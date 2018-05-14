IPL 2018, MI v RR, Match 47 Highlights: Buttler Heroics Take Rajasthan to Win Over Mumbai

23:17(IST)

Jos Buttler has decided that he will stand up and get counted once again for the Royals. He waited for the bowler pitch it short and then first a boundary at mid-wicket and then a six over long leg, both with the pull shot to the dangerous Jasprit Bumrah. Sanju Samson clearly advised to hand the strike over to the Englishman to finish things off in style. Buttler is nearing his century and the Royals are 132/2 after 15 overs with the Bumrah over fetching them 14 runs.