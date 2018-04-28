IPL 2018: Mavi, Avesh Reprimanded for Breaching Code of Conduct

They were issued reprimands for two separate incidents during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Friday night.
"Both Mr. Mavi and Mr Khan admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanctions," the Indian Premier League said in a statement.
For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding.
Mavi was smashed for 29 runs in the DD innings' final over as the home team thrashed KKR by 55 runs to break its run of reverses.
Also Watch
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Avesh Khanferoz shah kotlaIndian Premier LeagueIPL 2018Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi DaredevilsShivam Mavi
First Published: April 28, 2018, 2:00 PM IST