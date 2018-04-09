Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018 Live Score Cricket, SRH vs RR: Bowlers Help Hyderabad Restrict Rajasthan to 125/9

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 9, 2018, 9:38 PM IST

Match 4, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 09 April, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Sunrisers Hyderabad (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

21:39(IST)

Just 3 runs from the last over from Kaul as skipper Kane Williamson is mighty impressed with the effort of his boys. Kaul and Shakib lead the show as the Hyderabad bowlers put on a quality show to restrict Rajasthan to just 125/9. The RR bowlers have their task cut out here. SRH need 126 to win this one here.

21:34(IST)

WICKET!!!! Bhuvneshwar gets one now to send back Shreyas Gopal for 18. Yusuf Pathan takes a good catch and skipper Kane Williamson is really happy with the effort. The 19th over costs Hyderabad only 5 runs as Bhuvi also picks a wicket with the knuckle ball.

21:27(IST)

WICKET!!! Rashid Khan has finally struck and this time it is the dangerous Buttler who can take the game away from the opposition in the death overs of an innings. The score reads 115/7 as Rashid puts up another impressive show. 2 runs from his last over with a wicket as the score reads 117/7

21:25(IST)

Another good over here from Hyderabad as this time it is as Bhuvneshwar gives away just 9 runs in the 17th over of the innings. To keep it this tight at this stage of the innings is brilliant job. The score reads 115/6 after 17 overs. The batsmen need to get a move here.

Aakash Chopra, Cricket Pundit 21:23(IST)

Super captaincy by Kane. He’s used the bowlers with one single motto—take a wicket. RR’s batting order a little surprising too.

21:20(IST)

9 runs from the Rashid over here as Gopal and Buttler are trying their best to finish the innings well here. The sudden loss of wickets has meant that the Rajasthan outfit is on the backfoot. It all now depends on these two to take RR to a good total. The score reads 106/6

21:15(IST)

WICKET!!! Kaul has struck again as this time he gets Gowtham for a duck. That was a good bouncer from Kaul and not much that the batsman could have done here. The Hyderabad bowlers have come back really well in this innings here. The score reads 96/6

21:07(IST)

WICKET!!! Make that two in the same over and this time Shakib has got the all-important wicket of Sanju Samson for 49. That is an excellent running in catch from Rashid Khan as he dives well and keeps his eyes on the ball as Rajasthan have clearly lost the plot here. The score reads 94/5

21:04(IST)

WICKET!!! Shakib has broken through just when it looked like Rajasthan was getting ready for an onslaught. Manish takes a good catch off Shakib's bowling as Tripathi goes for 17 as the score reads 92/4. Samson is not too impressed with his partner.

21:02(IST)

5 runs from the 13th over here as the Hyderabad bowlers are doing a good job here and the Rajasthan batsmen have failed to attack them even though they are trying their best. The score reads 92/3 after 13 overs here as Samson is batting on 48.

20:55(IST)

12 runs from the Rashid over here as Tripathi is now looking to join Samson in the charge against the Hyderabad bowlers. Williamson needs to ensure that the two do not stitch a partnership here and take the game away from SRH. The score reads 87/3 after 12 overs

20:52(IST)

4 runs from the Stanlake over here as he bowls out. Rajasthan now need to start thinking of an onslaught here as Samson has spent quite some time in the middle. He has Tripathi for company in the middle. The score reads 75/3 after 11 overs with Samson batting on 45

20:48(IST)

8 runs from the Shakib over here as Samson and Tripathi look to consolidate keeping an eye on the scoring rate. The Rajasthan batsmen need to ensure that they keep wickets in the bag going into the business end of the innings. The score reads 71/3 after 10 overs

20:43(IST)

WICKET!!!! An animated Williamson takes a good catch to send back Ben Stokes as Stanlake celebrates. Not often is Williamson so expressive but he knows that catch of Stokes was important. Stokes goes for 5 and Rajasthan's score reads 63/3 after 9 overs as the teams take a strategic break.

20:37(IST)

Brilliant over here from Rashid as he gives away just 1 run and troubles both Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson with his line and length here. This is good captaincy from Kane Williamson to introduce the leg-spinner in the 8th over. The score reads 57/2 after 8 overs

20:33(IST)

WICKET!!! Rahane flicks this one from Kaul into the mid-wicket region and Rashid Khan picks a brilliant catch at the boundary. Rahane goes for 13, but Samson ends the over with another boundary as Royals still manage to take 8 runs from the over as the score reads 56/2 after 7 overs

20:27(IST)

7 runs from the Shakib over here to end the powerplay as Samson is starting to look really confident in the middle. Samson’s been in a bit of a rut in the IPL: He’s only posted double figures once in the past four IPL matches (prior to today). However, the last time he came up against SRH at Hyderabad, he managed 42, his highest score against the franchise. The score reads 48/1 after 6 overs

  

Aakash Chopra, Cricket Pundit 20:25(IST)

Last season Tripathi did ever so well as an opener...it seems that this year he’ll be playing the finisher’s role for RR.

20:23(IST)

14 runs from the Stanlake over here as Samson and Rahane both take advantage of the pace and bounce. While Rahane arcs back to hit Stanlake over the head of the fielder, Samson's is a case of an edge that goes over backward point and reaches the boundary. The score reads 41/1 after 5 overs

20:19(IST)

6 runs from the Shakib over here as Rahane has now picked his first boundary as he goes on the off against the left-arm spinner. Rahane will look to make the most of the powerplay along with Samson as the score reads 27/1 after 4 overs

20:15(IST)

10 runs from the Bhuvneshwar over here as Sanju Samson gets stuck into him and hits two beautiful boundaries here. The SRH players need to ensure that they do not let either Rahane or Samson settle down here as the score reads 21/1 after 3 overs

20:10(IST)

Stanlake impressing everyone with his pace here as he gets Samson on the backfoot and the ball is fizzing past the batsman's head even before he gets the bat down. But the pace can be used by the batsmen to just time the ball. 5 runs from his first over as the score reads 11/1 after the 2nd over.

20:07(IST)

WICKET!!! What a start here for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kane Williamson has run out D'arcy Short here as he fails to reach the non-striker's end. Ajinkya Rahane had answered the batsman's call, but Short failed to beat the direct hit. The score reads 6/1 after the first over.

19:51(IST)

Newly-appointed Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane is excited to lead the side in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) beginning next month. Rahane replaced Steve Smith who stepped down over the ignominious ball tampering scandal that has rocked the world of cricket. "I am very excited to captain the team that I have always considered as my family. I would extend my thanks to the entire management of Rajasthan Royals for having shown the trust in me and considering me for this role," 29-year-old Rahane was quoted as saying in a press release. "I am thrilled to be back with the Royals again and I am ready to get to work and do all that I can, to ensure we go all out and give our best. We won't miss a beat as we gear up for yet another exciting IPL season in a few days from now," the stylish batsman added. Rajasthan Royals are coming back to the IPL after serving a two-year ban. In the last IPL, Rahane had played for the Rising Pune Supergiant. "I would also like to thank the fans and followers who have stood by us and I look forward to their continued support for Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming season," he added.

19:45(IST)

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson(w), Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

19:45(IST)

Here’s a few nuggets to start things off: 89: Kane Williamson’s highest score in IPL is 89 runs. This is also the highest IPL score by a player not named David Warner for SRH. 6: The top-six individuals scores by an SRH batsman have been by Warner (and all are 90-plus). 2: Runs Shakib Al Hasan needs to reach 500 IPL runs. 15: Runs Shikhar Dhawan needs to reach 5500 T20 runs. 20: Runs Shakib Al Hasan needs to reach 4000 T20 runs. 74: Runs Sanju Samson needs to reach 1500 IPL runs. 96: Runs Yusuf Pathan needs to reach 3000 IPL runs. 4: Wickets Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs to reach 150 T20 wickets. 6: Wickets Shakib Al Hasan needs to reach 300 T20 wickets. 6: Wickets Ben Laughlin needs to reach 150 T20 wickets. 7: Wickets Shakib Al Hasan needs to reach 50 IPL wickets. 5.80: Rashid Khan’s T20 economy rate, the best by any bowler (min. 150 overs bowled in T20s).

19:39(IST)

19:37(IST)

At the TOSS: Kane Williamson: We'll bowl. Fairly new side from previous years but hopefully we start well with the ball in hand. (Our four overseas players are) Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, myself [chuckles] and Shakib.
Ajinkya Rahane: We were looking to bowl as well. Happy to bat first, though. We have no control over the toss, so happy to bat first. We had some good prep back home. The guys are very excited about this game, so looking forward to it. Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, D'Arcy Short, Ben Laughlin.

 

19:36(IST)

TOSS NEWS: Kane Williamson wins the toss and he decides to have a bowl first while Rajasthan skipper Ajinkya Rahane says he too would have loved to have a bowl first. Shakib Al Hasan comes in to beat Brathwaite in the SRH team. The wicket looks really good for batting.

19:25(IST)

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma insisted Thursday that the ball-tampering scandal to hit Steve Smith and David Warner should not "define" their careers. Sharma became the first leading Indian player to comment on the scandal with his words of sympathy for Smith in the hours after the disgraced Australian captain broke down in tears to apologise for his actions at a press conference. "The video of Steve Smith being escorted at the airport and his most recent press conference resonated with me," Sharma said on Twitter. "The spirit of the game is of utmost importance there's no denying that. They made a mistake and they accepted it," said the big hitter. "It would be unfair of me to sit here and question the boards decision but they are great players and I don't think this should define them." Cricket Australia have banned Smith and Warner for a year for cheating during the third Test in South Africa. Batsman Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months. Meanwhile, former Test player-turned-pundit Aakash Chopra felt the punishments meted out to the Australians were "very harsh". Smith and Warner have not just been punished for the offence committed, otherwise "the quantum would have been a lot lesser," the former India batsman said in New Delhi. "This is a result of a huge amount of public outrage in Australia. Personally I feel it's very harsh."

19:19(IST)

The BCCI is all set to monitor workload of top 50 Indian cricketers, starting with the seven-week IPL, and will create a database for their workload and injury management to keep them fresh for big international assignments. It has been learnt that the Indian team management is keen that a big pool of players including the top internationals, fringe players and domestic performers are brought under a robust performance and fitness monitoring system in the coming years. "Yes, the plan is there on the anvil. We want to create a database of 50 players. In those 50 players, 27 are our centrally contracted players (with Mohammed Shami re-inducted) and there will be another 23 players, who will be added to the list. These 23 players will be short-listed during the Indian Premier League," a senior BCCI office-bearer said. "Starting from India's tour of UK (which includes a short tour of Ireland), the national team is going to have enormous amount of workload till 2019 World Cup in England. Those who are performing, will have their workload monitored as well as the various parameters of their fitness levels checked. If they don't attain required levels, they are not likely to be considered for India or India ‘A’ teams. Physio Patrick Farhart will monitor them at the National Cricket Academy (NCA)," the official added. The blue-print is being prepared and the national selection committee headed by MSK Prasad will have a major role in selecting the 23 players. The BCCI earlier had also put plans in place to monitor the workload of fast bowlers during the IPL with a cap on the number of overs that each centrally contracted player would send down at the nets. With big tours of England and Australia coming up in the next nine months and the volume of ODI cricket set to increase, BCCI will need at least 7-8 fit fast bowlers, who could be rotated and kept fresh. Apart from the 27 in the list, it is expected that players such as Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Avesh Khan and Deepak Hooda are likely to be inducted.

Rashid Khan (BCCI Photo)

LATEST UPDATE: Kaul and Shakib lead the show as the Hyderabad bowlers put on a quality show to restrict Rajasthan to just 125/9. Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to have a bowl as he felt this is a good wicket. Ajinkya Rahane said he would have also loved to have a bowl.
PREVIEW SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will have to overcome the unexpected loss of their respective captains, David Warner and Steve Smith, when the two teams clash in the IPL. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between SRH and RR will start at 8 PM on April 9(Monday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. Royals, back in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension, and Sunrisers, lost their influential players after BCCI barred them from the league following their role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Ajinkya Rahane will be leading Royals in Smith's absence while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will captain the Hyderabad franchise. Warner and Smith are irreplaceable in most teams but both Royals and Sunrisers still look well-balanced sides on paper. While Sunrisers were able to retain a chunk of their players at the auction, traditionally frugal Royals spent big bucks on the likes of Ben Stokes (Rs 12.5 crore) and Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 11.5 crore) who ended up as season's costliest buys. They went big even after uncapped players like Sussex all-rounder Jofra Archer (Rs 7.2 crore) and Karnataka offie K Gowtham (Rs 6.2 crore). They also have BBL star batsman D'Arcy Short and Smith's replacement Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa. The management has splurged this time and all they would be hoping is for a decent return on investment. Shane Warne is back as head coach and the team would be hoping for another fairy tale run under the Australian, who led them to title in the inaugural edition in 2008. For the 2016 champions, Warner's absence has left a huge void at the top of the order though Alex Hales is capable of doing the opening job alonside Shikhar Dhawan. They have brought in Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan to boost the middle order while their bowling line-up is one of the strongest this season. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma will do the bulk of work in pace department while Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan and Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan form a potent spin duo. Sunrisers head coach Tom Moody has recently said here that the change in captaincy in a short notice had little impact on the team. Though Williamson is not new to captaincy, he would be expected to quickly deliver the goods in the leadership role. Middle order batting was a concern for the the team in the previous editions and the team mentor VVS Laxman has expressed confidence that the players, including Pandey, Pathan and Hooda, would address the issue.
Teams (from): Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C ), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Ricky Bhui, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan and Billy Stanlake.
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C ), Ankit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, D'Arcy Short, Dushmantha Chameera, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, S Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mahipal Lomror, Jatin Saxena, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Zahir Khan and Rahul Tripathi.
