runs. Jaydev Unadkat was far too short at times and was hit for two boundaries in one over by Dhawan. Aussie bowler Ben Laughlin was at the receiving end too as he was smashed for 20 runs in two overs. Earlier in the day, it wasn’t the kind of start that Rajasthan would have hoped for after coming back into the league after a gap of two years. Their batsmen didn’t quite play the way they should have, and could only post 125/9 on the board in their allotted 20 overs.

18:23(IST)

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been playing non-stop for the country over the last season and now he is plying his trade for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. But the swashbuckling batsman still manages to time find time for his fans and obliges them with autographs and selfies. Taking to Twitter, SRH posted a photo of Dhawan with his young fans as he signs autographs for them. The post read: “Never too tired for fans @SDhawan25.” Dhawan has been on top form as he took it upon himself to lead from the front with an unbeaten 77 as skipper Kane Williamson, who wasn’t a regular in the playing XI until last year, played perfect second fiddle as SRH beat Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets. Playing their first home game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Dhawan and Williamson did not allow the Rajasthan bowlers to dominate and smashed them all over the park. After losing the first wicket, opener Wriddhiman Saha for 5 runs, the duo just piled on the misery on the Royals who at one point looked clueless as Dhawan dealt only in boundaries. But most importantly, Dhawan was given a lifeline right at the top when as he was dropped at first slip by Ajinkya Rahane off Dhawal Kulkarni. The opener was yet to open his account at that stage. From there on he did not put a foot wrong and scored a swashbuckling 77 in just 57 balls. His innings included 13 fours and one six. This was also his 29th fifty in the IPL. Williamson, on the other hand finished the match unbeaten on 36.

18:18(IST)

Citing the example of the "successful" Indian Premier League, former India captain Sourav Ganguly batted for corporate support and professionalism in Indian sports. The Indian Premier League entered its 11th edition this year and the matches started from April 7. "IPL has become so successful because it is professionally run and that's the most important thing. Every player, whether it is a cricketer or a footballer or a gymnast or a tennis player who is as good as Mahesh (Bhupathi), his talent should be allowed to (flourish) and not suppressed by political (differences)," Ganguly said at the launch of Beyond the Boardroom', a coffee-table book brought out by the JSW Group here. "And with this professionalism, and corporates coming into the system, there is nothing to hold them back. Their main aim is to make sure that an X or Y wins a gold at the Olympics or the Commonwealth Games. That is what is allowing talent to express themselves and become better, the former India captain noted. Ganguly said the facilities have changed for the better now and that the athletes are being better looked after. "So the facilities have gone a lot better (now), it is the system which produces (players) and I see a radical change in the way athletes are looked up in this country, and that's how it should be and the results will follow," he said. "This Commonwealth Games, the tally of gold medals, there is drastic change from the last CWG and it is going to happen in every sports. It has happened in cricket. When we used to travel to England and Australia, we used to just get rolled over. But now we see India going abroad and the IPL and the cricket, it is gone to a different level. It's the awareness of sports in our country and it is also because of the corporates who have come up, he added. During the interaction, the Ganguly also revealed that he had never gone to a gym before playing for India. Ace tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, boxer Nikhat Zareen, JSW Group Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal and JSW Sports Director Parth Jindal were present on the occasion.

18:12(IST)

The latest season of IPL has already kicked-off and tournament giants Sunrisers Hyderabad have started on a winning note. The star of the match was Shikhar Dhawan who scored a blistering 77 to take his team home comfortably against Rajasthan Royals. The match was a lop-sided affair and some of the Sunrisers players didn’t even get a chance to show their skill on the park. One such player was SRH new recruit Yusuf Pathan, who in the past seasons had proved his mettle as a T20 player. Pathan, who had been playing for Kolkata Knight Riders for the past few years, was bought by SRH this year during the IPL Auctions for Rs 1.9Cr. Enjoying a successful stint at KKR, the 35-year-old is sure that he will leave a long-lasting impact in the tournament and will contribute hugely in his team’s success. But the question that looms large is that whether Pathan will be able to adjust in a new franchise with a new set of players? In an exclusive chat with Cricketnext, Pathan sounded confident of making a successful transition from one team to another. He said, “I’m gelling really well with the team and I’m getting to learn a lot from head coach Tom Moody and Muttiah Muralitharan. I am excited for the new season as I will get to play for a new team. It is not at all difficult for me to adjust into the new setup. When you play a sport professionally, you have to make these adjustments. I am looking forward to put my step forward and give it my best. SRH has a good legacy and I hope I can contribute to team’s success this season.” It is just not him alone who has made the move from KKR to SRH, but has the company of Manish Pandey and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan. Not to forget Deepak Hooda who plays with Pathan at the domestic level. Yusuf feels that the presence of these players will make his job easy as they know each other’s game well. “It is always good to have players around with whom you have played earlier, as they know your game and vice versa. Only the team color and the name has changed for us. So that itself is a good plus point for SRH as we can contribute to the team better.” SRH has always been thorough in their approach since the team was formed in 2013. Yusuf feels that one of the key reasons for their success has been that they concentrate on giving it their best on the field, and not think about the opposition. “I think when you play at such a big level, you don’t make strategies to beat good opposition, you make plans to play your best. That’s how you can put them under pressure. SRH has been doing well consistently for the last two three years, so our focus will be to concentrate on our strengths,” he added. The SRH squad boasts of some of the world’s best names in their team but batting middle-order looked lackluster right before the start of the tournament. If Yusuf is to be believed, they have well-balanced team and they have no issues in the batting department too. “I don’t think that we have any problems in our batting order. We have seen in the practice matches too that all the batsmen are giving it their best. I can really say that it’s a well-balanced team. This time in the auction, team management has ensured that we have a solid looking team. If each player plays to his potential, we can reach far." Once a regular in the Indian team, Pathan hasn’t played for the national team since 2012 and just like other hopefuls, he aspires to play for his country once more. For him, his fans’ support has been immense and that is what keeps him going. “I have still not given up the hope of making it to the Indian team. I think my fans have kept me going till now. They still want me see in India colours and I still have it in me to prove them right. Even my family has been right behind me. All I have to do right now is concentrate on my game and do well for the team. It’s a tough ask, but then I’m up for the challenge,” he concluded.

18:03(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to bank on their good-looking bowling attack to unsettle Mumbai Indians when the two teams meet in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game on Thursday. Hyderabad, led by Kane Williamson in the absence of David Warner who is serving a one-year ban due to a ball tampering incident, hardly broke sweat during their emphatic nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in their opening match. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, lost a closely fought match against Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener. Hyderabad showed in their first game that they have the most diverse bowling attack in the competition. India's celebrated pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the line with his swing bowling while Billy Stanlake has raw pace and Siddarth Kaul can hit the deck. The spinning department, led by Afghanistan's highly-rated leg-spinner Rashid Khan, also has the likes of Shakib Al Hasan with his orthodox left-arm spin. Shikhar Dhawan's form is a boon on the batting front for SRH though their batting depth was not tested during the first match. Coming to the visitors, Mumbai Indians has a star-studded team with skipper Rohit Sharma leading the list. Rohit would would expect a better effort from his batsmen as 165 on a good batting track wasn't par for the course. Besides Rohit, Evin Lewis, who has two T20 hundreds against India, and the explosive Kieron Pollard would like to show their big-hitting prowess on Thursday. For Mumbai, the biggest gain from the opening game was young leg-spinner Mayank Markande's performance on IPL debut. He scalped the wickets of Ambati Rayudu and CSK skipper MS Dhoni. Mumbai could see all-rounder Hardik Pandya not play due to an ankle injury he picked up in the last game.

IPL 2018 Live Score Cricket, SRH vs MI: Stanlake Removes Rohit Early

A file photo of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. (BCCI)

PREVIEW SRH vs MI: The variety in Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack will pose a few tricky questions for Mumbai Indians, when the two teams square off in an Indian Premier League encounter on Thursday. The live telecast of the match will start at 8 PM on April 12(Thursday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. The two teams met with contrasting fortunes in their opening games. While Sunrisers hardly broke sweat during their emphatic nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians lost a humdinger to CSK in the tournament opener. Sunrisers is believed to have the most diverse bowling attack in the competition. They have Bhuvneshwar Kumar with his superb skill sets of seam and swing, Billy Stanlake for raw pace and Siddarth Kaul to hit the deck. Add to it Rashid Khan's fast leg-breaks and googlies are still a mystery for most batsmen while Shakib Al Hasan with his orthodox left-arm spin is miserly on most days. Mumbai Indians on the otherhand is filled with a galaxy of stars and are often known to be slow starters in a marathon tournament. Skipper Rohit Sharma would be expecting a better effort from his batsmen as 165 on a good batting track wasn't par for the course. Evin Lewis, who has two T20 hundreds against India, skipper himself and the explosive Kieron Pollard would like to show their big-hitting prowess. For MI, the biggest gain from the opening game was young leg-spinner Mayank Markande's performance on IPL debut as he accounted for Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni. "He (Markande) has got great control of whatever he does, so, I think going forward he will be a great weapon for us," MI Captain Rohit Sharma had said recently. While googly is his stock ball, it will be interesting to figure how well Markande can bowl his leg-breaks. Mumbai's another concern will be their death bowling as Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman and Mitchell McLenaghan all missed their length with Dwayne Bravo going on a rampage during the other night at Wankhede. Hardik Pandya played his heart out but his ankle injury could be a cause of worry for skipper Rohit. For Sunrisers, it was a good start under new skipper Kane Williamson, who didn't look out of place after David Warner's suspension from the league due to ball tampering charges. Shikhar Dhawan's blazing form has continued, which is the biggest shot in the arm for the 'Orange Army' apart from a bowling attack that looks potent on any surface.
Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan and Billy Stanlake.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan.
