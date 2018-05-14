IPL 2018, MI v RR, Match 47 Highlights: Buttler Heroics Take Rajasthan to Win Over Mumbai

Rayudu, Suryakumar, Buttler...asked to open and they’ve come to their own. Their former teams didn’t view them as regular openers... #MIvRR #IPL. Not a single wicket to spinners on Sunday. A day that saw Rashid Khan, Shakib, Jadeja, Bhajji and Markande bowling. Strange day.
Now Samson joins the party with two well hit boundaries to the young spinner Mayank Markande. The Royals who looked to be under a lot of pressure due to the run-rate have now turned things around in the last couple of overs. Markande conceded 12 and Buttler did not even have a go at him in the over. Royals are 144/2 after 16 overs.
Jos Buttler has decided that he will stand up and get counted once again for the Royals. He waited for the bowler pitch it short and then first a boundary at mid-wicket and then a six over long leg, both with the pull shot to the dangerous Jasprit Bumrah. Sanju Samson clearly advised to hand the strike over to the Englishman to finish things off in style. Buttler is nearing his century and the Royals are 132/2 after 15 overs with the Bumrah over fetching them 14 runs.
Great recovery from Jos Buttler in the over as he takes Hardik to the cleaners with a huge six which is then followed up by a boundary to help make it a 14 run over and reduce the required run-rate after the dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane of the first ball of the over. Royals are 118/2 after 14 overs.
A similar pattern is followed in the Mayank Markande over, as Rahane and Buttler knock it around to keep the scoreboard ticking with a couple of twos and ones before Buttler launches into an over pitched ball from the wrist spinner and sends it into the second tier of the Wankhede to make it a 12 run over. Royals are 83/1 after 10 overs.
Krunal Pandya completes his third over of the innings and almost had Jos Buttler cleaned bowled but for the extra bounce on a fantastic delivery that beat him all ends up. Buttler survived thankfully for the Royals and along with Rahane managed to make it a five run over. Royals are 71/1 after 9 overs.
Mayank Markande brings wrist spin into the attack against the Rajasthan Royals batsmen and both Buttler and Rahane are once again watchful before taking any sort of attack to him. Buttler once again gets his one boundary for the over as Rahane helps rotate the strike and keep the score board going. Royals are 66/1 after 8 overs.
After the first over, Jasprit Bumrah is brought back into the attack by Rohit for his second over once the powerplay has ended and that worked out well with an economical over. Bumrah conceded three singles to start with before an attempted slower ball went wrong and once again Buttler pounced on it to pick up a boundary at mid-off. Royals are 58/1 after 7 overs.
Rohit Sharma introduced Hardik Pandya into the attack and Rahane once again takes a risk-free approach on the way to keeping to scoreboard ticking with three runs coming of the first two balls. Buttler, the aggressor in the partnership then slaps Pandya over his head for a boundary and follows it up with repeated attempts to exploit the boundaries behind the keeper, but Pandya survives that attempt. Royals are 51/1 after 6 overs.
Not the over that Krunal Pandya had in mind, Buttler taking him to task with a boundary and a maximum after Rahane gave him the strike with a single early in the over. Pandya went for 11 runs in the over. The Royals seem to have steadied the ship after the early wicket. Royals are 44/1 after 5 overs.
Krunal Pandya is brought into the attack and Buttler and Rahane play him watchfully without taking any risks after having lost an early wicket. There was a small scare as it momentarily seemed that Buttler had been caught, but that wasn't the case. Pandya's over went for five and the Royals are 23/1 after 3.
End of a very eventful first over by Jasprit Bumrah. It did not start well as the first legal delivery went for 9 runs which includes 5 wides. That though was followed up with the wicket of Short before Ajinkya Rahane ended the over with a boundary through the off-side. Royals are 13/1 after 1 over.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3499
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3511
|98
|FULL Ranking