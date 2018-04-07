Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018 LIVE Score, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan Looking Good

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 7, 2018, 8:46 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score, Indian Premier League, 2018 Match 1, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 07 April, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bowl)

20:42(IST)

10 runs from the 9th over as the Mumbai Indians batsmen Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan are both looking like they have got accustomed to the wicket and are playing the balls on the merit. Mumbai Indians' score reads 62/2 after 9 overs as the players call for a time-out.

20:40(IST)

9 runs from the Ravindra Jadeja over now as Ishan Kishan looks to make the most of the bad deliveries here. The Mumbai batsmen are slowly starting to look convincing here as they take the attack to the Chennai bowlers. They waited for their opportunity and are now making the most of it. The score reads 52/2 after 8 overs

20:38(IST)

After 13 runs from the Watson over, Harbhajan Singh manages to keep the Mumbai batsmen quiet. He gives away just 4 runs as he gets the batsmen to stay grounded with his loop and that has helped. The Mumbai Indians batsmen will have to score runs here and not just look to stay in the middle. Wickets falling not helping the cause. 

20:35(IST)

CricketNext’s expert Aakash Chopra: Mumbai Indians going way too hard right from get go. Slightly surprised they have not read the wicket properly, as there is grass and moisture on the pitch. Slightly surprised with the shot selection. On CSK’s behalf I’m surprised that Imran Tahir is playing on such a pitch. They have gone with three proper spinners. On the contrary, Mumbai have decided to go with three proper fast bowlers. Both the teams have read the pitch conditions differently.

20:28(IST)
20:27(IST)

4 runs from the Chahar over here as Suryakumar hits a beautiful drive through covers. But the pacer comes back strongly and bowls in the right areas. The bowlers are clearly on top and it is not at all easy to bat on this wicket as the score reads 26/2 after 5 overs. Just one more over to go before the field restriction goes off.

20:21(IST)

WICKET!!!! Watson strikes as he sends back Rohit for 15. A six as Rohit gets one in the middle and that flies into the stands. Watson not bowling that fast and Rohit goes ahead with the uppish drive. But Watson comes back to take his revenge as Rayudu takes a brilliant high catch as Rohit starts badly. The score reads 20/2

20:12(IST)

WICKET! Even Lewis goes and this is the first ever DRS review in the IPL. He would feel unfortunate as the ball seemed to be just brushing the leg stump, but the onfield umpire had given that out and the decision stays. So Lewis has to go for a duck as the Chennai players celebrate. Chahar has reasons to feel pleased. The score reads 7/1 in the 3rd over.

20:10(IST)

Shane Watson shares the new ball and gives away just 2 runs here as Rohit has looked to attack almost every ball, but has not managed to send the ball too far. One takes the top-edge and lands in the vacant deep-midwicket area. The Chennai boys will not mind this one as the score reads 7/0 after 2 overs.

20:05(IST)

Deepak Chahar opens the bowling for Chennai and he gets immediate movement off the wicket, but Rohit picks a boundary through the covers as Mumbai gets going as the crowd erupts. The first over costs Chennai 5 runs and that would be a decent start for the Chennai unit. Mumbai Indians will look at Rohit and Evin Lewis to up the ante in the power overs.

19:59(IST)

The Decision Review System, already used in the Twenty Internationals, will be introduced at the upcoming edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. "Yes, this idea has been going around for many years," said IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla at a media conference, confirming that the TV replay system will be utilised if a team challenges an umpiring decision. Each team is given one chance to review an umpiring decision during a T20 innings at the international level. Shukla was speaking to the media after announcing that the T20 League has inked a three-year deal with Tata Nexon as its partner, declaring there was great synergy between IPL and Tata Nexon. Meanwhile Tata Motors also announced at the media conference that the company was looking for a long-term relationship with IPL. "The synergy between Tata Nexon and IPL is immense. We are delighted (to be part of the T20 League)," said Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicle Business Unit's president, Mayank Pareek. It was also announced that the player with the best strike rate in each IPL game will be rewarded and a Nexon car will be awarded to the player with the overall highest strike-rate in the entire tournament, set to run from April 7 to May 27.

19:54(IST)

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma feels that Mitchell McLenaghan will be an "asset" for the franchise in the upcoming 11th edition of Indian Premier League. He (McClenaghan) is a great asset and he has been a performer for us. Due to some mishap during the IPL auction, we were not able to get him. But now we have got him and we are very excited to have him back. He has been a great performer for us," Rohit said. "We have had success whenever he has performed for us and it will be good to have him back. We know his capability with the ball and I hope he repeats the same performances what he has done for us in the past, he added. While MI didn't bid for Harbhajan Singh at the auctions, Rohit said that the veteran off-spinner will be missed. “We will miss Harbhajan. His experience has been immense and he has been a great asset for our team. We will definitely miss him,” Rohit said. The skipper said that he is very excited about the new season. “We are very excited. We have some new faces and I am looking forward to meeting all of them. I would like to continue from where we left last season but to do that there are a lot of things we need to do as a team. Firstly, we need to get know each other as there are a lot of new faces in the squad, and then we see. That's how we plan every season and we do that every season,” he added.

19:52(IST)

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming is a man on a mission as he looks to rekindle the magic that turned the team into one of the most successful ones in the opening decade of Indian Premier League. "We will try and recreate some of the success that CSK had in the first eight years," the affable Kiwi was quoted as saying by the CSK website. "Everything is very familiar...right back to the first hotel where we formed our friendships and got a lot of success as a team. 10 years on there is a lot of history," added the 44-year-old. He also praised skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, for whom Chennai and CSK have been a big part of his career. "Chennai and CSK have been a big part of his career," Fleming added. "And his determination now to recreate what was very special for us in the first eight years is high on his motivation. A great player to be involved with, we do have a good relationship born out of the time together, successes and experiences as well," he said about the talismanic captain. Fleming said the team was looking forward to the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on April 7. "We are looking forward to it already. Its been the venue for some great clashes between the Yellow and Blue shirts," he added. He said CSK had a balanced squad with a mix of experienced and young players. "It's obviously a balanced side, a good mix of experience and young players who are coming through. Be it Harbhajan Singh and Shane Watson or Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar. CSK has gone on to do great things and we value that.The return of Murali Vijay is a good example that we value experience," he pointed out. The CSK head coach further said that the team had good all-round skills, with a lot of options. There is a lot of all-round skills in the side and a lot of options, some great spinning options, pace options and a very good batting line-up.We have all three facets of the game covered," Fleming said. On the bowling department, he said, "Spin is the key. If you look at our side we are very strong in spin bowling skill sets and we have also put a lot of faith in young Indian pace bowlers. And we have also got Lungi Ngidi and Mark Wood for that bit of extra pace depending on the conditions," he signed off.

19:47(IST)

Teams: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mustafizur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah
​Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Mark Wood

19:37(IST)

At the TOSS, MS Dhoni: We will bowl first. There will be some dew later on, it's a good batting surface. It feels nice to be back in yellow, but we can't be emotional. Starting well is important. Wood, Tahir, Bravo and Watson are the four overseas players today.
Rohit Sharma: Happy to bat first, we were bowling as well. Fresh wicket, should be plenty of runs on offer. We have prepared very well, we have come together as a group. It's time to perform. What we have done in the past doesn't matter a lot, we will have to start afreash. CSK play well as a team, we have got four bowlers, two genuine all-rounders in the Pandya brothers. McClenaghan, Bumrah and Mustafizur are our pace options, Mayank Markande is the new guy in our team, heard good things about him.

19:33(IST)

TOSS NEWS: MS Dhoni wins the toss and says that this is a fresh wicket and he will have a bowl first. Rohit Sharma says that he would have also bowled first, but he is happy to come out and have a bat. Both teams are looking to start well in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.

19:30(IST)

Sunil Gavaskar says that this is not the typical Wankhede wicket and there is a lot of grass, but apart from that, it is a batting paradise with a lot of runs on it. It should be an interesting toss for sure as the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League gets underway. Maybe Mumbai is looking at using their seamers on this wicket against Chennai.

19:23(IST)

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma has insisted that the ball-tampering scandal to hit Steve Smith and David Warner should not "define" their careers. Sharma became the first leading Indian player to comment on the scandal with his words of sympathy for Smith in the hours after the disgraced Australian captain broke down in tears to apologise for his actions at a press conference. "The video of Steve Smith being escorted at the airport and his most recent press conference resonated with me," Sharma said on Twitter. "The spirit of the game is of utmost importance there's no denying that. They made a mistake and they accepted it," said the big hitter. "It would be unfair of me to sit here and question the boards decision but they are great players and I don't think this should define them." Cricket Australia have banned Smith and Warner for a year for cheating during the third Test in South Africa. Batsman Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months. Meanwhile, former Test player-turned-pundit Aakash Chopra felt the punishments meted out to the Australians were "very harsh". Smith and Warner have not just been punished for the offence committed, otherwise "the quantum would have been a lot lesser," the former India batsman said in New Delhi. "This is a result of a huge amount of public outrage in Australia. Personally I feel it's very harsh."

19:17(IST)

Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has credited team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his development as a "death overs specialist" saying it was due to the faith he showed in him. "He has shown a lot of faith in me, the trust. For me it's all about preparation. I always like bowling to MS in the end (in practice sessions) as he is one of the best finishers in the game and I challenge myself by bowling to him," the West Indies all-rounder said. "I always give him a scenario, sometimes I win and sometimes he wins," Bravo was quoted as saying by the CSK website. He also said Dhoni allows players to express themselves and to learn from their mistakes. "As a leader he is one of the best that has every played the game, he allows players to express themselves, allows them to learn from their mistakes. He's very cool, very calm and that's very good," Bravo added. He has been training with the rest of the CSK team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here ahead of IPL-11 and showed off showed some of the dance moves of his latest song Run D World. Bravo was part of the CSK squad between 2011 and 2015, scoring 706 runs and taking 79 wickets and twice won the award (Purple Cap) for the highest wicket-taker. He said it was important to start well in the tournament, which kicks off with a match between CSK and arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on April 7. "The start (to a season) is very important, especially in a tournament like the IPL where all the teams are very, very good," he added. "It's a tournament where anything is possible and so you want to start well. It gives you that momentum. It can get a little difficult for teams to recover later on in the tournament. Further, Bravo said he was looking forward to the match between the two sides adding it was the 'El Clasico'.  "It's really the El Clasico, two of the biggest franchises in IPL history... two of the most successful franchises. I’m looking forward to it... everyone's looking forward to it. I don’t think there can be a bigger tournament opener than this one," he added. "These kinds of games, they really get me going," Bravo said.

19:09(IST)

CSK's young wicket-keeper N Jagadeesan has said he is learning a new set of tricks from legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and the team's batting coach Michael Hussey. "It's always a special feeling when you have a cricket chat with Mr Hussey. He is someone who has proved himself across formats and is called Mr Cricket for a reason. It's always good to pick his brains and learn a new sets of tricks," he was quoted as saying on chennaisuperkings.com. The 22-year old cricketer from Coimbatore also said he sought to find out from Hussey how to go about attacking a bowler. "I asked him the way he would go about playing a bowler, especially when he wants to attack him. There are so many players like me who are not able to clear the boundary line at will. I have been working on that and I am looking to get a similar mentality of how he approached it," he added. The Tamil Nadu 'keeper-batsman, who was picked up by CSK at his base price of Rs 20 lakh, also said he spoke to captain Dhoni during the training sessions and discussed various aspects of wicket-keeping.  "Being picked up by CSK is really special, especially with me playing for Tamil Nadu and now playing for the Lions. We got MS Dhoni in the team and he being a legendary 'keeper-bat I can learn a lot from him," he said. "I was asking him about my weak points and how he would have tackled those situations. He also spoke about how he focuses on his 'keeping and gave me inputs on how to get better," Jagadeesan said. He came through the ranks in Tamil Nadu cricket and made a mark in the Twenty20 format when he emerged as the top run-getter in the inaugural edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League in 2016 to be adjudged player of the tournament.

18:58(IST)

The BCCI is all set to monitor workload of top 50 Indian cricketers, starting with the seven-week IPL, and will create a database for their workload and injury management to keep them fresh for big international assignments. It has been learnt that the Indian team management is keen that a big pool of players including the top internationals, fringe players and domestic performers are brought under a robust performance and fitness monitoring system in the coming years. "Yes, the plan is there on the anvil. We want to create a database of 50 players. In those 50 players, 27 are our centrally contracted players (with Mohammed Shami re-inducted) and there will be another 23 players, who will be added to the list. These 23 players will be short-listed during the Indian Premier League," a senior BCCI office-bearer said. "Starting from India's tour of UK (which includes a short tour of Ireland), the national team is going to have enormous amount of workload till 2019 World Cup in England. Those who are performing, will have their workload monitored as well as the various parameters of their fitness levels checked. If they don't attain required levels, they are not likely to be considered for India or India ‘A’ teams. Physio Patrick Farhart will monitor them at the National Cricket Academy (NCA)," the official added. The blue-print is being prepared and the national selection committee headed by MSK Prasad will have a major role in selecting the 23 players. The BCCI earlier had also put plans in place to monitor the workload of fast bowlers during the IPL with a cap on the number of overs that each centrally contracted player would send down at the nets. With big tours of England and Australia coming up in the next nine months and the volume of ODI cricket set to increase, BCCI will need at least 7-8 fit fast bowlers, who could be rotated and kept fresh. Apart from the 27 in the list, it is expected that players such as Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Avesh Khan and Deepak Hooda are likely to be inducted.

18:51(IST)

It was last year that the BCCI had made it mandatory for its players to clear the yo-yo endurance test. This is a general parameter to rate the fitness of cricketers worldwide. Now with the IPL starting in a few days, some of the franchises are also making its players take the test. According to reports, four out of the eight franchises have already made their players undergo the yo-yo test in the lead-up to the event. Mumbai Indians conducted their yo-yo tests at a ground in the outskirts of Mumbai whereas other franchises who too have made it mandatory for their players to take the test are Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. It is also learnt that Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils and Chennai Super Kings are yet to adopt the endurance test in their training schedules. Mumbai players were given 14.5 seconds to complete each level of the yo-yo test, starting from level 5. At RCB, players had to undergo the test as soon as they were picked in the auction, just to get their lung power tested. The reason for this is, so that the teams can design the training programmes accordingly. “The teams now want their players to match up to the standards adopted by international teams around the world. India now has made the yo-yo test mandatory, so it’s natural to see some of the IPL teams follow suit. It’s good to see where each player stands in terms of their fitness levels how much work the support staff needs to put in behind the scenes with them,” said one member of an IPL team.

18:46(IST)

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni would play a 'more prominent' role as a batsman in the upcoming IPL by batting 'relatively high' in the order. "MS will be relatively high. The time that we choose may depend on the match situation as well. He would definitely play a more prominent role as a batter," Fleming said when asked about Dhoni's probable batting position. "Ahead of him there are some good picks, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu. Jadeja, Bravo, Harbhajan fits in there as well, Karn Sharma, they can all hit. So again, looking at our sides, there a lot of multi-skilled players. There is a lot of options there," he added. Fleming harped on the team's versatility and said there were a number of multi-skilled players. "One of the key things of the squad is the versatility.. combinations are important.. both Indian and overseas." Fleming said they had not decided on the opening combination yet adding there were quite a number of players who could do the job. "We are not sure yet. It depends on the combination and conditions. We have got a number of options that have been pencilled down. Shorey, Faf, Watson, Rayudu, Billings, Vijay...We have got six of them. "Shorey is a top-order batsmen, Sam Billings has played a lot of top order stuff. The combination is not just for opening, for the rest of the side as well," he added. The CSK head coach said he expected pacers Mark Wood, South Africa's Lungi Ngidi to fill the role played by the likes of Ashish Nehra and Albie Morkel in the past. "(Mark) Wood and Ngidi has got good pace. We have Indian quality in Thakur. Our strong component is spinners. Wood has a got a nice skiddy trajectory and pace." He heaped praise on veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh and said the Punjab cricketer would play a key role this season. "Excited to have Bhajji here. I have always rated him high. He will play a big part in the season. It will be different than bowling at the Wankhede (stadium). The bounce and top-spin he gets is more suited to the ground here." Fleming also pointed out that Harbhajan had played some good knocks against the teams he has been involved in and said he even batted up the order in one of those. "Yeah, he (Bhajji) has been very annoying. He has played some good knocks against the teams I have been involved in. He has played some good knocks in IPL as well. It will be nice if he can recreate some of the form. He batted up the order in one of the games as well." On the replacement for New Zealander Mitchell Santer, who is out due to injury, Fleming said there was no rush to do so. "That was almost a luxury position. We looked at versatile players and Santner was one of the form players. We haven't rushed for the replacement. We need to be a bit smarter about whether we need a replacement. If things go well in the tournament, we might not name a replacement," he added. To a question if CSK would use the yo-yo test for its players, Fleming said 'no' and added there were other things to get right. "The yo-yo test.. No. It is very much into personal fitness. It is not the focus of the side. There is so many other stuff to get right. We have Greg King from South Africa, who is an outstanding trainer. All we ask for is continuation of the professionalism. We don't ask to up the ante or drop it down," he said.

18:41(IST)

With Mumbai Indians boasting of a new set of young explosive openers, skipper Rohit Sharma has said he wants to keep his batting position as a surprise ahead of their lung opener against former champions Chennai Super Kings here on April 7. "I would like to keep that as a surprise. Our middle order is very good and we have got good openers in (West Indian) Elvin Lewis and Ishan Kishan. We will see on the seventh where I bat. I would like to keep that as a surprise," said Sharma at Mumbai Indian's pre-season media conference. The Mumbai stalwart has batted down the middle as well as open the innings in previous IPL campaigns. Sharma also echoed chief coach Mahela Jayawardene's views that he doesn't consider the title holders and three-time champions as favourites going into IPL11. "MI has always been a good team, regardless of the players that play in the tournament. What happens outside MI does not affect us. We focus on what we have to do as a team. We have done that in the last 10 years and that's probably the reason that we have had some success in this tournament. "As Mahela said, we don't have to go into the tournament as favourites. We are happy to go into the tournament as equally good when compared to the other teams because we have what we need to win the tournament," he declared. "So far we stand in a good position. The team is ready to take on the first game and have prepared well. We have covered all bases. It is now about going there and doing what we want to do," he added. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions but Sharma said there is no extra pressure. "I would not consider it as a pressure, (but) it is a responsibility. Yes, we are the defending champions and we are proud of it. All we need to do is focus on basics and get the right combination (going)," he said. "We have got players who can win you games, got bowlers who can take wickets, batsmen who can score runs. So all bases are covered. It's just about going and handling that pressure in the middle and to take one game at a time. "For us it is important to focus on one game at a time because that has helped us over the years. Not thinking too far ahead - that has been the forte of Mumbai Indians," said Sharma recalling past campaigns in which the team had started poorly and finished at the top. Sharma endorsed coach Jayawardene's views on Jasprit Bumrah. "I agree with Mahela that he is a quality bowler. He has been doing it for a couple of years now. He understands that he is to come out and make an impact but at the same time he doesn't understand what pressure is because he just comes and does what he likes to do regardless of the situation of the game," he said. "He handled the responsibility well last year, considering that Mali (Lasith Malinga) was not in great form and we had to rotate between Mitchell McClenaghan and Mitchell Johnson. This year there is quality around him, so hopefully there won't be as much pressure on him as it was last year."

18:34(IST)

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah said he's eager to get back into cricket for defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, after a much-needed break. "I was on a break. I bowled a lot of overs in South Africa, had played continuously throughout the year. I was at NCA and not sleeping at home. It was a good break and was necessary. The hunger is back and it is good to be back (playing cricket)," Bumrah said ahead of Mumbai's IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. "I have played against CSK before. It's good to play against India teammates," said Bumrah who has already scalped 47 wickets in 46 matches for MI in three years in IPL. Bumrah is now the senior bowler in MI's pace attack in the absence of Lasith Malinga who has retired as a player, but insisted his team had an-all round bowling unit and was not dependent on any one of them. "We have a very good bowling unit. We have got varieties -- good spinners and fast bowlers," he said. Asked about coach Mahela Jayawardene's comment that he did not know the word pressure, Bumrah said, "I don't think about expectations and just want to focus on the situation and not about outside. A clear mindset and control are very important. Even if you have six varieties, if you are not able to execute on a given day it's no use," said the World No. 1 bowler in the shorter formats of the game. MI's bowling coach Shane Bond was all praise for Bumrah and said he's the same humble and hard-working person he was three years ago. "I watched a little bit of him in South Africa. He is No. 1 in T20s, No. 1 in ODIs and in Test cricket he has been outstanding. He has grown up as a person, he is a senior player now. I met him three years ago for the first time. He is still the same -- humble and wants to work hard. "I think he is a complete bowler. The first thing you talk about him is his yorker. He has also got a good bouncer, moves the ball both way and hits the wicket hard. He has got a very good slower ball and a very good read on the game. The more he plays at the international level he is going to get better and better and is a big asset to Indian cricket," said the former New Zealand fast bowler who used to clock 150 kph in his prime. Bond said Bumrah is someone every team would look out to do the job at the back end of the innings. "He has got the skills to be successful in Test cricket, having watched him a bit in South Africa," added Bond in praise of Bumrah who got 23 wickets across three formats on the visit to South Africa. "We have got a number of bowlers to bowl at different times. That is the strength of our bowling unit," explained Bond in a nutshell about MI's bowling unit.”

18:28(IST)

IPL defending champions Mumbai Indians will have to start from scratch and will not be favourites to win the tournament, according to coach Mahela Jayawaredene. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Jayawardene said that many teams have invested in new players and look stronger. "Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab have all gone in for new players and they look good. We all have to start from scratch and take it one game at a time. I do not see ourselves as favourites but at the same time we are equally good as other teams and will try to do one better than the opposition," said Jayawardene. Captain Rohit Sharma added that the team has all the bases covered and aren't worried about the opposition. "Mumbai have always been a good team, we are not worried about the opposition. We have what it takes to win the tournament and all are bases covered. We will take only one game at a time and not worry about the final," The two heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah - who is likely to be the pace spearhead for the team in Malinga's absence. "Bums (Bumrah) doesn't understand the word pressure, he does the role assigned to him very well. This time he has experienced players to support him with the likes of Fizz, McCleneghan and Cummins. Hardik is also a much improved bowler, so I don't think we have much to worry," said Jayawardene. Rohit also heaped praise on all-rounder Krunal Pandya, saying he will play a key role for the team but there are other promising spinners as well which will help him do the job. "Spinners have always played a crucial role for us. They have given us breakthroughs and changed the momentum of innings. We have some great talent, I just hope they deliver for us as they have for their clubs. Krunal hasn't played much cricket off late but he was looking good in the practice. He knows his role and I am hopeful he can deliver for us," the captain said. The IPL will also see the introduction of DRS and mid-season trading for the first time, and Jayawardene said that these changes are good and that cricket is starting to move the football way. "Mid-season trading is something we will have to keep an eye on, it's a good opportunity and its something new. DRS has been around international cricket for some time,so its certainly good to see it in the IPL, it will reduce the errors and at the same time give a chance to younger players to know how to go about handling it in the future," said Jayawardene.

18:18(IST)

With Indian Premier League set to begin with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, eyes will certainly be on Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma whose form will be key for the home team. Rohit is Mumbai Indians’ leading run-scorer in the IPL with 3037 runs at an average of 33.37 and a strike rate of 130.67. He’s significantly ahead of the next most-prolific batsmen (Rayudu and co.): 1. 3037 – Rohit Sharma 2. 2416 – Ambati Rayudu 3. 2343 – Kieron Pollard 4. 2334 – Sachin Tendulkar 5. 1079 – Lendl Simmons. Against CSK, ‘Hitman’ Rohit has managed to score 535 runs at an average of 28.15 and a strike rate of 124.12. A look at the leading run-scorers against CSK. 1. 706 – Virat Kohli. 2. 535 – Rohit Sharma. 3. 492 – R Uthappa. 4. 480 – Shane Watson. 5. 448 – Shikhar Dhawan. It’s noteworthy that Rohit’s average against CSK is lower than his IPL average (28.15 against CSK versus 32.61 overall) as well as his strike rate (124.12 against CSK versus 130.89 overall). At the Wankhede against CSK, Rohit has been prolific: o He’s scored 274 runs in 6 matches against CSK at this venue at an average of 54.80 and a strike rate of 145.74. o He’s passed 30 four times in 6 innings and gone on to make a fifty thrice. o This includes an 87 in 2011 that’s the second-best score by an MI player against CSK in the IPL (Jayasuriya made 114* at the Wankhede in 2008). The needle clash, expected to be watched by a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, looks set to raise the curtains on the decade-old T20 League in grand style after a formal opening ceremony. MI appear to face an arduous task against the star-studded Chennai side, led by their charismatic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is back at the helm following the team's two-year ban in 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons along with Rajasthan Royals.

18:13(IST)

Chennai Super Kings’ chief coach Stephen Fleming categorically dismissed perception that they have picked a bunch of "spent" players, saying it's the experience which he counts the most. CSK, returning to the IPL after serving a two-year suspension period, have players in their mid-30s such as captain MS Dhoni, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo. I'm not sure when a young player came out and was the top run-scorer. You get some exceptions, like Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) and Washington Sundar. But there's only a handful, whereas experienced players play major parts in the whole tournament, so that's why I value experience," Fleming said on the eve of their match against Mumbai Indians. There's also about the quality of player, like (Dwayne) Bravo is still competing well, (Shane) Watson's competing well, Harbhajan (Singh) has great skill sets and Dhoni is a fine leader. So the players we've picked, I don't think they're spent by any means. It's a year-by year proposition and this year I think they look very good, the New Zealander asserted. Fleming said the chance to renew their rivalry with Mumbai Indians is the best possible start for them as they rejoin the IPL after two years. I think we've prepared well. (It's) just a lot of nerves around, but no more than normal. Players want to get into it and we've had the best part of 12 days leading into the competition. The general feeling is we're just ready to go. It's a great rivalry (CSK and MI) and this is what the competition needs. We couldn't have asked for a better game to start with. A game of this intensity at this ground is always a thrill. So the players are excited about it, he added. The two teams had last met in the final of the 2015 edition which went in favour of MI after which CSK were suspended for two years. CSK, led by India's 2011 World Cup-winning skipper Dhoni has found MI a hard nut to crack at their den here and Fleming acknowledged the huge challenge his star-studded side faced. It's hard to win just as we are also hard to beat in Chennai. And that's an aspect of successful teams. They defend their home patch well. Great challenge for us to start, wouldn't have wanted it any other way, said the former New Zealand skipper. Confirming that South African captain Faf du Plessis won't play tomorrow due to his finger injury, Fleming welcomed the introduction of DRS in IPL. "DRS, if it's used properly is positive. If it can help the game get the bad one right, then it's a good thing, he said.

18:11(IST)

Returning to the fray after serving out a two-year suspension, two-time winners Chennai Super Kings will take on reigning champions Mumbai Indians in the lung-opener of the Indian Premier League here on Saturday. The needle clash, expected to be watched by a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, looks set to raise the curtains on the decade-old T20 League in grand style after a formal opening ceremony. MI, led by Rohit Sharma, appear to face an arduous task against the star-studded Chennai side, led by their charismatic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is back at the helm following the team's two-year ban in 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons along with Rajasthan Royals. The visitors would surely like to begin their campaign with a bang against their arch-rivals in the latter's backyard. To give an extra dimension to the contest will be the sight of veteran offie Harbhajan Singh turning out in CSK yellows against a side which he served with distinction for ten long years. Mumbai will bank on their skipper Sharma, who has kept the number of his batting position under wraps for this game, but his role will be crucial. Rohit has showed that when he gets going then no bowling attack can stop him in the limited over formats and he would hope for a big knock in the first game to boost his and the team's confidence. Apart from him, they have a good batting-line up with the likes of West Indians Elvin Lewis and Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddesh Lad. The role of Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal as all-rounders will also be crucial. But this time Mumbai will miss the services of not only Harbhajan but also pacer Lasith Malinga as a player although the Sri Lankan continues his association with the hosts as their bowling mentor. Mumbai also have one of the finest death bowlers currently in the world in Jasprit Bumrah. Coach Mahela Jayawardane would expect other bowlers like Australian Pat Cummins, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman to deliver and aid Bumrah. Mumbai's spin department is inexperienced with young spinners Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy and Sri Lankan Akila Dananjaya expected to deliver the goods on a track expected to provide spin as well as bounce. On the eve of the game, MI skipper Sharma said that whichever team handles the pressure well, will come out victorious. The CSK and MI share a great bond and a great rivalry over the years. Again not expecting anything, it will be the same again, both the teams will be fighting very hard in that first game and whoever will absorb the pressure will win the game, Sharma said. Chennai, on the other hand, have a more settled team as they have retained their core players like Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. They also have other experienced players in Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, South African Faf Du Plessis, Sam Billings and Shane Watson to share the burden. On the bowling front, Harbhajan, Karn Sharma and Mumbai and India pacer Shardul Thakur are well versed with the conditions at the Wankhede.

16:35(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the opening game of the 11th edition of the IPL between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Defending champions Mumbai Indians and and two-time winners Chennai Super Kings, the most successful teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will begin the 11th edition of the Twenty20 cricket tournament with a mouthwatering clash at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday. Hosts Mumbai, who have laid their hands on the coveted crown thrice (2013, 2015, 2017) will be led by India opener Rohit Sharma who is the most successful captain in the cash-rich T20 league having led Mumbai to a treble of titles. But on Saturday, his wards will be up against a team who will be eager to re-establish their dominance after returning to the tournament following a two-year ban. CSK have a formidable track record in the IPL and have notched up the most number of appearances in the final. Apart from winning the title twice, they have finished runners-up on four occasions. Chennai are led by India's 50-over and T20 World Cup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who will himself have a point to prove in his twilight days. The southern outfit has a formidable batting and bowling line up with the likes of Suresh Raina, back in the Chennai Super Kings yellow jersey, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis adding teeth to their batting. In the bowling department, England pacer Mark Wood and South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi will lead the pace battery with veteran offie Harbhajan Singh and celebrated South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir taking care of the spin unit. For Mumbai, apart from Rohit, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, West Indies star Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya have been retained from last year and are all a force to reckon with. The Mumbai pace bowling department is also promising this year with the likes of Bumrah, Pat Cummins and Mustafizur Rahman.

IPL 2018 LIVE Score, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan Looking Good

LATEST UPDATE: Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan looking to take the attack as the powerplay finishes. Mumbai have lost two wickets, but they also need the runs. MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl first as this is a fresh wicket and wants to make first use of the conditions.
Teams (From): Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan.
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.
