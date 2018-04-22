Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018, Live Streaming SRH vs CSK, When and Where to Watch, Star Sports and Hotstar Timings IST

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 22, 2018, 11:49 AM IST
Hyderabad: Fresh from a thumping win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), a confident Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday.

The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will start at 4 PM on April 22th (Sunday). Today’s IPL live match can be seen on the Star Sports network and IPL online free live streaming will be available on hotstar.com and Jio app. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side hammered Rajasthan by 64 runs on Friday at home before narrowly missing a win against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Table toppers CSK, who have returned to the cash-rich league after a two-year gap following a spot-fixing scandal, have once again proved why they are one of the title favourites.

Before losing to KXIP, the yellow brigade pulled couple of wins from the jaws of defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The best part for Chennai is that most of their batters have fired whenever the situation demanded.

While Dwayne Bravo (68 off 30) and Sam Billings' (56 off 23) brilliant knocks handed CSK a nail-biting win against MI and KKR respectively, skipper Dhoni (79 off 44) was almost about to pull a win against Punjab in a high-scoring clash.

Opener Ambati Rayudu has also amassed 122 runs from four outings averaging 30.50.

In their previous match, it was Australian buy Shane Watson whose scintillating knock of 106 runs propelled CSK to a massive total. Also, Chennai's most dependable batsman Suresh Raina, who made a comeback after undegoing a calf injury, also loooked good for his 29-ball 46 against RR.

In the bowling department, all-rounder Watson has led from the front, scalping six wickets from four games with an economy rate of 7.38. Also, pacer Shardul Thakur and leggie Imran Tahir have striked at regular intervals, bagging five and four wickets respectively.

On the other hand, the Kane Williamson-led Hyderabad are at the third spot in the points table with three wins from four games.

On paper, SRH possess one of the strongest batting lineups with Wriddhiman Saha
and in-form Shikhar Dhawan as openers followed by skipper Williamson along with Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, and Shakib Al Hasan.

However, in their last outing against KXIP, their batters failed in chasing a high total.

Meanwhile, with the likes Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul and Shakib Al Hasan, their bowling unit looks world-class. Both Bhuvneshwar and Kaul have bagged five and six wickets respectively.

Also, Bhuvneshwar and Kaul have maintained a decent economy rate of 6.75 and 7.25 respectively. Rashid has so far bowled the most dot balls in the league.

Overall, it could once again be an edge of the seat encounter for fans when the two best side of the league face off on a Sunday evening.

First Published: April 22, 2018, 11:49 AM IST

