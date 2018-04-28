Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018: Mavi, Avesh Reprimanded for Breaching Code of Conduct

PTI | Updated: April 28, 2018, 2:00 PM IST
File image of Shivam Mavi. (BCCI Image)

New Delhi: Bowlers Shivam Mavi and Avesh Khan, playing for Kolkata Kinght Riders and Delhi Daredevils respectively, were reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct, on Saturday.

They were issued reprimands for two separate incidents during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Friday night.

"Both Mr. Mavi and Mr Khan admitted to the Level 1 offence under 2.1.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanctions," the Indian Premier League said in a statement.

For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding.

Mavi was smashed for 29 runs in the DD innings' final over as the home team thrashed KKR by 55 runs to break its run of reverses.

First Published: April 28, 2018, 2:00 PM IST

