IPL 2018, MI v RR, Match 47 Highlights: Buttler Heroics Take Rajasthan to Win Over Mumbai

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 14, 2018, 8:12 AM IST

Match 47, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 13 May, 2018

Toss won by Rajasthan Royals (decided to bowl)

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Jos Buttler

Live Blog

Highlights

23:35(IST)

Rajasthan Royals beat the Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets after Jos Buttler plays a match-winning 94* with 12 balls to still go. 

23:34(IST)

SIX: Jos Buttler does the job as he picks it up the Pandya delivery and hammers it over the leg side for a six and remains unbeaten on 94. 

23:32(IST)

WICKET: Samson (26) tries to finish it off fast but he has perished as he is caught at the point boundary of a slower ball of Hardik Pandya's delivery.  

23:31(IST)

SIX: Samson is in a big big hurry and he has an eye on the NRR. 12 of the first two balls of the 18th over and Royals need 4 to wrap this up now.

23:30(IST)

SIX: Sanju Samson joins in the big hitting as he picks up the slower ball from Hardik Pandya and sends it 20 rows back over mid-wicket. Royals need 10 more.

23:30(IST)

End of the 17th over which was bowled by McClenaghan. Nine runs to Rajasthan Royals there with Jos Buttler having hammered him to the boundary of the last bowl of the over. Royals are 153/2 after 17 and need only 16 from 3 overs. 

Aakash Chopra, Cricket Pundit 23:27(IST)

Rayudu, Suryakumar, Buttler...asked to open and they’ve come to their own. Their former teams didn’t view them as regular openers... #MIvRR #IPL. Not a single wicket to spinners on Sunday. A day that saw Rashid Khan, Shakib, Jadeja, Bhajji and Markande bowling. Strange day. 

23:21(IST)

Now Samson joins the party with two well hit boundaries to the young spinner Mayank Markande. The Royals who looked to be under a lot of pressure due to the run-rate have now turned things around in the last couple of overs. Markande conceded 12 and Buttler did not even have a go at him in the over. Royals are 144/2 after 16 overs. 

23:17(IST)

Jos Buttler has decided that he will stand up and get counted once again for the Royals. He waited for the bowler pitch it short and then first a boundary at mid-wicket and then a six over long leg, both with the pull shot to the dangerous Jasprit Bumrah. Sanju Samson clearly advised to hand the strike over to the Englishman to finish things off in style. Buttler is nearing his century and the Royals are 132/2 after 15 overs with the Bumrah over fetching them 14 runs. 

23:12(IST)

Great recovery from Jos Buttler in the over as he takes Hardik to the cleaners with a huge six which is then followed up by a boundary to help make it a 14 run over and reduce the required run-rate after the dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane of the first ball of the over. Royals are 118/2 after 14 overs. 

23:08(IST)

STAT ATTACK: The partnership of 95 between Rahane and Buttler is RR’s highest partnership for any wicket this season.

23:08(IST)

WICKET: Ajinkya Rahane (37) tries to increase the rate of scoring and tries to muscle it over long-off but the shot does not have enough power and lands safely in the hands of Suryakumar Yadav of the bowling of Hardik Pandya. 

23:06(IST)

Economical over from the Kiwi Mitchell McClenaghan even though he got smacked for a boundary by Jos Buttler. That over costed Mumbai only 5 runs and the pressure is building on Rajasthan who are 104/1 after 13 overs at the Wankhede.  

23:02(IST)

Buttler and Rahane continue to play according to plan with the former being the aggressor while Rahane holds up one end. The Hardik Pandya over went for 13 runs which ups the ante a little bit for the Royals, but there is a long way to go still. Royals are 99/1 after 12 overs. 

23:01(IST)

HALF-CENTURY: Jos Buttler smashes a boundary of Hardik Pandya to complete his half-century. This is his fifth on the bounce which matches the record set earlier Virender Sehwag's record of five 50's on the bounce.

22:55(IST)

Excellent performance from Krunal Pandya who finishes his quota of overs with an economical over. Krunal kept Buttler at bay and Rahane silent through his spell and in the final over conceded only three singles. Royals are 86/1 after 11 overs. 

22:50(IST)

A similar pattern is followed in the Mayank Markande over, as Rahane and Buttler knock it around to keep the scoreboard ticking with a couple of twos and ones before Buttler launches into an over pitched ball from the wrist spinner and sends it into the second tier of the Wankhede to make it a 12 run over. Royals are 83/1 after 10 overs. 

22:46(IST)

Krunal Pandya completes his third over of the innings and almost had Jos Buttler cleaned bowled but for the extra bounce on a fantastic delivery that beat him all ends up. Buttler survived thankfully for the Royals and along with Rahane managed to make it a five run over. Royals are 71/1 after 9 overs. 

22:42(IST)

Mayank Markande brings wrist spin into the attack against the Rajasthan Royals batsmen and both Buttler and Rahane are once again watchful before taking any sort of attack to him. Buttler once again gets his one boundary for the over as Rahane helps rotate the strike and keep the score board going. Royals are 66/1 after 8 overs. 

22:39(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane have brought up their 50 run partnership, and that is the second time there has been a 50 run partnership for the 2nd wicket for the Rajasthan Royals.  

22:36(IST)

After the first over, Jasprit Bumrah is brought back into the attack by Rohit for his second over once the powerplay has ended and that worked out well with an economical over. Bumrah conceded three singles to start with before an attempted slower ball went wrong and once again Buttler pounced on it to pick up a boundary at mid-off. Royals are 58/1 after 7 overs. 

22:32(IST)

Rohit Sharma introduced Hardik Pandya into the attack and Rahane once again takes a risk-free approach on the way to keeping to scoreboard ticking with three runs coming of the first two balls. Buttler, the aggressor in the partnership then slaps Pandya over his head for a boundary and follows it up with repeated attempts to exploit the boundaries behind the keeper, but Pandya survives that attempt. Royals are 51/1 after 6 overs. 

22:27(IST)

Not the over that Krunal Pandya had in mind, Buttler taking him to task with a boundary and a maximum after Rahane gave him the strike with a single early in the over. Pandya went for 11 runs in the over. The Royals seem to have steadied the ship after the early wicket. Royals are 44/1 after 5 overs. 

22:26(IST)

FOUR and SIX: Jos Buttler executes the old one two perfectly, first playing it over extra cover for a boundary, before lifting it with the sweep shot over Hardik Pandya for a maximum. 

22:24(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Ajinkya Rahane becomes the 9th player to score 500 runs vs MI in the IPL.

22:24(IST)

The McClenaghan over goes for 10 runs, where Rahane showed glimpses of his class and touch as picked up two well placed boundaries. The Kiwi tried to hustle him up, but Rahane was upto the task throughout. Royals are 33/1 after 4. 

22:20(IST)

Krunal Pandya is brought into the attack and Buttler and Rahane play him watchfully without taking any risks after having lost an early wicket. There was a small scare as it momentarily seemed that Buttler had been caught, but that wasn't the case. Pandya's over went for five and the Royals are 23/1 after 3.

22:15(IST)

Mitchell McClenaghan takes the second over and he concedes only five runs which included a wide ball and four singles. With Rahane at one end holding things up, it is the perfect time for Jos Buttler to go for the kill with his mother watching on. Royals are 18/1 after 2 overs. 

22:10(IST)

End of a very eventful first over by Jasprit Bumrah. It did not start well as the first legal delivery went for 9 runs which includes 5 wides. That though was followed up with the wicket of Short before Ajinkya Rahane ended the over with a boundary through the off-side. Royals are 13/1 after 1 over. 

22:07(IST)

WICKET: Bumrah has bounced back instantly, almost, of the fifth ball of the over D'Arcy Short (4) edges one to the keeper Ishan Kishan. Royals are 9/1 in the first over. 

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will face off in a must-win tie here on Sunday, with both teams looking to make it to the play-offs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket championship. Both fourth-placed Mumbai and sixth-placed Rajasthan have 10 points each from 11 matches and are very much in contention to be in the top four at the end of the round-robin stage. Top-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have 18 points from 11 games, are the only team to have booked a place in the play-offs. Second-placed Chennai Super Kings are second with 14 points from 11 games, while Kings XI Punjab are third with 12 points from 10 games. Moreover, the game on Sunday evening at the Wankhede Stadium is also crucial because the winning side will keep the losing team away from the race to the play-offs. Mumbai are coming into the game on the back of hat-trick of wins over Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders, who played them twice. The live telecast of the IPL 2018 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will start at 8PM on May 13th (Sunday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports network and live streaming will be available on hotstar.com. You can also follow the match live blog for ball-by-ball updates, full score and IPL match highlight on cricketnext.com.

In Mumbai, they defeated Kolkata by 13 runs, defending a total of 181/6, before the side travelled to Bengal and condemned the hosts to a 102-run victory, riding on Ishan Kisdhan's 21-ball 62 blast. These wins have seen three-time champions Mumbai jump to the fourth spot despite a disastrous start to their campaign. Suryakumar Yadav has been Mumbai's standout batsman, contributing 435 runs, even as the other batters have been inconsistent, with captain Rohit Sharma and Evin Lewis scoring 267 and 265 runs respectively. Runs are also expected from Ishan Kishan and all-rounders Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal. Mumbai's bowling, even though floored KKR in their last match, needs improvement in the death overs. The likes of New Zealander Mitchell McClenaghan (12 wickets) and Hardik (16 wickets) have failed to keep it tight. Jasprit Bumrah (12 wickets), and young leggie Mayank Markande (14 wickets) also have to buck up.

Mumbai's opponent, Rajasthan will also come with high confidence. having registered two back-to-back wins against Punjab CSK and Punjab, thanks to two fantastic knocks of 82 and 95 not out from English wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler. In their last game, Buttler carried his bat with a 95 not out to see his team through by four wickets against CSK. But skipper Ajinkya Rahane will expect his team to get their act together and aim for consistency as several must-win games have been lined up for them. Buttler (415 runs), Sanju Samson (353 runs) have been the top two batsmen for them and expectations will be high on them. Rahane (243 runs) and Ben Stokes (185) have been below-par and head coach Shane Warne will be relieved if they fire on Sunday. Stokes was promoted to open the innings in their previous game but he managed 11 runs and will be interesting to see which position he comes to bat. Stokes, the costliest buy in IPL auction 2018, has also failed in his bowling, picking up only three wickets so far. Among the bowlers, young seamer Jofra Archer has done well to claim 11 wickets from six matches while this IPL's costliest Indian buy Jaydev Unadkat has also been amongst the wickets (eight) but has proved costly with his economy rate at 9.63. Spinner Krishnappa Gowtham has bagged eight wickets from 11 matches, while New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi too has been impressive, picking three wickets from three games with an economy rate of 6.18. They need to continue the good work against a strong batting unit of Mumbai.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Krunal Pandya, Jean-Paul Duminy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D'Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.
